Review: The Alfresco Shop Cafe, Doves Barn Nursery, Felbridge

The Alfresco Shop, located in the grounds of Doves Barn Nursery, Felbridge, is full of surprises.

When I was invited along to do a meal review of their breakfasts, I thought it was an odd request. A meal review for breakfasts? That's a new one on me.

Martin Hicks cooking up our breakfast

But from the moment my family (wife Amanda and son Noah) arrived, we knew it was a bit different.

First of all, the breakfasts are barbecued. I have had a few barbecues in my time, but never a breakfast cooked like that - even the toast was grilled with the bacon, sausages, mushrooms and eggs.

There was something very tasty and rustic about the breakfasts. A perfect way to start the day.

Secondly, it was like a barbecuers dream in the modest sized hut. Hanging up around the walls was every barbecue accessory you could imagine, including a wonderful array of bespoke aprons, designed locally.

The Alfresco Shop

And if you want to know the best way to barbecue food, Martin runs cooking courses, including one called 'Let's Get Smoking'.

Then there was the cabinet full of high-end fireworks, which are sold all year round.

Afternoon teas were also available along with homemade cakes. And the great thing is all the food is sourced locally by owners Martin and Ruth Hicks.

The pair have been running the Alfresco Shop for three years. And business is good.

Ruth Hicks behind the homemade cakes

With the Christmas trees being sold at Doves Barn from November 23 - approximately 5,000 of them - Martin and Ruth are expecting a busy lead-up to Christmas.

And if you are one of those Christmas tree shoppers, you could do a lot worse than pop and enjoy a hearty barbecued breakfast, or a homemade scone with your afternoon team.

The Alfresco Shop is a modest, but unique experience full of surprises.

The Barbecue accessories in the shop

