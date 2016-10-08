Spooktacular fun to arrive at Tilgate Park

Enjoy a ‘spooky‘ week in the build up to Halloween at Tilgate Park and Nature Centre from October 24 to October 30.

Crawley Borough Council are bringing a range of activities to the park throughout the week, including a funfair in the walled garden and ‘spooky’ themed animal talks about owls, creepy crawlies and snakes.

You will also have the opportunity to take part in drawing competitions and quizzes, participate in fancy dress, check out the gigantic pumpkin displays and do the self-led ‘Spooky tree and creepy creatures trail.’

On selected dates there will be extra entertainment including a face painter, a wicked witch to find in the walled gardens, a fungi foray, a tree identification walk and mixing of magic ingredients and potion treat making for the animals with the education officer.

Cabinet member for wellbeing at Crawley Borough Council Chris Mullins said: “Tilgate Park and the nature centre is the perfect setting for a week of Halloween activities with out creepy crawlies and interactive events.

“We hope that a lot of local families attend and look forward to building on the number of themed events at Tilgate Park in future years.”

For more information and the schedule of activities for the week, please visit www.crawley.gov.uk/events or call 01293 521168.

