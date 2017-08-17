Sussex street food vendor in national final

Jah Jyot Punjabi Street Food from Southwater has fought its way through the regional heats and from over 3,000 entrants has secured a place in the last 17 of the British Street Food Awards to be held in Manchester on September 16 and 17.

Ranie Sirah, from Jah Jyot, explained: “We regularly trade from Horsham markets on Thursdays and Saturdays which has allowed us to bring our locally sourced produce, cooked with Punjabi passion to our ever increasing followers. The chance to now compete against the very best street food operators in Britain and showcase Sussex produce, is an incredibly proud moment for us as a small business.

“The British street food awards is considered to be the biggest and toughest street food competition in the world and this year has the added bonus of a chance to represent Britain at the new European finals in Berlin.

“We would like to thank the Sussex community for their continued support while following a journey to take our passion for food and local produce to the rest of Britain.”

At the Sussex Food and Drink awards earlier this year, Jah Jyot was named winner in the Sussex Street Food of the Year category, co-sponsored by Food Rocks and Horsham District Food and Wine Festival.

Judges said of Jah Jyot: “An excellent food outlet that is creative in its approach to customers, offers a good range of local produce and has business principles that support local produce. Jah Jyot cook delicious and authentic Punjabi North Indian food using locally sourced staple ingredients. Jah Jyot are making their mark on delighted foodies all over the county and beyond.”

Visit www.facebook.com/jahjyotsussex to find out more about Jah Jyot Punjabi