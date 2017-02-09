An evening of burlesque, magic, feathers and fun at Horsham’s Capitol

An explosive cocktail of burlesque, circus, comedy, music and magic is the promise as The Wam Bam Club takes the stage at Horham’s Capitol (Thursday, February 16, 7.30pm).

And chaps, don’t be intimidated, says your host for the night, MC Lady Alex.

Fire eating at the Wam Bam club

There will be a few men in the audience that have been dragged along reluctantly by their partners, but Lady Alex promises they will be enjoying it as much as everyone else by the end.

Let the resident showgirls and boys indulge you in a spectacle of glitz and glamour with a chocolate box selection of the finest cabaret acts, Lady Alex teases. Expect side-splitting comedy, jaw-dropping circus and tantalising burlesque…

After ten years in London, the show is touring the UK for the first time, says Lady Alex.

“We have been doing long, long residencies in the West End, but a lot of our audiences travel quite a long way to see us. We have had lots of emails from customers requesting that we take the show out on the road. We have done it internationally. We have played in the Seychelles and Munich, strange, random places! But we have never toured within the UK until now. It is going to take up most of this year. We are starting in February going right the way though, but still doing London.

Fallon with fans at the Wam Bam Club

“We call it Wam Bam because there is something different every few minutes. It’s a very high-paced, fun, cabaret, burlesque show with lots of variety and with a West End twist. There is lots of glitter, lots of feathers and lots of fun.”

Lady Alex stresses it is tease, not slease: “It is funny. It is sassy. It is comedic. Traditionally the ladies perform a striptease with different themes. But we do leave something on! It’s like a wrapped present! It is much more about the tease. We do like to challenge people and tease people and play with people. There is one routine which is like an homage to the Kubrick film Eyes Wide Shut with mac and cloak and gloves etc…. But you have always got to leave your audience wanting more. You have got to leave some things to the imagination! I have always preferred the wrapping!

“Basically, it is all fast-paced with a real mix. I just love all forms of variety. The word variety has got a good old-fashioned twist to it, but I don’t think variety ever went away. People turned their noses up and turned away from it, but it has always been there. There is a massive scene of performance artists in the country, and then you see the success of shows like Britain’s Got Talent which is showcasing variety, and suddenly people are becoming more aware of variety again.

“I just put together everything that I enjoy watching as if I was going for a good fun night out. We weave it all together so that it is not just isolated acts, so that we have got a coherent show with a narrative. The show chews you up and spits you out in the most delightful way. It will leave you wanting more, and it will leave you with a smile on your face!”

Age guidance: 18 plus.

Tickets cost £24.50. Visit www.thecapitolhorsham.com or call the box office on 01403 750220.

