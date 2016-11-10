Andy Parsons heads to Christ’s Hospital with some friends

There’s another great night of comedy lined-up for Christ’s Hospital, Horsham.

Andy Parsons and ‘Friends’ play the venue on Thursday, November 17 (7.30pm).

Andy is a familiar face on hit British TV shows like Mock the Week, Live at the Apollo and Q.I.

A spokesperson for the show said: “Worried about your job? Worried about your family? Worried about yourself? Worried about the health service? Education? Climate Change? World War 3? Worried about worrying?

“Sod it! Come and have a laugh about it. It’s one of the things we do best. Or is it?”

Andy will be joined by Laura Lexx and David Trent.

Laura Lexx evolved into a full-time comedian and wife last year. This year she enjoyed a smash hit run at the Edinburgh Fringe festival. A Chortle Awards 2016 nominee and renowned for putting down hecklers, Laura tackles subjects like feminism, marriage, identity and the ‘idiots’ who built Stonehenge.

Arriving on the comedy scene in 2012 with his debut solo show ‘Spontaneous Comedian’, David Trent wowed audiences and critics alike with his brand of tech-heavy comedy and high octane audiovisual onslaught.

A former teacher and ‘deadpan multimedia-ist’, David offers up high-energy commentary on celebrity culture and topical news stories using projection and a frenetic style of video editing.

Tickets cost £15 (£14 concessions).

Call the box office on 01403 247434 or visit www.christs-hospital.org.uk.

