Ariel performers party in the park in Burgess Hill

Ariel students of all ages and their tutors attended the Burgess Hill Festival Party in the Park, at St John’s Park, on Sunday, June 11.

They performed three times during the event to entertain the crowds.

The Othellos and their Buddies

Their musical numbers included tunes from shows like Half a Sixpence, Les Misérables and Rent, as well as hit songs by pop stars like Adele and Lady Ga Ga.

More than 60 students sang, including the Othellos and their Buddies, and there was even a special performance from Ariel’s tutors and senior students.

The Ariel tent and stand was busy with people enquiring about the drama academies, which run every Saturday in Burgess Hill, Haywards Heath, Crawley, East Grinstead and Steyning.

The sun shone making it a real day to remember.

Ariels Hamlets perform

Ariel’s drama academies all offer free trials for prospective students aged four to 19. There is no audition process and everyone is welcome.

Places are currently available at the Crawley, Haywards Heath and East Grinstead academies and short waiting lists are in place at Burgess Hill and Steyning.

For more information call 01444 250407 or visit www.arielct.co.uk.

The Ariel students take a break

