Barnstormers back in Horsham for a night of stand-up hilarity

Barnstormers Comedy is at The Capitol, Horsham, once again on Sunday, October 15.

Resident host Kevin Precious returns to oversee the proceedings and the three hilarious acts will be Stefano Paolini, Erich McElroy and Paul Pirie.

Stefano Paolini is a regular face on the national and international comedy circuit, where his mixture of stand-up comedy, characters, impressions and beatboxing have seen him perform across the UK and also Abu Dhabi, Doha, Dubai, Singapore, Germany, Malta, France and Italy. On television he was the voice of Tony Blair in Double Take (Channel 4) and Fabio Capello in Headcases (ITV1).

Erich McElroy is a stand-up and writer. Originally from Seattle, he moved to the UK in 2000 and in 2007 collected his British passport. He is a regular on the comedy circuit appearing at top clubs in the UK and in Europe.

Erich has appeared on BBC Breakfast, Newsnight, Sky News and Five News. He has been heard talking comedy and politics on BBC 5 Live, BBC Surrey, BBC Berkshire and regularly on TalkRadio.

Paul Pirie began his stand-up career after giving up acting, quickly establishing himself on the Scottish comedy circuit as long ago as 2004.

At the time he was living with his Gran, having given away the keys to his flat in a pub quiz.

Since this time Paul’s career has encompassed TV, film and radio alongside his burgeoning skill as a stand-up with Paul emerging as one of the biggest Scottish acts on the UK comedy circuit.

The show starts at 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £10 in advance or £12 on the door. Call the box office on 01403 750220.

