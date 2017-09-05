Bognor panto is on its way! Oh, yes it is!

Christmas was in the September air on Monday as Bognor Regis got its first taste of this year’s pantomime.

The 2017 crop of performers gathered together for the first time for a look at the script they will entertain the crowds with this Christmas.

Aladdin will be at the Regis Centre from Tuesday, December 12-Tuesday, January 2 – a happy prospect for all concerned, albeit one tinged with sadness. Aladdin will be the first panto at the venue since the death this summer of John Spillers, the man who brought panto back to Bognor. Dedicated to John’s memory, the show will be directed by John’s son-in-law Bev Berridge – who is determined to keep John’s spirit alive.

“He loved the venue at Bognor. He had so many memories. He loved the warmth of this place, the fact that it is run by volunteers. He used to run a theatre. He knew how hard it was. He realised that theatres live from hand to mouth. He knew the value of volunteers. He understood the pains and the pressures. He loved it here.”

Playing dame will be Christopher Marlowe: “I haven’t played here before, but I have seen shows here. and what I love about the place is that it is just so friendly and welcoming. It makes such a difference.”

Tickets are available from http://alexandratheatre.co.uk or 01243 861010.

