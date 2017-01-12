Burgess Hill Theatre Club back at Martlets Hall for pantomime

The cast of Burgess Hill Theatre Club’s annual pantomime are putting the finishing touches on this years production, Puss in Boots, ahead of the opening night on Friday, January 13.

The story tells the tale of a somewhat troublesome cat who befriends a village peasant boy trying to win the hand of a princess.

Together they hope to thwart the plans of the evil Wizard and Warlock.

It was only towards the beginning of 2016 that the club found out that they would be able to return to the Martlets Hall for at least another year, after the development work for the new retail complex (which would include the demolition of the hall without equivalent replacement), fell behind the initial schedule.

Thankfully for the club, the much valued venue has had a temporary reprieve and with it so has the panto.

Club chairperson Rosalind wood said: “We always planned to continue to put on a seasonal family production but it’s fantastic that we can do so again in what has been its home for decades.”

The pantomime will run over three weekends between January 13 and 28. The run includes three matinee performances.

For tickets call 01444 242984.

Visit www.burgesshilltheatreclub.com.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page

3 Follow us on Twitter

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

Be part of it.