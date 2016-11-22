Carols By Candlelight return to Horsham

Back by popular demand, Carols By Candlelight returns to The Capitol Horsham this December, providing some Christmas spirit through festive carols, accompanied by seasonal medleys.

The Locrian Ensemble are firmly established as one of Britain’s most popular touring groups.

They have a host of television and film credits to their name and have recently topped the classical charts with their playing for Debbie Wiseman’s BBCTV score of “Wolf Hall”.

Their Christmas show is one of the hottest tickets in their calendar. In lavish period costume, and in front of an evocative candlelit setting, these charismatic performers perform favourites including carols, string medleys of familiar Christmas tunes, and seasonal surprises.

They are joined by the evergreen Jill Washington, West End star soprano of “Phantom of the Opera”, who sings tunes from Handel’s “Messiah” to “White Christmas” the 12 Days of Christmas and “Walking in the Air”, accompanied by shimmering strings and thrilling harp playing.

Tickets are available from The Capitol Box Office 01403 750220 or on-line: Horsham Capitol