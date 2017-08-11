Chance to take part in popular Crawley pantomime

The search is on for young girl dancers to take part in this year’s pantomime - Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs - at the Hath, Crawley.

The Hawth in partnership with Evolution Pantomimes are on a search for local, talented girls to be part of the Juvenile Ensemble for their spectacular pantomime, which runs at The Hawth from Friday December 8 2017 – Sunday January 7 2018.

Chosen girls will star alongside Stephen Mulhern in what promises to be a fantastic Christmas show.

Auditionees must be between 9-15 years inclusive on September 1 2017 and no taller than 5ft 2in.

The auditions will take place at The Hawth on Sunday September 3.

There is no need to pre-register, registration will begin at 2pm and the auditions usually last about two hours.

The Hawth say that there are chaperones to look after the children so parents needn’t stay once the children have registered.

They should bring water, wear comfortable clothing and soft/dance shoes and be ready to learn a routine on the day.

Successful dancers will be required to commit fully to the pantomime for the duration of the pantomime run including the two weeks prior to opening.