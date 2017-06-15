Chesney Hawkes to star in Worthing panto

Chesney Hawkes is to play Prince in Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs at Worthing Theatres this Christmas.

Spokesman Stephen Sheldrake said: “This Christmas, pop legend, the one and only Chesney Hawkes is set to charm audiences of all ages as he plays the handsome Prince in Worthing Theatres and PHA’s family pantomime from December 1 to January 1. The hitmaker was catapulted to fame in 1991 when, aged 19, he played the lead in the film Buddy’s Song, a popular coming-of-age tale which featured a young Chesney juggling the teenage challenges of school and dating with the determination to become a world-famous popstar.

“Following the film, The One and Only was released from the soundtrack and became an instant hit at home and abroad, shooting to the top of the charts in the UK and making the top ten stateside. With five weeks spent at number one, the hit track became the 20th most successful release of the 90s and has gone on to be the subject of numerous compilation albums, TV ads, TV theme music, film soundtracks and, now a student anthem, continues to top ‘Best pop song of the nineties’ polls.

“Following the track’s release, Chesney continued to enjoy success around the world, touring extensively and playing the festival circuit while also continuing to record fresh material, which led to chart recognition for seven more singles.

“Away from the music world Chesney’s television appearances could form the basis of a slapstick comedy show but with added danger. Following his appearance on the Channel 4 show The Games, he needed surgery on a hip injury. He put his dancing skills to the test on Let’s Dance for Comic Relief and, looking pain and humiliation squarely in the eye, he signed up for ITV’s Sing if You Can where, being asked to sing while a fire roared around him, he narrowly escaped being burnt. He then accepted an invitation to join the cast of ITV’s Dancing on Ice until just before filming started he went on to the ice on his own, breaking an ankle and ruling himself out of the show.”

Tickets are available from Worthing Theatres on 01903 206 206 and online at worthingtheatres.co.uk.

