Comedians make school safer with Copthorne fundraiser

Comedy Beats’ next show is a fundraiser for The Copthorne Junior School road safety group on October 22.

Organiser Mark Coxon said: “Comedy Beats was set up a little over a year ago to bring the very best club comics to venues in the south-east. We pride ourselves on the quality of our shows. Our next gig is for The Copthorne Junior road safety group. We put a show on with them last year, and it was a great success.

“The road safety group have been working hard for the past couple of years to make the collection and drop-off times safer for the children. The group is made up of five committed parents who have initiated many changes to try and improve the situation around the school gates. Through their campaign they have managed to create a voluntary one-way system outside the school, introduce a lollipop lady and liaise with the local shop to stop delivery lorries turning up at the same time as the school run. They have also made a short film about road safety which has had over 20,000 views on their facebook page.

“Their next aim is to create a second gate for the school, thus allowing the pupils to leave through two different exits and easing congestion directly outside the school. In order to achieve this a significant amount of money needs to be raised.

“The show will be compered by Susan Murray, an unsung heroine of the comedy circuit, who has emerged as one of the nation’s leading female club comics. Her West Midlands charm mixed with her take-no-prisoners style makes her a must-see act.

“The first act will be Dominic Holland who has countless TV credits to his name, including Have I Got News for You and The Royal Variety Performance.”

“Next up is the compelling musical comic Robert White. Since he first came on to the scene as a finalist in the prestigious Hackney Empire Competition he has gone from strength to strength.

“Closing the show will be Australian comedian Wayne Deakin.”

The show is at The Copthorne Junior School on Saturday, October 22. Doors open at 6.45pm and the show starts at 7.30pm. There will be a cash bar on the night. Tickets are available from the village shop McColls for £10 in advance or £12.50 on the door subject to availability. Visit www.ComedyBeats.com.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page

3 Follow us on Twitter

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

Be part of it.