Company to perform poignant and funny play at St Mary’s, Horsham

Riding Lights Theatre Company are bringing Simeon’s Watch to St Mary’s Church, Horsham, on Friday, December 9 (7.30pm).

The performance is part of the play’s national autumn tour.

Both comic and moving, Simeon’s Watch looks at three generations of one farming family as they cope with the process of growing older.

A spokesperson for the show said: “Leah keeps losing things. First it was her knitting, then the sheep, and now her father keeps wandering off. She frequently loses her temper and some days she thinks she’s losing her mind.

“Or is it her father Simeon who’s doing that? Staring out of the window, muttering about angels, waiting with unshakeable conviction for ‘God knows what’.

“It’s all a game to Leah’s daughter, which only makes things worse. Something has to change.

“As the nights draw in, watching her father’s dementia slow him down and her daughter’s future race ahead, Leah seems to be waiting too – but for what?”

Written by Bridget Foreman (In Fog and Falling Snow, Inheritance) the play is part of Riding Lights Unwrapping the Present project, which aims to help those living with dementia.

The production is directed by Paul Burbridge and designed by Sean Cavanagh.

Tickets cost £12 (£10 concessions). Call 01904 613000 or visit ridinglights.org/simeon.

