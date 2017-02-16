Debut for Walberton Players youth group

Walberton Players Junior Showcase offers When Children Rule the World for February half-term, with performances from February 23-25, directed by Claire Dorey.

Claire said: “I have always wanted to produce a musical show since I did my first show when I was 11 years old, so when I was asked by Walberton Players if would like to produce a show for the local children, I was really excited! As soon as I heard about it, I jumped into action, with planning which songs and music for dances I would like to do. This is my first time producing a show and was looking forward to getting started. We had two workshops in the summer and found some very talented children, with amazing voices and dance moves! This is a first for Walberton Players to have a children's youth theatre, and I think they are going to be very impressed with what the children have done.

“The show When Children Rule The World is a showcase of singing and dancing. There are songs from well-known musicals, from Matilda to Oliver! to Annie and many more. All the children have worked really hard and it’s going to be a really good show.

“I have chaperoned for lots of children's shows in Littlehampton at the Windmill theatre and Walberton village. I have also been a part of the sound and lighting crew at a number of local shows as well.

“My whole family have been involved with shows, either performing on stage or part of the stage crew for over 30 years. My dad (Martin Dorey) did his first show when he was 16 years old with Littlehampton Operatic Society. He now is the stage manager for Walberton Players. My mum (Lynne Dorey) helps with costumes and has performed on stage; my brother (Robert Dorey) is part of the stage crew; my sister (Karen Hancock-Newman) has been in semi-professional shows dancing and performed in local shows; my niece (Emma Newman) is taking part in the children's production; and my nephew (Tom Newman) is helping with lighting. Its real family affair!

“We are a very musical family. Even my nephew (Henry Hancock) who is 16 months loves to dance to music just like his mum and dad!

“I couldn't have produced this showcase without Lesley Mercer who has choreographed the dance numbers which the children have been very enthusiastic about learning, and Fran Hunt who is one of the chaperones and has been there to help with children from the start of rehearsals.

“It has been an amazing journey from the planning stages in June last year to the show itself. All the children are hoping that this is the start of something new for Walberton youth theatre, and we will be able to do more shows together.

“The children are also happy that the raffle money and any money collected in the collection boxes will be donated to Snowdrop children's charity which is a local charity that helps children and their families with life-limiting illnesses and life-threatening illness. I also work for Snowdrop as a community support worker and really glad we are supporting them.”

The three performances will take place in Walberton Village Hall, The Street, Walberton on February 23 and 24 at 7pm, plus a matinee performance on Saturday 25 at 2.30pm. Tickets are adults £10 and children under 16 £5, available from Jane Hayler on 01243 552882 before 8pm.

Don't miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you'll be amongst the first to know what's going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on 'sign in' (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don't miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.