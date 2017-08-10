Eight plays lined up for Arundel’s Theatre Trail

You can see a different play a day over eight days; or you can see the whole lot in one.

Arundel’s Theatre Trail is back once again for this year’s Arundel Festival – and, as ever, it’s down to you, the audience, to decide how you are going to enjoy it.

The trail runs from August 19-26, and as always, Drip Action Theatre Company artistic director Bill Brennan is tantalisingly vague about the pieces we’ve got coming up – just enough to get you intrigued.

This year’s line-up

11am, Arundel Town Hall: Exits & Entrances by Simon Brett. Strange how different people’s recollections of the same events can be...

12 noon, Arundel Football Club: Edna And Jim & The Perfect Sandwich by Ian Townsend. There’s more to Edna’s sandwiches than meets the eye.

1pm, Victoria Institute: House of The Holy Moment by Cary Pepper. Come all ye, open a bottle.

2pm, Arundel Youth Club, School Lane: Bus Stop! by Dave Shannon. All aboard for a trip to remember.

3pm, India Gate, Mill Lane: Playing People by Dick Curran. Who’s the boss in this marriage?

4pm, St Mary’s Gate Inn: Quiet Night in by Robert Elkin. With my special guests...

5pm, The Cathedral Centre: Changing Room by David Thame. Footie meets food, as one young dad finds some space to change

6pm, Arundel Jailhouse: Is There Anybody There? by Brian Walsh.

“The theatre trail has proved very successful over the years,” Bill says. “It is now an integral part of the festival along with the gallery trail and the other things that have been going for a long time.

“When we started it, we were just looking for something new, along similar lines to the gallery trail where you can see different places and different things. I think it is the hook of the different venues. With the gallery trail, you can see all the plays in one day if you want or you can spread them out. People have got eight opportunities over eight days… and we just give a little hint in advance about what the plays are all about.

“Originally, we were more in a few private residences, which was fine when we were just starting but numbers have got bigger and it was getting a bit tight. Now we are in more public places like the football club and the youth club. The whole thing is like a great big jigsaw, getting the plays and the actors and the venues together. With the logistics, it can be the venue that decides the time, like with St Mary’s Gate Inn where it needs to be at 4pm to fit in with them.

“We had a choice of 240 plays this year, and we go through them. It was a reading committee of four people this year. Of course, it is very subjective, but I hope we have made the right choices. You need things that can be simple, that don’t have too big a cast and that we can actually do practically.”

Season Tickets are available from: The Book Ferret, 34 High Street, Arundel. Call 01903 885727. Eight-day season tickets for August 19-26 are £30; three-day season tickets for August 19-21 are £25. Season ticket holders are guaranteed a seat up to 15 minutes before the play starts. Tickets can be bought at the door, space permitting. £5/£3 students.

