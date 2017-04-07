ENTERTAINMENT LISTINGS: April 7-13

Concerts, stage shows, exhibitions and stand-up comedy gigs across Sussex.

FRIDAY, APRIL 7

COMEDY

KRATER COMEDY CLUB: Until April 9, 7pm/8pm/10.30pm, £5-£36.50, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480.

THE MAYDAYS: £10, 7.30pm, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. Confessions! Plus Guest Improv Superstars.

CONCERT

FREE LUNCHTIME CONCERT: 1.10pm, St Peter’s Church, West Blatchington, www.stpeterswestblatchington.org.uk. Gennaro Fiondella on accordion, approx. 40mins. Refreshments provided after the concert. No admission charge, but donations in support of the choir funds will be gratefully accepted.

EXHIBITION

BUXTED ART CLUB: 32nd Annual Art Exhibition, The Reading Room, Church Road, Buxted, April 7 (6pm-9pm), April 8 (10am-5pm). Admission £1 to include refreshments.

GIGS

EIGHT MILES HIGH: Tickets on door, 11pm, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. Club Night.

ROSE DEVINE AND THE DEVILLES: 8pm, Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes, 01273 473076.

THE HANGER SESSIONS: Edd Mann, Syndney Rutherford and Ben Dixon, B52’s, Horsham, 8pm.

THE VOX BEATLES: £12.50 in advance, £14 on door, 8pm, Plumpton Green Village Hall. Beatles tribute band. Tickets from Eventbrite or Plumpton Village Stores.

ULTIMATE POWER: £4, 11pm, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. Club Night.

STAGE

ETERNALLY YOURS – THE EASTER STORY: £12-£13.50, 7.30pm, The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Drama sketches, dance and music.

FOO FOO FIGHERS: £10, 8.30pm, Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171. Gotham City Sirens.

MOZART’S THE MAGIC FLUTE: £13-£17, 7.30pm and April 8, White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288. Opera South East presents.

SATURDAY, APRIL 8

COMEDY

COMEDY BEATS: £12, 8.30pm, East Grinstead Town Football Club, East Grinstead (01342) 325885. Dominic Holland, Christian Riley, Mark Simmons and David Ward.

ROMESH AND FRIENDS COMEDY NIGHT: £11.50, 8pm, The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Romesh Rananathan with Ian Stone and Laura Lexx.

CONCERTS

MESSIAH BY G F HANDEL: £7-£12, 7.30pm, Assembly Hall, Stoke Abbott Road, Worthing, 01903 206206. Locally organised amateur choir with professional soloist and orchestra.

SOUL OF THE CITY CHOIR: Concert at St Andrew’s Church, Burgess Hill, Cants Lane, Burgess Hill. Doors open 7pm. Concert begins at 7.30pm (doors 7pm). Tickets £8.50. Concessions £6.50. Tickets from J Redd, 01444 248595 or www.wegottickets.com/event/391756. Concert includes songs by Fleetwood Mac, Lorde, Bill Withers and The Spencer Davis Group.

GIGS

HORSHAM ROCKS PRESENTS: Small Town Kids, The Carfax Bandstand, Horsham, 2pm-4pm.

JOHN CAVE: Free, 10am-noon at the regular coffee morning, Under Ground Theatre, Grove Road, Eastbourne, 0845 680 1926. John Cave then Barber and Turner.

LET’S HANG ON: £22-£24, 7.30pm, Assembly Hall Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 530613. The music of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons.

LEWES SATURDAY FOLK CLUB: £5, 8pm, Elephant and Castle, Lewes. Iona Fyfe, Scottish traditional singer, with piano.

SOCK: £8-£10, 8pm, Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171. Featuring Vince Venus with support from Mr B the Gentleman Rhymer and Gramski.

SPLASH POINT JAZZ CLUB: £10, 4pm, Westgate Chapel, High Street, Lewes, 01273 311417. Jazz in The Chapel.

THE RIGHTEOUS AND THE WICKED: The Malt Shovel, Horsham, 8.30pm.

STAGE

GROWING PAINS: £8-£10, 8pm, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. Tom Gill on stage.

THE FAAAABULOUS CERI DUPREE SHOW: £19, 7.30pm, The Royal Hippodrome, Eastbourne (01323) 802020. Back on the road with his One Man, 21 women show.

WEST END AT THE MOVIES: £16-£18, 7.30pm, Chequer Mead, East Grinstead (01342) 302000. A cast of leading performers directly from the West End.

SUNDAY, APRIL 9

COMEDY

AL MURRAY: £28.75-£31.65, 3.30pm/7.30pm, Theatre Royal, Brighton, 0844 871 7650. Lets Go Backwards Together show.

DANNY BAKER: 7.30pm, The Royal Hippodrome, Eastbourne (01323) 802020. From Cradle to Stage.

OMID DJALILI: £24, 8pm, Assembly Hall Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 530613. Schmuck For A Night show.

PHIL JUPITUS: £12, 8pm, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. Work in progress.

ROB BECKETT: £17, 8pm, Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. Mouth of The South.

CONCERTS

EAST SUSSEX BACH CHOIR: £10-£12, 6.30pm, St Anne’s Church, Western Road, Lewes. A Lenten Meditation – Buxtehude Membra Jesu Nostri. Tickets 07759 878562 or Lewes Tourist Centre.

UCKFIELD (HOLY CROSS) CHORAL SOCIETY: 6.30pm, Holy Cross Church. Olivet to Calvary, a sacred cantata by J H Maunder. Further Information from Terry Morford, 01825 768524 or termor82@gmail.com.

GIGS

GILBERT AND SULLIVAN SOCIETY: The Pirate King Returns to Sussex. Young baritone James Cleverton performs for the Gilbert & Sullivan Society of Sussex at Haywards Heath’s Birch Hotel, 2.45pm in the Sussex Room. £6 for members and £12 for non-members. Call Edwin Cowley on 01342 715709 for tickets and info.

HERBIE FLOWERS JAZZ BREAKFAST: £7.50, 11am Brighton Dome (01273) 709709.

MONDAY, APRIL 10

GIGS

THE POWER OUTAGE TOUR: £3, 7.30pm, Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171. Meg Wassell, Jasper and the Island, Eliza May.

STAGE

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET: £12-£37.50, 7.45pm until April 15 (Thurs/Sat mat 2.30pm) Theatre Royal, Brighton 0844 871 7650. When Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Carl Perkins and Jerry Lee Lewis came together to make music.

WRESTLING: £10-£15, 7.45pm Assembly Hall, Stoke Abbott Road, Worthing 01903 206206. Big Easter Spectacular.

TUESDAY, APRIL 11

GIGS

ACOUSTIC OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Jolly Tanners, Staplefield, 8pm.

ACOUSTIC SHOWCASES: The Surrey Oaks, Newdigate, 8pm.

BLUES WORKSHOP: Northgate Community Centre, Crawley, 8pm.

MAKE WAVES: Free, 2.30pm, De la Warr Pavilion, Bexhill (01424) 229111. Rock and Pop taster sessions for 11-19yrs. Electronic music production taster on April 12.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Royal Oak, Ifield, 8pm.

RICK ASTLEY: £24.50-£37, 7pm, Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. Plus special guest, Earl.

TIGERS AND FLIES: £2, 7.30pm, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480.

STAGE

GABRIEL: £19-£26.50, 7.45pm until April 15 (Wed/Sat mat 2.30pm) Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne (01323) 412000. By Moira Buffini, starring Paul McGann.

JEWELS: £17-£18, 7.15pm Trinity Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 678678. Royal Ballet live transmission.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 12

COMEDY

MARCEL LUCCONT’S WHINE LIST: £12-£14, 8pm, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480.

EXHIBITIONS

SUSIE MONNINGTON: Free, 9am-9pm until May 22, Pelham House, St Andrew’s Lane, Lewes, 01273 488600. Lewes based painter showing views of the River Ouse and its surroundings.

GIGS

ELECTRIC JAM NIGHT: The Malt Shovel, Horsham, 8pm.

JOHNNY CASH TRIBUTE NIGHT: £15, 7.30pm, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. Tribute band, Keep It Cash.

PINK MARTINI: £30.50-£33.50, 7.30pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. An evening with Pink Martini.

TALITHA RISE: £6 on door, 8pm, Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171. Plus Nick Webb.

STAGE

CHRIS AND PUI: £11.50-£13.50, 11am/2pm, White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288. CBeebies favourite double act.

GEE! IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE: £12-£15, 7.30pm until April 15 (Fri mat 5pm, Wed/Sat mat 2.30pm) Pavilion Theatre, Marine Parade, Worthing, 01903 206206. Worthing Scout and Guide Gang Show.

POETRY CAFE: Free, 8pm, Under Ground Theatre, Grove Road, Eastbourne, 0845 680 1926. Local poets with original works.

THE LITTLE MERMAID: £13.50-£15.50, 5.30pm until April 13 (Thurs mat 2pm) The Royal Hippodrome, Eastbourne (01323) 802020. Wicked Productions.

THE TIGER WHO CAME TO TEA: £12.50, 1.30pm (11am/2pm April 13) De la Warr Pavilion, Bexhill (01424) 229111. A stunning stage adaptation.

THE WIZARD OF OZ: £12.50-£14, 5.30pm until April 13 (Thurs mat 1.30pm) Chequer Mead, East Grinstead (01342) 302000. A musical pantomime adventure.

THURSDAY, APRIL 13

COMEDY

Comedy Beats: £10, 8.30pm, Goffs Park Social Club, Crawley, 01293 522814. Johny Awsum, Ola, Michael Legge, and Susan Murray.

LEE NELSON SERIOUS JOKER: From £20, 7.30pm, Assembly Hall Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 530613.

GIGS

FOLK NIGHT: The Emerald Club, Southgate, Crawley, 8pm.

GILLBANKS: £6, 7.30pm, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Plus Halcyon.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Star, Dorking, Surrey, 8.30pm.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Bear, Horsham, 8pm.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Bull Inn, Henfield, 8pm.

STACEY KENT: £22-£23, 8pm, Trinity Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 678678. Tenderly Tour.

THE LONNIE DONEGAN STORY: £19.50-£22, 7.30pm, Winter Garden, Eastbourne, 01323 412000. Recounting the story of Lonnie Donegan, The King of Skiffle.

WILKO JOHNSON: £26.50, 7.30pm, Assembly Hall, Stoke Abbott Road, Worthing, 01903 206206. With support from Mollie Marriot.

STAGE

BOGAN BINGO: £9, 8pm, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480.

DANCING THROUGH LIFE: £12.50-£15, 7.30pm, until April 15 (Sat 2.30pm) The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Roshe Dance.

OPEN STAGE NIGHT: 7.30pm, Under Ground Theatre, Grove Road, Eastbourne, 0845 680 1926. Open to all.

THE BEST THING: £12.50-£18.50, 7.30pm, Connaught Theatre, Union Place, Worthing, 01903 206206. A swinging sixties story by Full Mask Theatre Company.

CINEMA

BRIGHTON

Duke Of York’s (0871 902 5728): I’m Not Your Negro (12A) Fri, Sat, 1.00, 6.30; Sun & Thu 6.30; Mon 1.00, 8.30; Tue 9.00; Silver Screen: Tue 2.00; Thu 1.30. Free Fire (15) Fri 9.15; Sat 3.30; Sun 12.00; Mon 6.15; Silver Screen: Tue 4.15; Thu 4.00. Get Out (15) Fri 3.15; Sat & Sun 9.00; Mon 3.30; Tue 6.30. Kids’ Club: Ballerina (U) Sat 10.30. Duke Of York’s Talks: The Thelma-Furiosa Spectrum (n/a) Sun 2.00. The Handmaiden: Director’s Cut (18) Sun 2.30. Toddler Time: Hey Duggee April 2017 (U) Mon 11.00. Silver Screen: Casino (18) Wed 10.30.

BURGESS HILL

Orion (01444 243300): The Boss Baby (U) Fri 3.00, 5.20; Sat-Thu 11.25, 2.45, 5.20. Smurfs: The Lost Village (U) Fri 2.45; Sat-Thu 12.20. Beauty And The Beast – 3D (PG) Fri-Tue 8.00. Beauty And The Beast (PG) Fri 5.00; Sat-Tue 1.45, 5.00; Wed & Thu 1.45, 5.00, 7.40. Power Rangers (12A) Fri-Tue 7.40. Fast & Furious 8 (12A) Wed & Thu 8.10.

CHICHESTER

New Park (01243 786650): The Lost City Of Z (15) Fri 12.15, 5.30; Sat 12.15, 8.15; Sun 1.00, 7.45; Mon 5.15, 8.15; Tue 3.00, 6.00; Wed 12.00, 4.30; Thu 3.00, 8.15. Women In British Cinema (PG) Fri 1.30. The Time Of Their Lives (12A) Fri 3.15; Sat 5.45. La La Land (12A) Fri 8.30; Sat 3.00. A Hero Of Our Time (PG) Sun 4.00. Sing (PG) Mon 12.30; Tue 12.45; Thu 1.00. Bitter Harvest (15) Mon 2.45; Tue 9.00; Wed 2.30; Thu 6.00.

CRANLEIGH

Arts Centre (01483 278000): Moana (PG) Tue 2.00. Royal Opera House Live: Jewels (12A) Wed 7.15.

CRAWLEY

Crawley Cineworld (0871 200 2000): Visit www.cineworld.co.uk/cinemas/crawley.

The Hawth (01293 553636): NT Encore: Twelfth Night (12A) Fri 7.00.

EASTBOURNE

Curzon (01323 731441): The Boss Baby (U) 2.00, 4.00, 6.00. Another Mother’s Son (12A) 2.10 (not Sat & Sun); 5.05, 8.10. Ghost In The Shell (12A) 2.05 (Sat & Sun only); 5.10, 8.00. Beauty And The Beast (PG) 2.05, 8.00.

EAST GRINSTEAD

Scott Cinemas – The Atrium Cinema (01342 321666): Smurfs: The Lost Village (U) 1.50, 4.00. Power Rangers (12A) 3.05 (not Sun); Sun 12.40. The Boss Baby (U) 1.10, 3.35, 6.00 (not Sun); Sun 1.10, 3.30. Beauty And The Beast (PG) Fri, Sat, Mon & Tue 12.10, 8.20; Sun 10.30, 7.30; Wed & Thu 12.10. Table 19 (12A) 6.10; 8.30. Kids’ Club: Moana (PG) Sat, Tue & Thu 10.20. Kids’ Club: Sing (U) Sat, Tue & Thu 10.20. Bolshoi Ballet: A Hero Our Our Time (12A) Sun 4.00.

HAILSHAM

Pavilion (01323 841414): Beauty And The Beast (PG) Fri-Sun 2.15, 7.45; Mon-Thu 11.00, 2.15. Moonlight (15) Mon, Wed & Thu 10.30. Royal Opera House: Jewels (12A) Tue 7.15.

HASSOCKS

Adastra Hall (01273 842081): (No films this week.)

HAYWARDS HEATH

Clair Hall (01444 455440): (Next film April 19.)

HORSHAM

The Capitol (01403 750220): Beauty And The Beast (PG) Fri & Sat 11.00; Sun 1.45, 2.00, 5.00, 8.00; Mon, Tue & Thu 10.30, 11.00, 1.30, 4.30, 7.30; Wed 11.00, 1.30, 4.30, 7.30. Peppa Pig: My First Cinema Experience (U) Fri, Sat, Mon & Tue 10.45, 12.45, 2.45; Sun 1.30, 3.25; Wed & Thu 10.45, 12.45. Going In Style (12A) Fri, Sat & Mon-Thu 2.15, 5.15, 8.15; Sun 4.45, 7.45. Fences (12A) Fri, Sat & Mon-Thu 4.45, 7.45; Sun 5.15, 8.15. The Lost City Of Z (15) Fri 7.45; Sat-Thu 4.45, 7.45.

HURSTPIERPOINT

Players Theatre/Hurst Village Cinema (01273 835875): Embrace Of The Serpent (12A) Fri 8.00.

LEWES

All Saints Centre (01273 486391): Arrival (12A) Sat 7.30; Sun 5.30. Ethel & Earnest (PG) Sat 3.00. Moana (PG) Fri 3.00.

LITTLEHAMPTON

Windmill Cinema (01903 715920): Smurfs: The Lost Village (U) Sun 2.00; Mon 1.15, 3.15; Tue 12.30, 2.30; Wed 4.15, 6.15; Thu 12.15, 2.15. Beauty And the Beast (PG) Sun 4.00, 6.40; Mon 5.30, 8.15; Tue 4.30; Wed 1.30, 8.15; Thu 4.15. Royal Ballet: Jewels (12A) Tue 7.15. NT Live: Twelfth Night (12A) Thu 7.00.

NEWHAVEN

Hillcrest Centre (01273 512376): (Next film April 22.)

SEAFORD

Seaford Community Cinema, Barn Theatre (www.seafordcinema.org): Hell Or High Water (15) Fri 7.30.

UCKFIELD

The Picture House (01825 764909): Beauty And The Beast (PG) Fri, Wed & Thu 11.15, 12.50, 3.25, 6.00, 8.35. Sat 11.00, 12.50, 3.25, 6.00, 8.35; Sun 11.00, 12.50, 3.25, 6.00; Mon 11.15, 12.50, 3.25, 6.00, 8.35; Tue 11.00, 12.50, 3.25, 6.00. A Quiet Passion (12A) Fri, Mon, Wed & Thu 4.00, 8.25; Sat 3.50, 8.25; Sun & Tue 5.55, 8.25. The Boss Baby (U) Fri & Wed 11.30, 2.00, 4.15, 6.20; Sat 10.20, 1.45, 4.25, 6.20; Sun 11.15, 1.45, 3.50; Mon 11.30, 2.00, 4.15, 6.20; Tue 11.30, 2.00, 4.15. The Ghost In The Shell (12A) Fri, Sat, Mon, Wed & Thu 6.30, 8.45; Sun 8.45; Tue 3.40, 8.45. Smurfs: The Lost Village (U) Fri & Mon-Thu 10.55, 1.45; Sat 12.35, 2.30; Sun 10.55, 1.30. Saturday Morning Movie: Ballerina (U) Sat 10.30. The Bolshoi Ballet: A Hero Of Our Time (tbc) Sun 4.00. Royal Opera House: Jewels (12A) Tue 7.15.

WORTHING

Dome (01903 823112): Beauty And The Beast (PG) Fri-Mon 5.35, 8.30; Tue 8.15; Wed & Thu 5.20, 8.30. Fast & Furious 8 (12A) Wed & Thu 8.15. Peppa Pig: My First Cinema Experience (U) 10.40, 2.25 (not Sat); Sat 12.15, 2.00. Power Rangers (12A) Fri & Sun-Tue 8.30; Sat 8.15. Smurfs: The Lost Village (U) 12.20, 4.10 (not Sat); Sat 3.45. The Boss Baby (U) Fri 10.20, 12.40, 3.10, 6.15; Sat 10.15, 12.40, 3.10, 6.00; Sun 10.15, 12.40, 3.10, 6.15; Mon 10.15, 12.40, 3.10, 6.15; Tue 10.15, 12.40, 3.15, 5.45; Wed & Thu 10.15, 12.30, 2.55, 6.15.

Connaught (01903 206206): The Time Of Their Lives (12A) Sat, Sun & Wed 1.00, 6.00; Mon 1.15, 5.50; Tue 1.00. Peppa Pig: My First Cinema Experience (U) Fri 11.45; Sat-Thu 10.00, 11.45. Smurfs: The Lost Village (U) Fri 1.30; Sat 1.45, 3.45; Sun 10.30, 1.45, 3.45; Mon 1.30, 3.45; Tue & Wed 10.30, 3.45; Thu 1.45. Going In Style (12A) Fri-Mon & Thu 4.00, 6.15, 8.30; Tue & Wed 1.45, 4.00, 6.15, 8.30. Saturday Morning Pictures: The Lego Batman Movie (U) Sat 10.15. Viceroy’s House (12A) Sat & Wed 8.20. Lion (PG) Sun 8.20. Silver Screen: Going In Style (12A) Mon 11.00. Worthing Film Club: Elle (18) Mon 8.15. Royal Opera House: Jewels (12A) Tue 7.15.

Pavilion Picturehouse (01903 206206): (No films this week.)

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page

3 Follow us on Twitter

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

Be part of it.