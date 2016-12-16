ENTERTAINMENT LISTINGS: December 16-21

Concerts, stage shows, exhibitions and stand-up comedy gigs across Sussex.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 16

GIGS

DOUBLE TIME: Queens Head, Horsham, 8.30pm.

JINN HOUSE: The Swan, Crawley, 8pm.

PAUL STANWORTH: The Half Moon, Kirdford, 9pm.

PEOPLE POWERED: Concerts for Corbyn, 7pm, £26.50, Brighton Dome, Church Street (01273) 709709. Line-up includes Temples, Kathryn Williams, Stealing Sheep and Paul Weller.

THE BLOCKHEADS: Fronted by Derek Hussey, 7.30pm, £22.50, The Old Market, Hove, 01273 201801. Rarely off the road since the demise of Ian Dury in 2000, the Blockheads are still one of the most underrated British bands of all time, with a legion of fans of all ages.

TOM BRADLEY: The Three Crowns, Wisborough Green, 9pm.

STAGE

ALADDIN: December 9-31, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220. Starring Olly Pike as Aladdin, Mike Goble as Wishee Washee, Richard Alan as The Emperor of China and Ben Ofoedu as The Genie of The Lamp.

AMONGST THE STARS: Until December 24, Theatre Royal, Brighton, 0844 871 7650. Herringbone Arts, the team behind last year’s sell-out hit A Winter’s Trail, return with a magical story set around Theatre Royal Brighton for young children and adults to share.

PETER PAN: Dec 9-Jan 2, The Hawth, Crawley (01293) 553636. Starring Shaun Williamson as Captain Hook, Emma Barton as Tinkerbell, Michael J Batchelor as Mrs Smee and Hilary O’Neil as Mrs Darling.

SUNNY AFTERNOON: 7.45pm, until December 31, £15-£61.50, Theatre Royal, Brighton, 0844 871 7650. This irresistible musical tells the captivating tale of how one of Britain’s greatest bands, The Kinks, rose to stardom.

TOMFOOLERY PRESENTS CHRISTMAS FOOLERY: December 10-24, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220. Tomfoolery is back with a follow-up to last year’s super successful Tomfoolery Saves Christmas.

THE TOMMY COOPER SHOW: December 16-17, The Hawth, Crawley (01293) 553636. Blood Brothers star Daniel Taylor gives a knockout performance as Tommy Cooper. Tickets £17.50 (discounts: £16.50).

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 17

CONCERTS

CHRISTMAS CAFE: 10am-12.30pm, St Peter’s Church, Ifield Road, West Green, Crawley (in aid of fundraising). Escape the Christmas rush for a relaxing morning with coffee, mince pies and Christmas music.

FOREST ROW CHORAL SOCIETY: Family Christmas Carol Concert, Holy Trinity Church, Forest Row. The show starts at 7pm. Tickets £10 on the door. This year the singers celebrate the former Warden of Sackville College John Mason Neale, who wrote the famous carol ‘Good King Wenceslas’. Visit www.frcs.org.uk.

HORAM COMMUNITY VOX: 7.30pm, All Saints Church, Eastbourne. An exciting programme of music to raise funds for the RNLI. This concert is ‘Horam Community Vox Sing the Musicals’, including nearly an hour of songs from various musicals including Blood Brothers, South Pacific, Phantom of the Opera, The Sound of Music and more. The choir are also joined by selected members of The Wealden Youth Chorus. £8 for adults, £4 for under 18s. Adult tickets can be reserved in advance for £6 each by emailing info@teakillick.com.

THE FROZEN NUTCRACKER: A concert for families from Kidenza, 2pm, Christ’s Hospital Theatre, Horsham. Call Christ’s Hospital box office on 01403 247434 or visit www.kidenza.co.uk to find out more.

GIGS

CLASSIX: The Swan, Crawley, 8pm.

CONTRABAND: The Snooty Fox, Crawley, 8pm.

DOUBLE TIME: The Half Moon, Kirdford, 9pm.

INCOGNITO: 7.30pm, £20, The Old Market, Hove, 01273 201801. The Old Market rolls out the dance floor for this pre-Christmas party night to launch The South Coast Jazz Festival.

JOANIE LOVES CHACHI: Ashington Social Club, Publborough, 8.30pm.

KIDENZA: Christs Hospital Theatre, Horsham, 2pm.

SLACK MAC: The Malt Shovel, Horsham, 8.30pm.

THE TONY STONE BAND: The Bedford, Horsham, 8.30pm.

STAGE

DICK WHITTINGTON AND HIS AMAZING CAT: December 17-29, Chequer Mead, De La Warr Road, East Grinstead, 01342 302000. Can Dick Whittington save East Grinstead from the evil King Rat?

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 18

CONCERTS

TRIO ISIMSIZ: 11am, £18.50, £16 concessions, Attenborough Centre for the Creative Arts (ACCA), Brighton, 01273 709709.

WPO CHRISTMAS CONCERT: £9-£16, 3pm, Assembly Hall, Worthing (01903 206206). This year the orchestra is joined by baritone soloist Peter Snipp for some Christmas favourites before the usual carols.

GIGS

BAD MANNERS: 7.30pm, £20, Concorde 2, Madeira Drive, 01273 673311. Plus support from Splodgenessabounds and The Pukes.

CHRISTMAS OPEN MIC: The Shelley Arms, Broadbridge Heath, 7.30pm.

DAVE BECKETT ROOTS BLUES: Railway Inn, Billingshurst, 2pm-4pm.

HERBIE FLOWERS’ JAZZ BREAKFAST CHIRSTMAS SPECIAL: 11am, £7.50, Brighton Dome, Church Street (01273) 709709.

HORSHAM ROCKS PRESENTS: The Carfax Bandstand, Horsham, 12.30pm-4pm.

RIVERBOAT SHUFFLE: Horsham Sports Club, Horsham, 8pm.

SUSPICIOUSLY ELVIS CHRISTMAS SPECIAL: 6pm, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. Eat, drink, dance and worship at the altar of the King of Rock ’n’ Roll.

STAGE

PAT-A-CAKE-BABY: 11am and 2pm, until December 31, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. Based on the book written by Joyce Dunbar and illustrated by Polly Dunbar.

MONDAY, DECEMBER 19

CONCERTS

CAROLS BY CANDLELIGHT: Monday, December 19, £20.50, 7.30pm, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220. The Locrian Ensemble are firmly established as one of Britain’s most popular touring groups.

GIGS

MARTHA REEVES AND THE VANDELLAS: 7.30pm, £23.50, Concorde 2, Madeira Drive, 01273 673311. The original Martha Reeves and The Vandellas. Christmas soul and Motown party.

RHYTHM OF THE 90S: 7.30pm, 8pm, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. The best dance hits from this seminal decade.

SINGER/SONGWRITER GIG NIGHT: 9pm, £5 (performers free), The Hawth, Crawley (01293) 553636. Showcasing the work of the artists from the Singer/Songwriter Masterclass. Sussex radio stations are set to record the gig nights and feature highlights during their weekly shows.

THAT’LL BE THE DAY – CHRISTMAS SPECIAL: 7.30pm, £26.50, The Hawth, Crawley (01293) 553636.

STAGE

MAYPOLES TO MISTLETOE: Monday, December 19-21, 7.30pm, The Hawth, Crawley (01293) 553636. Celebrating the seasons of the year in verse, music, drama, dance and song. Tickets cost £15.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 20

COMEDY

CHRISTMAS COMEDY CRACKER: 8pm, £10, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. Organised by Gogglebox star Alex Michael. In aid of the BHF and Raleigh International. Featuring Live at the Apollo star, Simon Evans, plus Phil Jerrod, Craig Campbell, Alistair Williams, Sean Collins and Phil Lucas.

CONCERTS

THE BIG CHRISTMAS SINGALONG: 7.30pm, £12, Brighton Dome, Church Street (01273) 709709. Proceeds from the evening will benefit the Choir with No Name and Brighton Housing Trust.

GIGS

BENTLEY RHYTHM ACE – LIVE: 7.30pm, £12.50, Concorde 2, Madeira Drive, 01273 673311.

STAGE

THE PANTOMIME ADVENTURES OF PETER PAN: 2pm and 6pm Tuesday. Check for times on other dates. £12.50-£24.50, until January 8, Pavilion Theatre, Worthing (01903 206206).

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 21

COMEDY

TINA C – I’M DREAMING OF A WHITE TRASH XMAS: 7pm, £15 (£12.50), Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. Country Music singer Tina C. is visiting Brighton to bring light, joy and seasonal goodwill on the longest night of the year.

STAND UP & SLAM: 8pm, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. Six acts go head to head as poetry and comedy collide.

GIGS

YELLOWCARD: 7pm, £20, Concorde 2, Madeira Drive, 01273 673311.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 22

COMEDY

BARBARA NICE’S COUNTDOWN TO CHRISTMAS: 8pm, £12, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. Presented by Tim Slater with Janice Connolly. Join local housewife superstar Mrs Barbara Nice in a seasonal selection box of fun and frolics.

CONCERTS

ULTIMATE BUBLE WITH THE WEST END BIG BAND: 7.30pm, £18.50, Assembly Hall, Worthing (01903 206206). Mark Daniels as Ultimate Bublé performs Michael Bublé’s biggest hits in a stunning tribute show featuring his live band with brass section.

GIGS

SLADE: 7.30pm, £25, Concorde 2, Madeira Drive, 01273 673311. Slade perfrom a rare club show in Brighton celebrating 50 years of Slade.

CINEMA

BRIGHTON

Duke Of York’s (0871 902 5728): Rogue One: A Star Wars Story – 3D (12A) Fri 6.00, 9.00; Sat 3.40, 9.30; Sun 12.30, 3.30; Mon 6.15, 9.15; Tue 6.40, 9.30; Wed 6.40, 9.30; Thu 6.40, 9.30. Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (12A) Fri 2.30; Sat 12.45, 6.35; Sun 6.30, 9.30; Mon 12.15, 3.15; Wed 12.55, 3.45; Silver Screen: Tue & Thu 12.55, 3.45; Big Scream: Wed 10.00. Dementia Friendly Screening: Meet Me In St Louis (U) Fri 11.00. Kids’ Club: The Muppets Christmas Carol (U) Sat 10.30. Autism Friendly Screening: The Muppets Christmas Carol (U) Sun 10.30. Toddler Time: Hopster Showtime Christmas Special (U) Mon 11.00. Silver Screen: It’s A Wonderful Life (U) Tue & Thu 10.00.

BURGESS HILL

Orion (01444 243300): Rogue One: A Star Wars Story – 3D (12A) 1.40, 8.20. Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (12A) 12.00, 5.00. Sully: Miracle On The Hudson (12A) Fri-Tue 8.40. Moana (PG) Fri-Tue 3.05, 5.45; Wed & Thu 3.05. Passengers (12A) Wed & Thu 6.00, 8.40.

CHICHESTER

New Park (01243 786650): A United Kingdom (12A) Fri 12.45, 6.00; Sat 1.15, 6.00; Sun 5.00, 8.00; Mon 3.30, 8.30; Tue 3.30, 8.45; Wed 6.00, 8.30; Thu 3.30, 6.00. Arrival (12A) Fri 3.15; Sat 8.30; Thu 8.30. Indignation (15) Fri 8.45; Sat 3.30; Mon 6.00; Wed 3.30. Au Nom De Ma Fille (15) Sun 12.15; Tue 1.15. The Nutcracker – Bolshoi ‘16 (U) Sun 2.00. Phantom Boy (PG) Mon & Wed 1.15. Swallows And Amazons (PG) Tue 6.15; Thu 1.00.

CRANLEIGH

Arts Centre (01483 278000): Me Before You (12A) Fri 8.00. Royal Opera House Live: The Nutcracker - 2nd Showing Encore (12A) Sat 2.00. The Chronicles Of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch And The Wardrobe (PG) Wed 6.00.

CRAWLEY

Crawley Cineworld (0871 200 2000): Visit www.cineworld.co.uk/cinemas/crawley.

The Hawth (01293 553636): (No films this week.)

EASTBOURNE

Curzon (01323 731441): Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (12A) 2.00, 5.00, 8.00. Moana (PG) 1.30, 3.45, 5.55. A United Kingdom (12A) 2.10, 5.10. Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them (12A) 8.05. Sully: Miracle On The Hudson (12A) 8.10.

EAST GRINSTEAD

Scott Cinemas – The Atrium Cinema (01342 321666): Moana (PG) Fri 3.00, 5.35; Sat 12.20, 3.00, 5.35; Sun 12.20, 3.00, 5.35. Sully (12A) Fri 3.45, 8.10; Sat 3.45, 8.10; Sun 8.10. Office Christmas Party (15) Fri & Sat 6.10, 8.45; Sun 5.40, 8.20. Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them (12A) Fri, Sat & Mon 12.45; Sun 11.50. Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (12A) Fri 2.05, 5.15, 8.25; Sat & Mon-Wed 11.00, 2.05, 5.15, 8.25; Sun 11.00, 2.05, 5.10, 8.00. Kids’ Club: Finding Dory (U) Sat 10.20. Kids’ Club: The BFG (PG) Sat 10.20. Bolshoi Ballet: The Nutcracker (12A) Sun 3.00. Passengers (12A) Wed & Thu 6.05, 8.05.

HAILSHAM

Pavilion (01323 841414): Dementia Friendly Screening: White Christmas (1954) (U) Fri 2.00. Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them (12A) Fri 7.45; Sat 11.00; Sun, Wed & Thu 2.15, 7.45; Mon & Tue 7.45. Autism Friendly Screening: Swallows And Amazons (PG) Sun 10.30.

HASSOCKS

Adastra Hall (01273 842081): (No films this week.)

HAYWARDS HEATH

Clair Hall (01444 455440): (No films this week.)

HORSHAM

The Capitol (01403 750220): Rogue One: A Star Wars Story – 3D (12A) Fri 4.45; Sat, Tue & Thu 8.00; Mon 1.30; Wed 4.45. Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (12A) Fri & Wed 10.20, 1.30, 8.00; Sat, Tue & Thu 10.20, 1.30, 4.45; Sun 10.20, 1.30, 4.45, 8.00; Mon 10.20, 4.45, 8.00. Moana (PG) Fri, Sat, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 10.15, 12.45, 3.15; Sun 10.15, 5.15. Kenneth Branagh Encore: The Entertainer (tbc) Sun 2.00.

HURSTPIERPOINT

Players Theatre/Hurst Village Cinema (01273 835875): Florence Foster Jenkins (PG) Sun

LEWES

All Saints Centre (01273 486391): (No films this week.)3.00.

LITTLEHAMPTON

Windmill Cinema (01903 715920): A Street Cat Named Bob (12A) Sat 6.00; Sun 2.00. A United Kingdom (12A) Fri 7.30; Sat 8.15; Sun 7.00; Mon 4.30. Storks (U) Sat 4.00. Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them (12A) Sun 4.15. Kubo & The Two Strings (PG) Mon 2.15. NT Live: No Man’s Land (15) Wed 7.00.

NEWHAVEN

Hillcrest Centre (01273 512376): Gemma Bovery (15) Sat 7.30.

UCKFIELD

The Picture House (01825 764909): Rogue One: A Star Wars Story – 3D (12A) Fri, Sat & Mon-Thu 3.00, 5.45, 8.35; Sun 5.45, 8.35. Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (12A) Fri, Sat & Mon-Thu 11.45, 2.35, 5.30, 8.15; Sun 11.45, 2.35, 3.15, 5.30, 8.15. Moana (PG) Fri & Tue 1.00, 3.20; Sat 10.40, 1.00, 3.20; Sun 12.00, 6.00; Mon 11.30, 1.50; Wed & Thu 11.15, 1.35, 4.00. Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them (12A) Fri & Tue 12.15, 5.40, 8.25; Sat 5.40, 8.25; Sun 12.30, 8.25; Tue 12.15, 5.40, 8.25; Wed & Thu 12.15. Passengers (12A) Wed & Thu 6.20, 8.45. Saturday Morning Movie: How The Grinch Stole Christmas (PG) Sat 10.30. Bolshoi Ballet: The Nutcracker (12A) Sun 3.00. National Theatre Live: No Man’s Land (15) Mon 7.30.

WORTHING

Dome (01903 823112): Ballerina (U) Mon-Thuj 1.15. Moana (PG) Fri 1.10, 3.35; Sat & Sun 11.00, 1.00, 6.20; Mon & Tue 11.00, 3.25; Wed 11.00, 3.20. Passengers (12A) Wed & Thu 5.50, 8.30. Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (12A) Fri 9.45, 2.15, 5.10, 6.00, 8.15; Sat 10.20, 1.55, 3.25, 5.05, 8.15; Sun 10.20, 1.55, 3.25, 5.05; Mon 10.20, 1.55, 5.05, 6.00, 8.15; Tue 10.20, 1.55, 5.55, 8.15; Wed 10.20, 1.55, 5.05, 8.15; Thu 10.20, 5.05, 8.15. Rogue One: A Star Wars Story – 3D (12A) Sun 8.15; Tue 5.05; Thu 1.55. Sully: Miracle On The Hudson (12A) Fri, Sat, Sun & Tue 8.45; Mon 8.50.

Connaught (01903 206206): Moana (U) Fri 10.45, 1.30; Sat 4.00; Sun 3.00; Mon-Thu 10.30. Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (12A) Fri 12.00, 2.50, 4.15, 5.40, 7.15, 8.30; Sat 12.45, 5.30, 7.15, 8.30; Sun 12.10, 5.30, 8.30; Mon-Thu 1.15, 4.15, 5.30, 7.15, 8.30. Saturday Morning Pictures: Get Santa (U) Sat 10.15. The Nightmare Before Christmas (PG) Sun 10.15.

Pavilion Picturehouse (01903 206206): (No films this week.)

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page

3 Follow us on Twitter

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

Be part of it.