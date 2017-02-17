ENTERTAINMENT LISTINGS: February 17-23

Concerts, stage shows, exhibitions and stand-up comedy gigs across Sussex.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 17

COMEDY

IAIN STIRLING: Onwards! £12, 8pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. Iain explores the perceptions of his generation in today’s society.

JOSH HOWIE’S MESSED UP: £9.50, 8pm, The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. First UK tour.

KRATER COMEDY CLUB: Until Feb 19, 7pm/8pm/10.30pm, £5-£36.50, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480.

GIGS

DON’T CALL ME SHIRLEY: Ashington Social Club, Publborough, 8.30pm.

DARK STAR RISING: The Star – Horsham, Roffey, 8.30pm.

THE JOHNNY CASH ROADSHOW: 7.30pm, £20, The Capitol Theatre, Horsham, 01403 750220. This tribute is now bigger than ever, introducing the ‘Carter Sisters’ and a brass section.

SIMON AND GARFUNKEL: £16-£17, 8pm Trinity Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 678678. Through The Years Tour.

THE BLUESCASTERS: Railway Inn, Billingshurst, 9pm.

STAGE

BLOOD WEDDING: £8-£9, 7.45pm, until Feb 25 (Sun 2.30pm, no performance Mon) New Venture Theatre, Bedford Place, Brighton 01273 746118.

CONDOCO DANCE COMPANY: £10-£15, 7.30pm, Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. Counter Acts. Open workshop Feb 18, £8-£12, 11.30am-1.30pm.

THE FIRST HIPPO ON THE MOON: £16, (Fri 4pm, Sat/Sun 11am/2pm) until Feb 19, Connaught Theatre, Union Place, Worthing, 01903 206206. Featuring the voice of David Walliams.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 18

COMEDY

COMEDY CAFE: £11, 8pm Trinity Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 678678. Andy Robinson and Jenny Collier.

COMEDY CLUB 4 KIDS: £6.50-£8.50, 2pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480.

STUART GOLDSMITH: Compared to What. £9.50-£11.50, 8pm, The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636.

CONCERTS

LUNCHTIME CONCERT: Free with retiring collection, 1pm St Leonard’s Church, Seaford. Ellie Blackshaw violin/viola, Julian Broughton piano.

GIGS

CHERRY BOMB: Sumners Ponds Fishery & Campsite, Horsham, 8pm.

HORSHAM ROCKS PRESENTS: The Carfax Bandstand, Horsham, 1pm-3pm.

JAZZ CAFE: £7.50, 8pm, Pavilion Theatre, Marine Parade, Worthing, 01903 206206.

JOHNNY CASH ROADSHOW: £20, 7.30pm Chequer Mead, East Grinstead (01342) 302000. The UK’s No 1 Tribute.

JOE90: Broadbridge Heath Village Centre, Broadbridge Heath, 9pm.

LEWES SATURDAY FOLK CLUB: £7, 8pm, The Royal Oak, Station Street, Lewes. Ollie King. Traditional tunes on melodeon. All-day workshop 10,45am-4.45pm.

LEMON JELLY BAND: The Bedford, Horsham, 8.30pm.

LOVE ACTION!: £8 on door, 3pm, Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171. Performances from Grasshopper, Seadog, The Delta Bell, Palm Springs, Lucas and King, Stephanie Goodman, Laboratoro and Gareth Herrick.

MONEY FOR NOTHING: The Capitol Theatre, Horsham, 7.30pm.

NOT THE ROLLING STONES: £10, 8pm, Under Ground Theatre, Grove Road, Eastbourne, 0845 680 1926. Tribute band.

POCKETSIZE: Free, 10am-noon at the regular coffee morning, Under Ground Theatre, Grove Road, Eastbourne, 0845 680 1926.

RAY OWEN’S JUICY LUCY: The Malt Shovel, Horsham, 8.30pm.

SPELLBOUND: Tickets on door, 9pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. Club Night.

THE COPPER FAMILY: Free with retiring collection, 5.30pm St Laurence Church, Falmer. The local folk family from Rottingdean present music from the South Downs.

STAGE

ENSONGLOPEDIA OF SCIENCE: £7-£10, 6pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. 26 songs about science from A to Z.

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 19

COMEDY

BARNSTORMERS COMEDY: £10, 7.30pm, The Capitol Theatre, Horsham, 01403 750220. This month’s show features David Whitney, Stephen Bailey and Mary Bourke.

STUART GOLDSMITH: £8-£10, 8pm, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. Compared to What show.

GIGS

CITY OF ASHES: £6, 7pm, Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171. Plus Endeavour, Syren City and Icarus Dive.

HERBIE FLOWERS’ JAZZ BREAKFAST: £7.50, 11am, Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. Touch Tour.

MATT MONRO JNR: Hawth Theatre, Crawley, 7.30pm.

THE MATT MONRO STORY: £22.50, 7.30pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Featuring Matt Monro Junior.

WURLITZER – LEN RAWLE: £12-£17, 2.30pm, Assembly Hall, Stoke Abbott Road, Worthing 01903 206206.

STAGE

LITHUANIA’S INDEPENDENCE DAY: £5, 3pm, The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. A talk and screening of the Japanese film, I’m Fine My Angel.

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 20

EXHIBITIONS

IN THE EYE OF NOIR: noon-8pm until Feb 27, The Crypt Gallery, Church Street, Seaford. Black and white photography by Teresa Neal.

GIGS

SPECTRUM – BRIGHTOON MUSEUM SPECIAL: £6, 7.30pm/9.20pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. Showcasing local bands.

STAGE

NORTHANGER ABBEY: £18.50-£24, 7.45pm, until Feb 22 (Wed mat 2.30pm) Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne (01323) 412000. By Jane Austen, adapted by Tim Luscombe.

WRESTLING: £12-£15, 7.45pm Assembly Hall, Stoke Abbott Road, Worthing 01903 206206.

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 21

CONCERTS

REVERIE: £16-£18.90, 7.30pm, Theatre Royal, Brighton, 0844 871 7650. The Life and Loves of Claude Debussy. Pianist Lucy Parham and narrator Simon Russell Beale.

GIGS

ACOUSTIC OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Jolly Tanners, Staplefield, 8pm.

ACOUSTIC SHOWCASES: The Surrey Oaks, Newdigate, 8pm.

BLUES WORKSHOP: Northgate Community Centre, Crawley, 8pm.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Royal Oak, Ifield, 8pm.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: George and Dragon, Horsham, 8.30pm.

STAGE

ROUND THE HORNE: 7.30pm, £18.90-£30.40, Theatre Royal, Brighton, 0844 871 7650. In the ’60s, Round the Horne was one of the best radio programmes around. Experience this comedy classic live.

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 22

COMEDY

JOSH HOWIE’S MESSED UP: £10-£12, 8pm, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. First UK tour.

SEANN WALSH: One for the Road. £22-£24.90, 7.45pm, Theatre Royal, Brighton, 0844 871 7650.

GIGS

RUMOURS OF FLEETWOOD MAC: £25.50, 7.30pm, Pavilion Theatre, Marine Parade, Worthing, 01903 206206. Hits and Blues tour.

SANTIAGO STRING QUARTET: Cranleigh School, Cranleigh, 7pm.

STAGE

TANGO FIRE: £15-£25.50, 7.30pm, Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. German Cornejo’s dance troupe.

WE’RE GOING ON A BEAR HUNT: £12.50, (Wed 2pm, Thurs-Sat 11am/2pm) until Feb 25, The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636.

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 23

COMEDY

COMIC BOOM: £7-£9, 8pm, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. Angela Barnes and MC Mark Simmons.

STEWART LEE: Content Provider. £23, 8pm, Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. Brand new full-length show.

GIGS

MERCURY: £19-£20.50, 7.30pm, Winter Garden, Eastbourne (01323) 412000. Authentic Queen tribute show.

POLICE DOG HOGAN: 8pm, Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes, 01273 473076. A Union Music Store production. Tickets www.wegottickets.com/event/378154.

SWING!: £19.50-£20.50, 2.30pm, The Royal Hippodrome, Eastbourne (01323) 802020. Chris Dean’s Syd Lawrence Orchestra.

UNDERGROUND ACOUSTIC SESSION: Free, 7.30pm, Under Ground Theatre, Grove Road, Eastbourne, 0845 680 1926. Feat R’n’R.

STAGE

BABE: £15.50-£19.50, 7pm, until Feb 26 (Fri 1.30pm, Sat 11am/3pm, Sun 2.30pm) Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne (01323) 412000. Babe the sheep-pig. The Little pig with big dreams.

BETWAY PREMIER LEAGUE DARTS: From £25.65, 7pm, Brighton Centre 0844 8471515. The world’s top darts stars.

DANNY BAKER: £19.50-£21.50, 7.30pm, Pavilion Theatre, Marine Parade, Worthing, 01903 206206. Cradle to the Stage show.

LA BOHEME: £21.90, 7.45pm, Theatre Royal, Brighton, 0844 871 7650. Opera and Ballet International.

LILY & THE LITTLE SNOW BEAR: 2pm, £9.50, Clair Hall, Haywards Heath, 01444 455440. Little people aged 3+ will love this beautiful new show and the grown-ups will have lots of fun too.

CINEMA

BRIGHTON

Duke Of York’s (0871 902 5728): After Dark Eyes Wide Open: Multiple Maniacs (18) Fri 11.00pm. Moonlight (15) Fri 8.30; Sat, Sun & Mon 3.30, 9.00; Tue 5.30; Wed 10.30, 3.30, 9.00; Thu 9.00; Silver Screen: Tue 12.35; Thu 10.30, 3.30. 20th Century Women (15) Fri 6.00; Sat, Mon & Wed 1.00, 6.30; Sun & Thu 6.30; Silver Screen: Tue 3.00; Thu 1.00. Kids’ Club: Trolls (U) Sat 10.30. Autism Friendly: Trolls (U) Sun 10.30. Toddler Time: Rastamouse Da Mouseland School Of Rock (U) Mon 11.00. Jackie (15) Sun 1.00; Silver Screen: Tue 10.30. Lost In France Plus Live Performance (15) Tue 8.15.

BURGESS HILL

Orion (01444 243300): Fifty Shades Darker (18) 5.15, 8.20. T2 Trainspotting (18) 8.05. The Lego Batman Movie – 3D (U) Sat-Thu 5.50. The Lego Batman Movie (U) Fri 5.50; Sat-Thu 12.30, 3.10. Sing (U) Sat-Thu 12.00, 2.40.

CHICHESTER

New Park (01243 786650): Denial (12A) Fri 12.30, 5.45; Sat 3.00, 9.00; Sun 7.45; Mon 2.45, 5.15; Tue 6.00, 8.30; Wed 12.15; Thu 6.30, 9.00. Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (12A) Fri 3.00; Sat 12.30; Wed 4.30. Sapphire (PG) Fri 6.30. Toni Erdmann (15) Fri 8.15; Sat 5.30; Mon 7.45; Tue 1.00; Thu 3.00. Napoleon (PG) Sun 11.00. Britain On Film: Rural Life (tbc) Sun 2.30; Wed 2.45. Moana (PG) Mon 12.15; Thu 12.45. I, Claude Monet (U) Tue 4.00.

CRANLEIGH

Arts Centre (01483 278000): Miss Peregrine’s Home For Peculiar Children (PG) Sat 2.00. Sully (12A) Tue 8.00.

CRAWLEY

Crawley Cineworld (0871 200 2000): Visit www.cineworld.co.uk/cinemas/crawley.

The Hawth (01293 553636): Exhibition On Screen: I, Claude Monet (U) Tue 7.00.

EASTBOURNE

Curzon (01323 731441): Hidden Figures (PG) 2.00, 5.00, 8.00. The Lego Batman Movie (U) 1.45, 3.50, 5.50. Manchester By The Sea (15) 7.55. Lion (PG) 2.05 (not Wed); 5.05; 8.05 (not Wed). Eastbourne Film Society: Radiator (15) Wed 2.10, 8.15.

EAST GRINSTEAD

Scott Cinemas – The Atrium Cinema (01342 321666): Sing (U) Fri 2.30; Sat-Thu 12.00, 2.30. The Lego Batman Movie (U) 1.00, 3.30, 6.00 (not Sun); Sun 12.30, 3.00, 5.30. The Space Between Us (PG) 2.55. Fifty Shades Darker (18) 5.30, 8.15. Hidden Figures (PG) 5.00, 8.00. The Great Wall (12A) 8.30 (not Sun); Sun 7.50. Storks (U) Sat 10.20. Kids’ Club: Trolls (U) Sat 10.20. Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (12A) Sat-Thu 12.10. Silver Screen: Swallows And Amazons (PG) Wed 10.30.

HAILSHAM

Pavilion (01323 841414): Ballerina (U) Fri 11.00, 2.15; Sat & Sun 2.15. A Street Cat Named Bob (12A) Fri 7.45. Assassin’s Creed (12A) Sat, Sun & Mon 7.45. Jackie (15) Wed & Thu 2.15, 7.45.

HASSOCKS

Adastra Hall (01273 842081): (No films this week.)

HAYWARDS HEATH

Clair Hall (01444 455440): A Street Cat Named Bob (12A) Wed 5.30, 8.00.

HORSHAM

The Capitol (01403 750220): Fifty Shades Darker (18) 2.15 (not Sun); 5.15, 8.15. Sing (U) Fri, Sat & Wed 10.30, 11.00; Mon & Tue 10.30, 11.00, 11.30, 2.00, 4.30, 7.00; Thu 10.30, 11.00, 11.30, 1.45, 2.00, 4.30, 7.00. Hidden Figures (PG) Fri, Sat, Mon & Wed 1.45, 4.45, 7.45; Sun 2.00, 4.45, 7.45; Tue 1.45, 4.45; Thu 4.45, 7.45. Newsies: The Broadway Musical (PG) Sun 2.00. Exhibition On Screen: I, Claude Monet (U) Tue 8.00.

HURSTPIERPOINT

Players Theatre/Hurst Village Cinema (01273 835875): (Next film February 24.)

LEWES

All Saints Centre (01273 486391): (Next film February 24.)

LITTLEHAMPTON

Windmill Cinema (01903 715920): Denial (12A) 8.15 (not Sun); Sun 7.15. Sing (U) 1.30 (not Sun); Sun 12.30. The Lego Batman Movie (U) 3.45, 6.00 (not Sun); Sun 2.45, 5.00.

NEWHAVEN

Hillcrest Centre (01273 512376): The Martian (12A) Sat 7.15.

SEAFORD

Seaford Community Cinema, Barn Theatre (www.seafordcinema.org): (Next film February 24.)

UCKFIELD

The Picture House (01825 764909): Hidden Figures (PG) Fri & Sat 3.45, 5.50, 8.25; Sun 11.00, 5.50, 8.25; Mon & Wed 1.15, 5.50, 8.25; Tue 1.15, 6.00, 8.25; Thu 1.35, 5.50, 8.25; Parent & Baby Screening: Thu 11.00. The Lego Batman Movie (U) Fri-Sun 11.00, 1.30, 3.40; Mon-Wed 1.25, 4.00; Thu 1.25, 4.15. Sing (U) Fri-Sun 11.15, 1.40, 3.55; Mon, Wed & Thu 3.35; Tue 4.00. Fifty Shades Darker (18) Fri-Sun 6.20, 8.45; Mon & Wed 3.50, 6.20, 8.45; Tue 3.35, 6.20, 8.45; Thu 8.45; Parent & Baby Screening: Thu 10.55. Lion (PG) Fri 11.15, 6.10; Sat-Mon 6.10; Tue 1.35; Wed 6.10; Thu 1.20, 3.45. La La Land (12A) Fri & Sat 1.10, 8.35; Sun & Tue 8.35; Mon & Wed 1.25, 8.35; Thu 6.10; Parent & Baby Screening: Thu 10.45. Saturday Morning Movie: Trolls (U) Sat 10.30. Disney’s Newsies (tbc) Sun 2.00. Exhibition On Screen: I, Claude Monet (U) Tue 6.30. National Theatre Live: Amadeus Encore (tbc) Thu 7.00.

WORTHING

Dome (01903 823112): Fifty Shades Darker (18) 5.30, 8.20. Hidden Figures (PG) 8.10. Sing (U) 10.20, 12.30. The Lego Batman Movie (U) 10.15, 12.45, 3.20, 5.50.

Connaught (01903 206206): Lion (PG) Mon-Wed 3.15, 8.20; Thu 3.15, 5.50. Sing (U) Mon-Thu 10.15, 12.45. The Lego Batman Movie (U) Fri 6.30, 8.45; Sat & Sun 6.00, 8.30; Mon-Thu 10.30, 1.00, 3.30, 6.00. La La Land (12A) Mon & Wed 5.50; Tue 8.30; Thu 8.20. Manchester By The Sea (15) Mon & Wed 8.40; Thu 8.30. Exhibition On Screen: I, Claude Monet (U) Tue 6.15.

Pavilion Picturehouse (01903 206206): (No films this week.)

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page

3 Follow us on Twitter

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

Be part of it.