ENTERTAINMENT LISTINGS: February 17-23

Concerts, stage shows, exhibitions and stand-up comedy gigs across Sussex.
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 17
COMEDY
IAIN STIRLING: Onwards! £12, 8pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. Iain explores the perceptions of his generation in today’s society.
JOSH HOWIE’S MESSED UP: £9.50, 8pm, The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. First UK tour.
KRATER COMEDY CLUB: Until Feb 19, 7pm/8pm/10.30pm, £5-£36.50, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480.
GIGS
DON’T CALL ME SHIRLEY: Ashington Social Club, Publborough, 8.30pm.
DARK STAR RISING: The Star – Horsham, Roffey, 8.30pm.
THE JOHNNY CASH ROADSHOW: 7.30pm, £20, The Capitol Theatre, Horsham, 01403 750220. This tribute is now bigger than ever, introducing the ‘Carter Sisters’ and a brass section.
SIMON AND GARFUNKEL: £16-£17, 8pm Trinity Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 678678. Through The Years Tour.
THE BLUESCASTERS: Railway Inn, Billingshurst, 9pm.
STAGE
BLOOD WEDDING: £8-£9, 7.45pm, until Feb 25 (Sun 2.30pm, no performance Mon) New Venture Theatre, Bedford Place, Brighton 01273 746118.
CONDOCO DANCE COMPANY: £10-£15, 7.30pm, Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. Counter Acts. Open workshop Feb 18, £8-£12, 11.30am-1.30pm.
THE FIRST HIPPO ON THE MOON: £16, (Fri 4pm, Sat/Sun 11am/2pm) until Feb 19, Connaught Theatre, Union Place, Worthing, 01903 206206. Featuring the voice of David Walliams.
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 18
COMEDY
COMEDY CAFE: £11, 8pm Trinity Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 678678. Andy Robinson and Jenny Collier.
COMEDY CLUB 4 KIDS: £6.50-£8.50, 2pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480.
STUART GOLDSMITH: Compared to What. £9.50-£11.50, 8pm, The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636.
CONCERTS
LUNCHTIME CONCERT: Free with retiring collection, 1pm St Leonard’s Church, Seaford. Ellie Blackshaw violin/viola, Julian Broughton piano.
GIGS
CHERRY BOMB: Sumners Ponds Fishery & Campsite, Horsham, 8pm.
HORSHAM ROCKS PRESENTS: The Carfax Bandstand, Horsham, 1pm-3pm.
JAZZ CAFE: £7.50, 8pm, Pavilion Theatre, Marine Parade, Worthing, 01903 206206.
JOHNNY CASH ROADSHOW: £20, 7.30pm Chequer Mead, East Grinstead (01342) 302000. The UK’s No 1 Tribute.
JOE90: Broadbridge Heath Village Centre, Broadbridge Heath, 9pm.
LEWES SATURDAY FOLK CLUB: £7, 8pm, The Royal Oak, Station Street, Lewes. Ollie King. Traditional tunes on melodeon. All-day workshop 10,45am-4.45pm.
LEMON JELLY BAND: The Bedford, Horsham, 8.30pm.
LOVE ACTION!: £8 on door, 3pm, Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171. Performances from Grasshopper, Seadog, The Delta Bell, Palm Springs, Lucas and King, Stephanie Goodman, Laboratoro and Gareth Herrick.
MONEY FOR NOTHING: The Capitol Theatre, Horsham, 7.30pm.
NOT THE ROLLING STONES: £10, 8pm, Under Ground Theatre, Grove Road, Eastbourne, 0845 680 1926. Tribute band.
POCKETSIZE: Free, 10am-noon at the regular coffee morning, Under Ground Theatre, Grove Road, Eastbourne, 0845 680 1926.
RAY OWEN’S JUICY LUCY: The Malt Shovel, Horsham, 8.30pm.
SPELLBOUND: Tickets on door, 9pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. Club Night.
THE COPPER FAMILY: Free with retiring collection, 5.30pm St Laurence Church, Falmer. The local folk family from Rottingdean present music from the South Downs.
STAGE
ENSONGLOPEDIA OF SCIENCE: £7-£10, 6pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. 26 songs about science from A to Z.
SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 19
COMEDY
BARNSTORMERS COMEDY: £10, 7.30pm, The Capitol Theatre, Horsham, 01403 750220. This month’s show features David Whitney, Stephen Bailey and Mary Bourke.
STUART GOLDSMITH: £8-£10, 8pm, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. Compared to What show.
GIGS
CITY OF ASHES: £6, 7pm, Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171. Plus Endeavour, Syren City and Icarus Dive.
HERBIE FLOWERS’ JAZZ BREAKFAST: £7.50, 11am, Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. Touch Tour.
MATT MONRO JNR: Hawth Theatre, Crawley, 7.30pm.
THE MATT MONRO STORY: £22.50, 7.30pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Featuring Matt Monro Junior.
WURLITZER – LEN RAWLE: £12-£17, 2.30pm, Assembly Hall, Stoke Abbott Road, Worthing 01903 206206.
STAGE
LITHUANIA’S INDEPENDENCE DAY: £5, 3pm, The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. A talk and screening of the Japanese film, I’m Fine My Angel.
MONDAY, FEBRUARY 20
EXHIBITIONS
IN THE EYE OF NOIR: noon-8pm until Feb 27, The Crypt Gallery, Church Street, Seaford. Black and white photography by Teresa Neal.
GIGS
SPECTRUM – BRIGHTOON MUSEUM SPECIAL: £6, 7.30pm/9.20pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. Showcasing local bands.
STAGE
NORTHANGER ABBEY: £18.50-£24, 7.45pm, until Feb 22 (Wed mat 2.30pm) Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne (01323) 412000. By Jane Austen, adapted by Tim Luscombe.
WRESTLING: £12-£15, 7.45pm Assembly Hall, Stoke Abbott Road, Worthing 01903 206206.
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 21
CONCERTS
REVERIE: £16-£18.90, 7.30pm, Theatre Royal, Brighton, 0844 871 7650. The Life and Loves of Claude Debussy. Pianist Lucy Parham and narrator Simon Russell Beale.
GIGS
ACOUSTIC OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Jolly Tanners, Staplefield, 8pm.
ACOUSTIC SHOWCASES: The Surrey Oaks, Newdigate, 8pm.
BLUES WORKSHOP: Northgate Community Centre, Crawley, 8pm.
OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Royal Oak, Ifield, 8pm.
OPEN MIC NIGHT: George and Dragon, Horsham, 8.30pm.
STAGE
ROUND THE HORNE: 7.30pm, £18.90-£30.40, Theatre Royal, Brighton, 0844 871 7650. In the ’60s, Round the Horne was one of the best radio programmes around. Experience this comedy classic live.
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 22
COMEDY
JOSH HOWIE’S MESSED UP: £10-£12, 8pm, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. First UK tour.
SEANN WALSH: One for the Road. £22-£24.90, 7.45pm, Theatre Royal, Brighton, 0844 871 7650.
GIGS
RUMOURS OF FLEETWOOD MAC: £25.50, 7.30pm, Pavilion Theatre, Marine Parade, Worthing, 01903 206206. Hits and Blues tour.
SANTIAGO STRING QUARTET: Cranleigh School, Cranleigh, 7pm.
STAGE
TANGO FIRE: £15-£25.50, 7.30pm, Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. German Cornejo’s dance troupe.
WE’RE GOING ON A BEAR HUNT: £12.50, (Wed 2pm, Thurs-Sat 11am/2pm) until Feb 25, The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636.
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 23
COMEDY
COMIC BOOM: £7-£9, 8pm, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. Angela Barnes and MC Mark Simmons.
STEWART LEE: Content Provider. £23, 8pm, Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. Brand new full-length show.
GIGS
MERCURY: £19-£20.50, 7.30pm, Winter Garden, Eastbourne (01323) 412000. Authentic Queen tribute show.
POLICE DOG HOGAN: 8pm, Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes, 01273 473076. A Union Music Store production. Tickets www.wegottickets.com/event/378154.
SWING!: £19.50-£20.50, 2.30pm, The Royal Hippodrome, Eastbourne (01323) 802020. Chris Dean’s Syd Lawrence Orchestra.
UNDERGROUND ACOUSTIC SESSION: Free, 7.30pm, Under Ground Theatre, Grove Road, Eastbourne, 0845 680 1926. Feat R’n’R.
STAGE
BABE: £15.50-£19.50, 7pm, until Feb 26 (Fri 1.30pm, Sat 11am/3pm, Sun 2.30pm) Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne (01323) 412000. Babe the sheep-pig. The Little pig with big dreams.
BETWAY PREMIER LEAGUE DARTS: From £25.65, 7pm, Brighton Centre 0844 8471515. The world’s top darts stars.
DANNY BAKER: £19.50-£21.50, 7.30pm, Pavilion Theatre, Marine Parade, Worthing, 01903 206206. Cradle to the Stage show.
LA BOHEME: £21.90, 7.45pm, Theatre Royal, Brighton, 0844 871 7650. Opera and Ballet International.
LILY & THE LITTLE SNOW BEAR: 2pm, £9.50, Clair Hall, Haywards Heath, 01444 455440. Little people aged 3+ will love this beautiful new show and the grown-ups will have lots of fun too.
CINEMA
BRIGHTON
Duke Of York’s (0871 902 5728): After Dark Eyes Wide Open: Multiple Maniacs (18) Fri 11.00pm. Moonlight (15) Fri 8.30; Sat, Sun & Mon 3.30, 9.00; Tue 5.30; Wed 10.30, 3.30, 9.00; Thu 9.00; Silver Screen: Tue 12.35; Thu 10.30, 3.30. 20th Century Women (15) Fri 6.00; Sat, Mon & Wed 1.00, 6.30; Sun & Thu 6.30; Silver Screen: Tue 3.00; Thu 1.00. Kids’ Club: Trolls (U) Sat 10.30. Autism Friendly: Trolls (U) Sun 10.30. Toddler Time: Rastamouse Da Mouseland School Of Rock (U) Mon 11.00. Jackie (15) Sun 1.00; Silver Screen: Tue 10.30. Lost In France Plus Live Performance (15) Tue 8.15.
BURGESS HILL
Orion (01444 243300): Fifty Shades Darker (18) 5.15, 8.20. T2 Trainspotting (18) 8.05. The Lego Batman Movie – 3D (U) Sat-Thu 5.50. The Lego Batman Movie (U) Fri 5.50; Sat-Thu 12.30, 3.10. Sing (U) Sat-Thu 12.00, 2.40.
CHICHESTER
New Park (01243 786650): Denial (12A) Fri 12.30, 5.45; Sat 3.00, 9.00; Sun 7.45; Mon 2.45, 5.15; Tue 6.00, 8.30; Wed 12.15; Thu 6.30, 9.00. Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (12A) Fri 3.00; Sat 12.30; Wed 4.30. Sapphire (PG) Fri 6.30. Toni Erdmann (15) Fri 8.15; Sat 5.30; Mon 7.45; Tue 1.00; Thu 3.00. Napoleon (PG) Sun 11.00. Britain On Film: Rural Life (tbc) Sun 2.30; Wed 2.45. Moana (PG) Mon 12.15; Thu 12.45. I, Claude Monet (U) Tue 4.00.
CRANLEIGH
Arts Centre (01483 278000): Miss Peregrine’s Home For Peculiar Children (PG) Sat 2.00. Sully (12A) Tue 8.00.
CRAWLEY
Crawley Cineworld (0871 200 2000): Visit www.cineworld.co.uk/cinemas/crawley.
The Hawth (01293 553636): Exhibition On Screen: I, Claude Monet (U) Tue 7.00.
EASTBOURNE
Curzon (01323 731441): Hidden Figures (PG) 2.00, 5.00, 8.00. The Lego Batman Movie (U) 1.45, 3.50, 5.50. Manchester By The Sea (15) 7.55. Lion (PG) 2.05 (not Wed); 5.05; 8.05 (not Wed). Eastbourne Film Society: Radiator (15) Wed 2.10, 8.15.
EAST GRINSTEAD
Scott Cinemas – The Atrium Cinema (01342 321666): Sing (U) Fri 2.30; Sat-Thu 12.00, 2.30. The Lego Batman Movie (U) 1.00, 3.30, 6.00 (not Sun); Sun 12.30, 3.00, 5.30. The Space Between Us (PG) 2.55. Fifty Shades Darker (18) 5.30, 8.15. Hidden Figures (PG) 5.00, 8.00. The Great Wall (12A) 8.30 (not Sun); Sun 7.50. Storks (U) Sat 10.20. Kids’ Club: Trolls (U) Sat 10.20. Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (12A) Sat-Thu 12.10. Silver Screen: Swallows And Amazons (PG) Wed 10.30.
HAILSHAM
Pavilion (01323 841414): Ballerina (U) Fri 11.00, 2.15; Sat & Sun 2.15. A Street Cat Named Bob (12A) Fri 7.45. Assassin’s Creed (12A) Sat, Sun & Mon 7.45. Jackie (15) Wed & Thu 2.15, 7.45.
HASSOCKS
Adastra Hall (01273 842081): (No films this week.)
HAYWARDS HEATH
Clair Hall (01444 455440): A Street Cat Named Bob (12A) Wed 5.30, 8.00.
HORSHAM
The Capitol (01403 750220): Fifty Shades Darker (18) 2.15 (not Sun); 5.15, 8.15. Sing (U) Fri, Sat & Wed 10.30, 11.00; Mon & Tue 10.30, 11.00, 11.30, 2.00, 4.30, 7.00; Thu 10.30, 11.00, 11.30, 1.45, 2.00, 4.30, 7.00. Hidden Figures (PG) Fri, Sat, Mon & Wed 1.45, 4.45, 7.45; Sun 2.00, 4.45, 7.45; Tue 1.45, 4.45; Thu 4.45, 7.45. Newsies: The Broadway Musical (PG) Sun 2.00. Exhibition On Screen: I, Claude Monet (U) Tue 8.00.
HURSTPIERPOINT
Players Theatre/Hurst Village Cinema (01273 835875): (Next film February 24.)
LEWES
All Saints Centre (01273 486391): (Next film February 24.)
LITTLEHAMPTON
Windmill Cinema (01903 715920): Denial (12A) 8.15 (not Sun); Sun 7.15. Sing (U) 1.30 (not Sun); Sun 12.30. The Lego Batman Movie (U) 3.45, 6.00 (not Sun); Sun 2.45, 5.00.
NEWHAVEN
Hillcrest Centre (01273 512376): The Martian (12A) Sat 7.15.
SEAFORD
Seaford Community Cinema, Barn Theatre (www.seafordcinema.org): (Next film February 24.)
UCKFIELD
The Picture House (01825 764909): Hidden Figures (PG) Fri & Sat 3.45, 5.50, 8.25; Sun 11.00, 5.50, 8.25; Mon & Wed 1.15, 5.50, 8.25; Tue 1.15, 6.00, 8.25; Thu 1.35, 5.50, 8.25; Parent & Baby Screening: Thu 11.00. The Lego Batman Movie (U) Fri-Sun 11.00, 1.30, 3.40; Mon-Wed 1.25, 4.00; Thu 1.25, 4.15. Sing (U) Fri-Sun 11.15, 1.40, 3.55; Mon, Wed & Thu 3.35; Tue 4.00. Fifty Shades Darker (18) Fri-Sun 6.20, 8.45; Mon & Wed 3.50, 6.20, 8.45; Tue 3.35, 6.20, 8.45; Thu 8.45; Parent & Baby Screening: Thu 10.55. Lion (PG) Fri 11.15, 6.10; Sat-Mon 6.10; Tue 1.35; Wed 6.10; Thu 1.20, 3.45. La La Land (12A) Fri & Sat 1.10, 8.35; Sun & Tue 8.35; Mon & Wed 1.25, 8.35; Thu 6.10; Parent & Baby Screening: Thu 10.45. Saturday Morning Movie: Trolls (U) Sat 10.30. Disney’s Newsies (tbc) Sun 2.00. Exhibition On Screen: I, Claude Monet (U) Tue 6.30. National Theatre Live: Amadeus Encore (tbc) Thu 7.00.
WORTHING
Dome (01903 823112): Fifty Shades Darker (18) 5.30, 8.20. Hidden Figures (PG) 8.10. Sing (U) 10.20, 12.30. The Lego Batman Movie (U) 10.15, 12.45, 3.20, 5.50.
Connaught (01903 206206): Lion (PG) Mon-Wed 3.15, 8.20; Thu 3.15, 5.50. Sing (U) Mon-Thu 10.15, 12.45. The Lego Batman Movie (U) Fri 6.30, 8.45; Sat & Sun 6.00, 8.30; Mon-Thu 10.30, 1.00, 3.30, 6.00. La La Land (12A) Mon & Wed 5.50; Tue 8.30; Thu 8.20. Manchester By The Sea (15) Mon & Wed 8.40; Thu 8.30. Exhibition On Screen: I, Claude Monet (U) Tue 6.15.
Pavilion Picturehouse (01903 206206): (No films this week.)
Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.
Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.
1 Make our website your homepage
2 Like our Facebook page
3 Follow us on Twitter
4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.
And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!
Be part of it.