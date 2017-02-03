ENTERTAINMENT LISTINGS: February 3-9

Concerts, stage shows, exhibitions and stand-up comedy gigs across Sussex.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 3

COMEDY

ELEANOR CONWAY’S WALK OF SHAME: £8-£10, 8pm, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480.

KRATER COMEDY CLUB: Until Feb 5, 7pm/8pm/10.30pm, £5-£36.50 Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.

MILES JUPP: £19, 8pm, Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. Songs of Freedom Show.

ROSS NOBLE – BRAIN DUMP: £26.50, 8pm, Pavilion Theatre, Marine Parade, Worthing, 01903 206206.

CONCERTS

ELIJAH: £6-£12, 7.30pm, All Saints Church, Grange Road, Eastbourne. Phoenix Choir presents Mendelssohn’s Elijah. Tickets from WeGotTickets.com; Reid and Dean Estate Agents, Cornfield Road; Tourist Information Centre; or on the door.

EXHIBITIONS

MIKE HATCHARD AND HEATHER STUART: Free, Fri/Sat 10am-4pm until Feb 25 Under Ground Theatre, Grove Road, Eastbourne, 0845 680 1926.

GIGS

BORROWED TIME: New Moon, Crawley, 8pm.

GOLLY GOSH MUSIC NIGHT: £11, 7.30pm, White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288. Featuring three talented local bands in aid of Great Ormond Street Hospital.

JOEY LANDRETH: £11.25, 8pm, Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes 01273 473076. The Whiskey Tour.

JUST MUTINY: £10-£12, 8pm, Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171. An ’80s themed night of adventure.

THE KING IS BACK: £25.50-£27.50, 7.30pm, Assembly Hall Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 530613. Elvis Tribute Ben Portsmouth.

ULTIMATE POWER: £5, 11pm, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. Club Night.

STAGE

BRENDAN COLE: All Night Long. £37.50, 7.30pm, The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. A brand new show for 2017.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 4

COMEDY

BIANCA DEL RIO: £36, 8pm, Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. Not Today Satan show.

COLIN HOULT/ANNA MANN: £8-£10, 8pm, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. A Sketch Show for Depressives

COMEDY BEATS: 8pm (doors 7pm), £6 for members, £8.50 for non-members, Crawley Labour Club, Ifield Avenue, Crawley, www.ComedyBeats.com. Compere Jeremy O’Donnell. Comedians Zoe Lyons, Russell Hicks and Christian Reilly.

CONCERT

NO STRINGS ATTACHED: Fundraising concert held by The Oasis Crisis Pregnancy Centre, Christian Life Centre, Horsham, 7.30pm, www.facebook.com/NoStringsAttached, info@theoasis.org.uk. Tickets £10 (including a glass of wine and nibbles). This Sussex-based a capella group provides unique vocal harmonies, with a large repertoire.

GIGS

BLOODY MARY: The Bedford, Horsham, 8.30pm.

GOGODISCO: £4, 11pm, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. Club Night.

HOSPITAL RADIO CRAWLEY LIVE MUSIC EVENT: The Star – Horsham, Roffey, 12pm-11pm.

IRON TYGER: Railway Inn, Billingshurst, 9pm.

JUAN MARTIN: £18.50, 7.30pm, The Old Chapel, Alfriston. Booking only at Hailsham Pavilion, 01323 841414. Flamenco guitarist.

KARAOKE WITH DON: 8.30pm–11.30pm, Clayton and Keymer Royal British Legion, Woodsland Road, Hassocks, 01273 845829. All welcome.

LEWES SATURDAY FOLK CLUB: £6, 8pm, The Royal Oak, Station Street, Lewes. Alan Austen and Linda Smith. Songs from Kent and Sussex with melodeon and Kentish lute.

MARY CHAPIN CARPENTER: £26.50, 7pm, De la Warr Pavilion, Bexhill (01424) 229111. Performing songs from her albums and new songs from her latest record, The Things That We Are Made Of.

MILLIE CARTWRIGHT: Sumners Ponds Fishery & Campsite, Horsham, 8pm.

NO JACKET REQUIRED: £21, 7.30pm, The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. The Phil Collins and Genesis Tribute.

SUPERSONIC 70S SHOW: 7.30pm, £19.50, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220. A production packed with all those songs from the greatest musical decade of them all.

THE BIG CHRIS BARBER BAND: £18-£20, 7.30pm Pavilion Theatre, Marine Parade, Worthing, 01903 206206. British Jazz.

TOTALLY TINA: £16-£18, 7.30pm, The Royal Hippodrome, Eastbourne (01323) 802020. Tina Turner tribute show.

WILL AND WOLFIE: Free, 10am-noon at the regular coffee morning, Under Ground Theatre, Grove Road, Eastbourne, 0845 680 1926. Will Fry and Chris ‘Wolfie’ Wolferstan.

STAGE

’60S VALENTINE PARTY: £15, 6.30pm, Under Ground Theatre, Grove Road, Eastbourne, 0845 680 1926. Raising money for the Eastbourne Cardiac Rehabilitation Unit.

CHEKHOV’S SHORTS: £16-£17, 8pm, Trinity Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 678678. A collection of classic one-act farces.

‘KNIGHT’ OF MYSTERY: £32-£36, 7.30pm, White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288. Moneypenny Productions.

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 5

COMEDY

BENT DOUBLE: £9-£12, 7.30pm, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. Headliner Raymond and Mr Timpkins Revue, Stephen Bailey, Allyson June Smith, MC Zoe Lyons.

CONCERTS

BRIGHTON PHILHARMONIC ORCHESTRA: £12-£37, 2.45pm, Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. Thomas Carroll conductor/cello. Pre-concert interview 1.45pm, £3.75.

CORELLI ENSEMBLE: £10-£12, 4pm, Cross Way Church, Steyne Road, Seaford. With Ella Rundle, cello. Website corelliensemble.co.uk.

LONDON PHILHARMONIC ORCHESTRA: £15-£25, 3pm, Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne (01323) 412000. The Four Seasons.

RTWSO – PETER DONOHOE: £17-£27, 3pm, Assembly Hall Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 530613. Peter Donohoe (piano), conductor Neil Thomson.

GIGS

JAZZ LUNCH WITH SHIREEN FRANCIS: £19.95, noon The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Jazz with flavours of Gospel, blues, calypso and reggae.

PETER AND THE TEST TUBE BABIES: £11.50, 7.30pm, Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes, 01273 473076. Punk band.

ROY WOOD: £33.65, 7.30pm, Theatre Royal, Brighton, 0844 871 7650. Roy Wood and his Rock ‘n’ Roll Band.

STAGE

BOLSHOI – SWAN LAKE: £17-£18, 3pm, Trinity Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 678678. Recorded live transmission.

DON’T DRIBBLE ON THE DRAGON: £10.50, 2.30pm, The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. The People’s Theatre Company. Suitable for 2yrs plus.

Inspire Performance: Presenting Courage, An Evening of Song, Dance and Acting. Maidenbower Community Centre, Harvest Road, Maidenbower, Crawley, 6.15pm, £12 adults, £6 children. Contact 07535669134, vicsta1@hotmail.co.uk. Visit www.inspireperformanceuk.com. Courage is a charity production that will showcase talents of both industry professionals, as well as students devloping their skills for their future. The show will involve musical songs, pop ballads, contemporary dance and acting. All funds raised from the event will go to Cancer Research UK.

THE UPBEAT DANCE SHOW: £10, 3pm, Chequer Mead, East Grinstead (01342) 302000. This is a Youth Production.

TREASURE ISLAND: £15, 2.30pm, White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288. With children’s TV stars Callum Donnelly, Richard Franks and Robin Hatcher.

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 6

STAGE

GASLIGHT: £12.50-£53, 7.45pm, until Feb 11 (Thurs/Sat mat 2.30pm) Theatre Royal, Brighton, 0844 871 7650. Starring Kara Tointon.

THERE WILL BE BLOOD: £10-£45, 7.30pm, Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. Oscar-winning film accompanied by the London Contemporary Orchestra live.

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 7

GIGS

ACOSTIC SHOWCASES: The Surrey Oaks, Newdigate, 8pm.

ACOUSTIC OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Jolly Tanners, Staplefield, 8pm.

BLUES WORKSHOP: Northgate Community Centre, Crawley, 8pm.

KATHRYN WILLIAMS AND ANTHONY KERR: £12.50, 7.30pm, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. Classic Jazz.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: George and Dragon, Horsham, 8.30pm.

STAGE

NABUCCO: £25-£36, 7.30pm, Assembly Hall Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 530613. Opera and Ballet International.

TIME TO DANCE: £5, 6.30pm, White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288. Presented by St Leonards Academy.

THE VERY HUNGRY CATTERPILLAR SHOW: £12, 4.30pm (10.30am/1.30pm Feb 8) Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne (01323) 412000.

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 8

COMEDY

ROB BECKETT – MOUTH OF THE SOUTH: £15, 8pm, Assembly Hall Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 530613.

THE NOISE NEXT DOOR COMEDY LOCK-IN: £10, 8pm, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480.

GIGS

ELECTRIC JAM NIGHT: The Malt Shovel, Horsham, 8pm.

WARSAW RADIO: £5, 7.45pm, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. Launch of their new single, After Eve.

STAGE

CINDERELLA: £15-£18, 7.30pm, Chequer Mead, East Grinstead (01342) 302000. The Australian Ballet and Cinema Live.

POETRY CAFÉ: Free, 8pm, Under Ground Theatre, Grove Road, Eastbourne, 0845 680 1926. Donations appreciated for the featured guest.

ROYAL BALLET – WOOLF WORKS: £17-£18, 7.15pm, Trinity Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 678678. Live transmission.

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 9

COMEDY

ROY CHUBBY BROWN: £20, 8pm, Chequer Mead, East Grinstead (01342) 302000.

STAGE

DONG DING MURDER ME ON HIGH: £15.50-£21, 7.45pm, until Feb 12 (Sat 2.30pm, Sun 3pm) Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne (01323) 412000. By Peter Gordon.

JAMIE RAVEN LIVE: £17.50, 7.30pm, Assembly Hall Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 530613. Amazing magic.

OPEN STAGE NIGHT: Free (donations welcome) 7.30pm, Under Ground Theatre, Grove Road, Eastbourne, 0845 680 1926. Open to all.

CINEMA

BRIGHTON

Duke Of York’s (0871 902 5728): Toddler Time: Hey Duggee February 2017 (U) Fri 11.00. Denial (12A) Fri 6.30; Sat 12.30; Sun 3.00; Mon 12.00; Wed 4.05; Thu 9.15; Silver Screen: Tue 1.15; Thu 10.00. Jackie (15) Fri 12.30; Sat & Wed 6.30; Mon 6.00; Silver Screen: Thu 3.45. Toni Erdmann (15) Fri 3.00, 9.00; Sat 9.00; Sun 11.45, 5.15; Mon 2.30, 8.15; Wed 12.45, 8.45; Thu 6.00; Silver Screen: Tue 3.45; Thu 12.30. Kids’ Club: Phantom Boy (PG) Sat 10.30. Prevenge Plus Director Q&A (tbc) Sun 8.40. RSC Encore: The Tempest (PG) Tue 7.00. Silver Screen: Allied (15) Tue 10.30. Big Scream: Allied (15) Wed 10.00.

BURGESS HILL

Orion (01444 243300): The Lego Batman Movie (U) Sat & Sun 12.45, 3.35. Hacksaw Ridge (15) Fri & Mon-Thu 7.45; Sat & Sun 8.30; Golden Years Show: Wed 2.00. Sing – 3D (U) Sat & Sun 11.45. Sing (U) Fri & Mon-Thu 5.15; Sat & Sun 2.30, 6.00; Parent & Baby Show: Fri 10.30. La La Land (12A) Fri & Mon-Thu 5.00, 8.00; Sat & Sun 5.15, 8.15.

CHICHESTER

New Park (01243 786650): Manchester By The Sea (15) Fri 12.30, 6.00; Sat 8.30; Sun 12.15; Mon 2.45; Tue 1.00, 8.30; Wed 2.15; Thu 3.00, 6.00. Irreplaceable (12A) Fri 3.30; Tue 6.15; Thu 12.45. Jackie (15) Fri 9.00; Sat 12.00, 6.15; Sun 6.15, 8.30; Mon 12.15, 5.45; Tue 4.00; Wed 12.00, 4.45; Thu 9.00. Amadeus (2017) (12A) Sat 2.00. Swan Lake ‘16 (U) Sun 3.00. The Tempest (PG) Mon 8.00.

CRANLEIGH

Arts Centre (01483 278000): Bridget Jones’s Baby (15) Fri & Wed 8.00. Pete’s Dragon (PG) Sat 2.00. The Girl On The Train (15) Tue 8.00.

CRAWLEY

Crawley Cineworld (0871 200 2000): Visit www.cineworld.co.uk/cinemas/crawley.

The Hawth (01293 553636): (Next film February 11.)

EASTBOURNE

Curzon (01323 731441): Hacksaw Ridge (15) 2.00; 5.00 (not Wed); 7.50. Manchester By The Sea (15) 2.05 (not Wed); 7.55. Jackie (15) 2.20; 8.10 (not Wed). Lion (PG) 5.10. La La Land (12A) 5.05. The Lego Batman Movie (U) Sat & Sun 12.15. Eastbourne Film Society: Still The Water (15) Wed 2.05, 5.00, 8.00.

EAST GRINSTEAD

Scott Cinemas – The Atrium Cinema (01342 321666): Jackie (15) Fri, Mon, Tue & Thu 5.45; Sat & Wed 12.25, 5.45; Sun 5.40. Sing (U) Fri & Mon-Thu 3.00, 5.30; Sat 12.25, 3.00, 5.30; Sun 12.25, 3.00. T2 Trainspotting (18) 5.30 (not Sun); 8.20. Lion (PG) 2.50, 8.00 (not Sun); Sun 12.15, 5.30, 8.00. Manchester By The Sea (15) Fri & Mon-Thu 2.50, 8.10; Sat 8.10; Sun 7.55. Kids Club: Storks (U) Sat 10.20. Kids Club: Trolls (U) Sat 10.20. The Lego Batman Movie (PG) Sat & Sun 1.05, 3.25. Bolshoi Ballet: Swan Lake (U) Sun 3.00. Silver Screen: The Light Between Oceans (12A) Wed 10.30.

HAILSHAM

Pavilion (01323 841414): Ballerina (U) Sat & Sun 2.15. La La Land (12A) Sat-Mon 7.45; Wed 2.15; Thu 2.15, 7.45. Royal Opera House: Woolf Works (tbc) Wed 7.15.

HASSOCKS

Adastra Hall (01273 842081): (No films this week.)

HAYWARDS HEATH

Clair Hall (01444 455440): (Next film February 15.)

HORSHAM

The Capitol (01403 750220): T2 Trainspotting (18) Fri, Sat, Mon & Wed 2.15, 5.15, 8.15; Sun, Tue & Thu 5.15, 8.15. La La Land (12A) Fri, Mon & Wed 1.30, 5.00, 8.00; Sun 5.00, 8.00; Tue 1.30. Denial (12A) Fri, Sat, Mon & Wed 1.45, 4.45, 7.45; Sun, Tue & Thu 4.45, 7.45. Family Film Fun Screening: Norm Of The North (U) Sat 10.30. RSC Live (Encore): The Tempest (tbc) Tue 7.00.

HURSTPIERPOINT

Players Theatre/Hurst Village Cinema (01273 835875): Julieta (15) Thu 8.00.

LEWES

All Saints Centre (01273 486391): (Next film February 10.)

LITTLEHAMPTON

Windmill Cinema (01903 715920): Jackie (15) Fri & Sat 1.15, 6.15; Sun 1.00, 7.00; Mon & Tue 4.00, 6.15; Wed 12.00, 5.00; Thu 3.15, 8.15. La La Land (12A) Fri & Sat 3.30, 8.30; Sun 4.15; Mon & Tue 1.15, 8.30; Wed 2.15; Thu 12.30, 5.30. Royal Opera House: Woolf Works (tbc) Wed 7.15.

NEWHAVEN

Hillcrest Centre (01273 512376): (Next film February 18.)

UCKFIELD

The Picture House (01825 764909): La La Land (12A) Fri, Mon & Wed 2.30, 6.00, 8.35; Sat 11.30, 3.20, 6.00, 8.35; Sun 11.30, 1.20, 6.00, 8.35; Tue 1.30, 6.00, 8.35; Thu 2.00, 6.00, 8.35; Parent & Baby Screening: Thu 11.20. The Lego Batman Movie (U) Sat 10.45, 1.00, 2.20, 4.30; Sun 11.20, 1.35, 3.50. Lion (PG) Fri 2.15, 6.15, 8.45; Sat 3.50, 6.15, 8.45; Sun 4.00, 6.25; Mon & Wed 1.30, 4.00, 6.25; Tue 1.20, 3.50; Thu 1.45, 4.15; Parent & Baby Screening: Thu 11.10. Jackie (15) Fri 1.45, 6.40, 8.50; Sat 6.40, 8.50; Sun 11.10, 8.50; Mon 4.45, 8.50; Tue 1.10, 4.05; Wed 4.15, 8.50; Thu 1.10, 4.35; Parent & Baby Screening: Thu 11.00. Manchester By The Sea (15) Fri 3.55; Sat 1.00; Mon 2.00; Tue & Thu 3.15; Wed 1.30. Saturday Morning Movie: Ballerina (U) Sat 10.30. The Bolshoi Ballet: Swan Lake (tbc) Sun 3.00. Metropolitan Opera: Il Trovatore Encore (tbc) Sun 6.15. Stage Russia: Anna Karenina (tbc) Mon 7.30. Royal Shakespeare Company: The Tempest Encore (tbc) Tue 7.00. Royal Opera House: Woolf Works (tbc) Wed 7.15. National Theatre Live: No Man’s Land Encore (15) Thu 7.30.

WORTHING

Dome (01903 823112): Hacksaw Ridge (15) Fri & Tue 12.30, 8.00; Sat & Sun 7.45; Mon, Wed & Thu 8.00; Parent & Baby Screening: Mon 12.00. La La Land (12A) Fri, Mon & Tue 12.00; Wed & Thu 12.45. Sing (U) Fri & Tue-Thu 3.30, 5.50; Sat 10.25, 12.25, 3.30; Sun 10.15, 12.25, 3.30. Mon 3.15, 5.35. T2 Trainspotting (18) Fri & Mon-Thu 2.50, 5.25, 8.15; Sat & Sun 5.05, 8.20. The Lego Batman Movie (U) Sat 10.15, 1.00, 2.45, 5.55; Sun 10.25, 1.00, 2.45, 5.55.

Connaught (01903 206206): La La Land (12A) Fri, Tue & Thu 12.30; Sat 12.45. T2 Trainspotting (18) 3.30, 6.00, 8.30 (not Wed); Wed 1.15, 4.00. Saturday Morning Pictures: The BFG (PG) Sat 10.15. Autism Friendly Screening: Ballerina (U) Sun 10.15. Singin’ In The Rain (U) Sun 1.00. Silver Screen: The Light Between Oceans (12A) Mon 11.00. Royal Opera House: Woolf Works (12A) Wed 7.15.

Pavilion Picturehouse (01903 206206): (No films this week.)

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page

3 Follow us on Twitter

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

Be part of it.