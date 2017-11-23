ENTERTAINMENT LISTINGS: Friday to Thursday, November 24-30

Concerts, stage shows, exhibitions and stand-up comedy gigs across Sussex

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 24

COMEDY

KRATER COMEDY CLUB: Until Nov 26, 7pm/8pm/10.30pm, £5-£36.50 Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.

COMMUNITY

HEADSTRONG CLUB: Brexit and UK Food Polity by Erik Millstone, Professor of science Policy University of Sussex, 8pm Elephant and Castle, Lewes. £3.

LEWES RIVERSIDE CLUB: Saddle Sore in Montana by Ann Chance, 2pm St Thomas’ Church Hall, Cliffe, Lewes.

LEWES SPEAKERS FESTIVAL: Nov 24-26, All Saints Centre, Friars Walk, Lewes. For bookings and information go to www.lewesspeakersfestival.com or ring 0333 666 3366.

TALK: Climate Change: Catastrophe or Hoax? By Professor Tim Palmer, Royal Society Research Professor of Climate Physics at the University of Oxford, 7.30pm in Lewes Town Hall. £3-£5. Organised by Lewes Liberal Democrats.

TEA DANCE: 1.30pm-3.45pm, £4.70 per person including tea/coffee, Southwater Leisure Centre, Pevensey Road, Southwater (off Cedar Drive). For more details call Southwater Leisure Centre on 01403 733208 or Colin and Margaret on 01403 734409.

WALK: Park and meet 10am, car park near the quarry, GU6 7NN, 300 yards on the right beyond the Windmill Public House north of Ewhurst village. 5-mile HDC Health walk, including some climbs; magnificent views south from Pitch Hill. 2 ½ hours. Margaret 01403 262311.

GIGS

BAND DATE: Horsham Sports Club, Horsham, 8pm.

JACK AND AMELIA: Ashington Social Club, Publborough, 8pm.

JAMES BLUNT: From £44, 7.30pm Brighton Centre 0844 8471515. With support from Jamie Lawson.

JAZZ CAFE: £9, 8pm Pavilion Cafe Bar, Marine Parade, Worthing 01903 206206. Featuring Steve waterman.

STEVE JAMES: £15, 7.45pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Blues Night.

THE TERRY GILES SEXTET: £11-£12, 8pm Under Ground Theatre, Grove Road, Eastbourne 0845 680 1926. Jazz Night.

STAGE

AN AUDIENCE WITH MARTIN KEMP: £25, 7.30pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Martin talks about his life and being in the business.

SINBAD THE SEAMAN: £17-£18, 8pm and Nov 25, The Royal Hippodrome, Eastbourne (01323) 802020. The Adult Panto. Not suitable for under 16’s.

THE RAP PARTY: £10-£12, 7.30pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. Rhythm and Poetry. Curated by Inua Ellams.

THE WIPERS TIMES: Until November 25. Prices from £15, Chichester Festival Theatre, www.cft.org.uk.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 25

COMEDY

FUNNY WOMEN: Brighton Nights. £10-£12, 7.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Award Heats.

COMMUNITY

BAG A BABY BARGAIN: NCT Horsham nearly new sale. Top quality baby and toddlers’ clothes, toys and equipment. Millais School, 1.30pm-3pm. More details: www.facebook.com/HorshamDistrictNCT or www.nct.org.uk/nns.

CHRISTMAS FAIR: Friends of Wallands Christmas Fair at Wallands School Lewes, 3pm-5.30pm. Adults £1, children free. Festive fun activities, stalls, raffle and lots more. Refreshments available.

CHRISTMAS FAIR: St Michael’s Church, Newhaven, will be holding their annual Christmas Fair on Saturday, November 25, 2.30pm 4pm in the church hall. Delicious Christmas teas and cakes, games, tombola, nearly new, books and raffle. All welcome, entry free.

CHRISTMAS FAYRE: St John’s Church, Broadbridge Heath, for Horsham Homeless project. In the church Hall, Church Road. Refreshments, handicrafts, Avon, Childrens activities, cakes, bric-a-brac and more.

Christmas Vintage and Craft Market: Rotherfield Village Hall. More than 30 stallholders selling handmade crafts and vintage ware. Pop-up cafe where visitors can enjoy a slice of homemade cake baked by @Olli’s Cakes. Entry £1 per adult (free for children) and with that you receive a free cup of tea, coffee or soft drink. Jewellery for sale, art, cosy knits, pottery, embroidery and bespoke products for the home. This market has been running now for four years.

Village Christmas fair: Fletching Village Hall, 2pm. Lots of stalls and a raffle. Father Christmas will be in his grotto.

West Chiltington: An invitation to all West Chiltington residents. Meet your Parish Councillors at West Chiltington Sports Pavilion, Mill Road (recreation ground), 10am-12pm. Refreshments on offer and the councillors look forward to chatting to residents informally about the forthcoming draft budget and precept, as well as past and future activities of the parish council. If you can’t make this date, feel free to contact them – clerk@wcpc.org.uk, 01798 817434, www.wcpc.org.uk.

CONCERTS

HORSHAM SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA: 7.30pm, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220, www.thecapitolhorsham.com.

LONDON PHILHARMONIC ORCHESTRA: £10-£27.50, 7.30pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709.

SEAFORD CHORAL SOCIETY: Autumn Concert, 7.30pm, St. Leonards Church, Seaford. Haydn’s Nelson Mass & Insanae et Vanae Curae. A Little Jazz Mass by Bob Chilcott. The choir from Seaford Primary School will be taking part as well as professional soloists and musicians. Tickets £12 (£5 children under 16) from Newbury Tully Estate Agents, 53,Church Street, 01323891307, via choir members or at the door.

GIGS

BAND OF DADS: November 25, Queen’s Hall, Cuckfield. Spokeswoman Vicki Thorne said: “The wannabe pop punk outfit are weekend musicians from Cuckfield, who juggle charity gigs between full-time jobs and family commitments. The initials BOD stands for Band of Dads. The 50-somethings have two main things in common, fulfilling the dreams of their youth on stage and trying to raise funds for good causes. The set list includes ’80s classics from The Clash, the Ramones, Kings of Leon and Kaiser Chiefs and easily fills the 90-minute solo. The six-man line-up are all gifted musicians and with two outstanding vocalists are on top of their game. Central to the show is the lead singer Jez Eustace whose flamboyant showmanship is pure rock!”

BLACK HEART ANGEL: The Malt Shovel, Horsham, 8.30pm.

BONEY M FEAT MAIZIE WILLIAMS: £29, 7.30pm Assembly Hall, Stoke Abbott Road, Worthing 01903 206206.

FLIP THE BIRD: The Bedford, Horsham, 9pm.

GEOFF MORLEY: Free, 10am-noon at the regular coffee morning, Under Ground Theatre, Grove Road, Eastbourne 0845 680 1926.

HORSHAM ROCKS PRESENTS: Simon Jones, The Carfax Bandstand, Horsham, 1pm-3pm.

JOHN VERITY IN CONCERT: £10, 7pm Under Ground Theatre, Grove Road, Eastbourne 0845 680 1926. British blues rock.

LEWES SATURDAY FOLK CLUB: £6, 8pm Elephant and Castle, Lewes Treor and Michael Curry.

LIVE AND LOCAL SESSIONS: £10, 8pm Trinity Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 678678. Harry Whitty Quartet, The Diarys, David Midgen & The Twisted Roots.

LOOSE CABOOSE NIGHT: £5, 7.30pm Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes 01273 473076.

NINA GRIZOL: £7, 7pm Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171. Plus Garden Centre.

THE KOOKS: From £30.65, 6.30pm Brighton Centre 0844 8471515. Seminal Indie rockers.

THE REAL THING AND ODYSSEY: £25.50, 7.30pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. The Real Thing celebrate 40 years together.

STAGE

FASHION FOR ACTION: £6, 3.30pm-5.30pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. A Calais Action Fundraiser.

MATA HARI: Female Spy. £14-£16, 8pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Company Gavin Robertson.

WHEN WE ARE MARRIED: 7.45pm until Dec 2 (not Sun) (Sat Dec 2 mat 2.45pm) Lewes Little Theatre, Lancaster Street, Lewes (01273) 474826. Directed by Tony Bannister.

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 26

COMMUNITY

BEACHY HEAD RAMBLERS: Downs by The River, 12 miles with Ron D 07732 111093. Meet outside the village school, North Street, Alfriston, 10am.

Bedelands Farm Nature Reserve: Sundays Nov 26 and Dec 10, 10am-2pm, meet in car park off Maple Drive. Friends of Burgess Hill Green Circle Network. Bi-monthly work parties, no experience needed, tools provided. Info: Mary Smith (secretary) 01444 242667.

ISFIELD FOST FAIR: Isfield Village Hall, 11am-4pm Lots of stalls, raffle competitions, refreshments available.

WALK: Meet 10.30am, Leechpool Wood car park, Harwood Road (B2195), Horsham. 2¼ mile HDC Health walk. Some inclines, tree roots, uneven ground. Can be muddy. Dogs on a lead. 1 ¼ hours. Armelle 01403 260342.

CONCERTS

WPO WINTER CONERT: £9-£16, 3pm Assembly Hall, Stoke Abbott Road, Worthing 01903 206206.

GIGS

STAN’S SHOWCASE: Ichiro, LaurenV, Mike and The Criminals and Billy Ashley, The Anchor Hotel, Horsham, 7pm.

THE CONTENDERS: Free, 4pm Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes 01273 473076.

UK SUBS: £15.75, 7.30pm Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes 01273 473076. Support from The Ramonas and Church of EON. Tickets from www.ents24.com.

WINTER MOUNTAIN: £7, 8pm Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171. Full Band Show.

STAGE

CARRY ON WELLS: £18-£20, 7.30pm Assembly Hall, Stoke Abbott Road, Worthing 01903 206206. Brian Bissell presents this charity variety show.

LET THERE BE DANCE: £9-£12, 2pm Chequer Mead, East Grinstead (01342) 302000. Caroline Wright School of Dance. Youth Production.

STEYNING SHOWCASE 2017: £12, 7pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Ariel Drama Academy.

SUNDAE CLUB: £7, 11am Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Goblin’s Peter and The Wolf.

THE ABOMINABLE SNOWMAN: £8, 2.30pm Trinity Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 678678. Suitable for 3yrs plus.

THE NUTCRACKER: £24-£26, 7.30pm White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288. The Russian National Ballet.

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 27

COMMUNITY

FLEDGLING EVENING: 7.30pm with refreshments and raffle, £4, Barnham Community Hall, Murrels Field, Yapton Road, Barnham. Yapton and Barnham SNU Spiritualist Pioneer Centre.

HORSHAM: 8pm. Unattached? The Group is a club for men and women aged 50+ which meets in a pub in Horsham on the fourth Monday evening of every month. An opportunity to meet new friends. Walking, eating out, theatre, golf, holidays – all arranged by members. Take a look at the website www.thegroup.org.uk and give The Group a call.

GIGS

GORILLAZ: £46.80-£59.40, 7.30pm Brighton Centre 0844 8471515. Support from Little Simz.

MAC DEMARCO: £19.50, 7pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. Plus support from Montero.

MACKA B: £16.50, 7.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Plus Resonators.

THE BOB DYLAN STORY: £21-£23, 7.30pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636.

STAGE

A JUDGEMENT IN STONE: From £14.40, 7.45pm until Dec 2 (Thurs/Sat mat 2.30pm) Theatre Royal, Brighton 0844 871 7650. The Classic Thriller Company. A Ruth Rendell play.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 28

COMEDY

BRIAN GITTINS: £8-£10, 8pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Don’t Feed The Monkey Man.

COMMUNITY

HORSHAM AND DISTRICT HORTICULTURAL SOCIETY: The Aldingbourne Trust – Debbie Wells. Debbie will be giving a presentation on the work the trust does. One of their projects involves providing floral containers and hanging baskets for railway stations, public places and also Horsham town centre. The trust supports people with learning disabilities and the society will also hear about the trust’s plans for the future. Brighton Road Baptist Church, Brighton Road, Horsham, 7.30pm. Everyone welcome. Visitors £2 including refreshments. Info: www.horshamhorticulturalsociety.co.uk.

LEWES FOOTPATHS GROUP: Lewes-Iford Circular, 5 miles with Chris 483869. Meet at Lewes Railway Station, 9.30am.

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: Ditchling Beacon Circular, 8 miles with Yvonne 01444 441926. Meet at Ditchling Beacon NT car park, 10am.

SEAFORD LECTURE AND LITERARY CLUB: Blind Veterans are 100 Years Old by Ray Hazan, 7.30pm St Leonard’s Church Hall, Seaford.

The Royal British Legion: Annual General Meeting, The RBL Club, Woodsland Road, Hassocks, 7.30pm. All members are welcome to attend.

WALK: Park and meet 10am, car park of The Red Lyon, Slinfold, RH13 0RR. Mostly flat, 5½ mile HDC Health walk (some slopes and stiles) over farmland and through woods. No dogs. 2½ hours. Geoff 01403 258180.

GIGS

ACOUSTIC SHOWCASES: The Surrey Oaks, Newdigate, 8pm.

ACOUSTIC OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Jolly Tanners, Staplefield, 8pm.

BLUES WORKSHOP: Northgate Community Centre, Crawley, 8pm.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Royal Oak, Ifield, 8pm.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: George and Dragon, Horsham, 8.30pm.

RAG ‘N’ BONE MAN: From £25.10, 7.30pm Brighton Centre 0844 8471515. Overproof Tour with support Rationale and Josh Barry.

THE BLUES BAND: £23.50, 7.30pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. 38 Years and Back For More.

STAGE

BALLET BOYZ: £10-£20, 7.30pm and Nov 29, Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. Fourteen Days.

CAFE PSYCHOLOGIQUE: Suggested donation £3, 7pm Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171. Getting Along to Get Ahead.

DR JOHN COOPER CLARKE: £21-£25, 8pm Assembly Hall, Stoke Abbott Road, Worthing 01903 206206. With special guests.

FLEET FOXES: £32.50, 7pm De la Warr Pavilion, Bexhill (01424) 229111. Plus Nick Hakim.

MARTIN HOPGOOD: £13.50, 7.30pm The Royal Hippodrome, Eastbourne (01323) 802020. An Evening of Mediumship.

THAT’LL BE THE DAY: £24, 7.30pm Assembly Hall, Stoke Abbott Road, Worthing 01903 206206. Christmas show.

THE HARRY AND CHRIS SHOW 2: £12, 8pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.

THE MITFORD SISTERS: £13.50, 7.45pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. A new one-woman show by Gail Louw.

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 29

COMEDY

STAND-UP HISTORY BRIGHTON: £10, 8pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.

COMMUNITY

BEACHY HEAD RAMBLERS: Downs and Sea Views, 10 miles with Diana G 07769 754241. Meet Old Town Recreation Ground, Longland Road, Eastbourne, 10am.

WALK: Every Wednesday, meet 10.30am, bandstand, Carfax, RH12 1FD. Choose a 30 or 60 mins flat HDC Health walk on good paths around Horsham park and pond. Suitable for elderly and those recovering from illness. Wheelchairs and buggies welcome. Dogs on a lead. Doreen 01403 230293 or Wyn 01403 256630 or Emmy 01403 255517.

GIGS

ECHOBELLY: £16, 7.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Plus Victory Through Sound.

JASON FALLOON: The Bear, Horsham, 8.30pm.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Cock Inn, Southwater, Horsham, 8pm.

RED DRAGON DIAMOND CLUB: 7pm Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171. Plus Char Goodfellow, Felman and Sam Cutting.

ROYAL BLOOD: From £24.75, 7.30pm Brighton Centre 0844 8471515. Special guests At the Drive In and Black Honey.

THE SOLID GOLD ROCK ‘N’ ROLL SHOW 2017: £30, 7.30pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Marty Wilde, Eden Kane and Mike Berry.

STAGE

BIG SING: £7, 5.30pm/7.30pm White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288. East Sussex Music and East Sussex Schools.

THE NUTCRACKER: £33, 7.30pm Assembly Hall, Stoke Abbott Road, Worthing 01903 206206. Russian State Ballet and Opera House.

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 30

COMEDY

COMIC BOOM: £8-£10, 8pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. headliner John Hastings, MC Paul McCaffrey.

PAUL FOOT: £16, 8pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. ‘Tis A Pity She’s A Piglet’.

COMMUNITY

POLEGATE RAMBLERS: Leisurely; Walk Around Gildridge Park, 2 miles with Sandra 483991. Meet at Polegate Taxi office 9.45am to Eastbourne Railway Station. Fields and Farms, 5 miles with Eric 845569. Or, Views of Rampion, 9 miles with Gill 733155. Meet at Wannock Road Recreation Ground, 9.30am.

GIGS

A RETURN VISIT KIPHRA: The popular hand bell ringing group. 7.30pm, Methodist Hall, London Road, Horsham. Interval refreshments and a retiring collection in aid of the charity Action for Children.

BANANARAMA: From £44.05, 7.30pm Brighton Centre 0844 8471515.

BENJAMIN CLEMENTINE: £22-£23, 7pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. Plus support.

HATFUL OF RAIN: £10, 7pm Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171.

JIVE TALKIN’: £19.50-£20.50, 7.30pm White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288. Performing the Bee Gees.

SHAKESPEARE HEPTET: 7.30pm, Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes 01273 473076.

TENORS UNLIMITED: £18.50-£19.50, 7.30pm Assembly Hall, Stoke Abbott Road, Worthing 01903 206206. Venice to Vegas.

STAGE

DAVID STARKEY PRESENTS: £14-£16, 7.30pm Chequer Mead, East Grinstead (01342) 302000. Henry VIII – The First Brexiteer?

LADY WINDERMERE’S FAN: £17-£18, 7.30pm Trinity Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 678678.

MR DARCY LOSES THE PLOT: £14.50-£15.50, 7.30pm Connaught Theatre, Union Place, Worthing 01903 206206. Comedy play.

SWAN LAKE: £32.50-£34.50, 7.30pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. The Russian State Ballet and Opera House.

CINEMA

BRIGHTON

Duke Of York’s (0871 902 5728): Lean On Pete (18) Fri 6.30. You Were Never Really Here (15) Sat 6.30. Love, Cecil (18) Sat 2.00. Kids’ Club: Frozen + Olaf’s Frozen Adventure (PG) Sat 10.30. A Fantastic Woman (18) Sun 9.00. My Year With Helen plus Q&A (18) Sun 3.45. The Lodger + Live Score (PG) Sun 1.30. Almost Heaven (12A) Mon 6.30. Brakes (15) Wed 9.00. Bill Viola: The Road To St Paul’s (PG) Thu 8.40.

CHICHESTER

New Park (01243 786650): Manon Des Sources (PG) Fri 12.45. Murder On The Orient Express (12A) Fri 3.30, 8.45; Sat 1.00, 8.45; Sun 1.00, 6.00; Mon 1.15, 6.15; Tue 12.00, 4.45; Wed 3.45, 8.30; Thu 3.15, 8.30.

Félicité (12A) Fri 6.00. Rome, Open City (PG) Fri 6.30. David Hockney At The Royal Academy Of Arts (12A) Sat 3.45. The Double Lover (15) Sat 6.00; Mon 3.45. The Taming of The Shrew (2017) (PG) Sun 3.30. Gauguin (15) Sun 8.30; Wed 1.15. The Workshop (15) Mon 8.45; Tue 2.15. A Woman Of No Importance (15) Tue 7.15. Barbara (15) Wed 6.15. Redoubtable (15) Thu 12.45. Rodin (15) Thu 6.00.

CRANLEIGH

Arts Centre (01483 278000): My Cousin Rachel (12A) Fri 7.30. Churchill (PG) Tue 7.30.

CRAWLEY

The Hawth (01293 553636): (Next film December 11.)

EASTBOURNE

Curzon (01323 731441): The Star (U) Fri & Mon-Thu 2.10, 5.10, 8.15; Sat & Sun 1.50, 3.40, 5.45, 8.15. Paddington 2 (PG) Fri & Mon-Thu 2.00, 5.00; 8.05 (not Wed); Sat & Sun 1.45, 3.50, 6.00, 8.05. Justice League (12A) 2.05 (Sat & Sun only); 8.10. Murder On The Orient Express (12A) 2.15 (not Sat, Sun & Wed); 5.05 (not Wed). Eastbourne Film Society: I Am Not Your Negro (12A) Wed 2.05, 5.05, 8.15.

EAST GRINSTEAD

Scott Cinemas – The Atrium Cinema (01342 321666): Murder On The Orient Express (12A) 5.25. Justice League (12A) Fri & Mon-Thu 2.45, 8.10; Sat 8.10; Sun 8.00. Paddington 2 (PG) Fri & Mon-Thu 2.50, 5.20, 7.55; Sat & Sun 12.20, 1.10, 2.50, 5.20, 7.55. Daddy’s Home 2 (12A) 3.45, 6.15, 8.45 (not Sun); Sun 3.45, 6.15, 8.30. Kids’ Crew: The Lego Ninjago Movie (U) Sat 10.10. Kids’ Crew: Despicable Me 3 (U) Sat 10.10. Kids’ Crew: Frozen, Plus Olaf’s Frozen Adventure (PG) Sat & Sun 10.10, 1.00. Silver Screen: Hidden Figures (PG) Wed 10.30.

HAILSHAM

Pavilion (01323 841414): The Lego Ninjago Movie (U) Fri 7.45; Sat & Sun 2.15, 7.45. AFS: The Emoji Movie – Express Yourself (U) Sun 10.30. The Mountain Between Us (12A) Mon & Tue 7.45; Wed 2.15, 7.45; Thu 2.15.

HASSOCKS

Adastra Hall (01273 842081): (No films this week.)

HAYWARDS HEATH

Clair Hall (01444 455440): (Next film December 13.)

HORSHAM

The Capitol (01403 750220): Blue Oasis Screening: Breathe (12A) Fri 10.15; Sat 11.00. Breathe (12A) Fri, Sat, Mon & Wed 2.00, 4.45, 7.45; Sun 5.00, 7.45; Tue & Thu 4.45, 7.45. Film Stars Don’t Die In Liverpool (15) Fri, Sun, Mon & Wed 2.15, 5.15, 8.00; Sat, Tue & Thu 5.15, 8.00. Family Film Fun Screening: My Little Pony – The Movie (PG) Sat 10.30. Olaf’s Frozen Adventure & Frozen (PG) Sat & Sun 2.15. Box Office Babies: Breathe (12A) Tue 10.30.

HURSTPIERPOINT

Players Theatre/Hurst Village Cinema (01273 835875): Denial (12A) Sun 3.00.

LEWES

Depot (01273 525354) (lewesdepot.org): The Florida Project (15) Fri-Tue 8.00; Wed 5.45; Thu 8.00. Film Stars Don’t Die In Liverpool (15) Fri, Sat, Mon, Tue & Thu 3.45, 6.00, 8.15; Sun 3.00, 5.15, 8.15; Wed 4.00, 6.15, 8.30. Paddington 2 (PG) Fri, Mon & Thu 3.45, 5.45; Sat 1.15, 3.30, 5.45; Sun 12.30, 3.30, 5.45; Tue 3.30, 5.45; Wed 1.30, 3.30. Murder On The Orient Express (12A) Fri-Mon 3.15; Tue 1.00, 7.45; Wed 1.00; Thu 3.15. Lost In Paris (12A) Fri 6.00; Sat & Sun 1.30, 5.45; Mon 8.45; Tue 12.00, 5.45; Wed 4.00; Thu 8.45. Félicité (12A) Fri 8.00; Sat, Sun & Wed 7.45; Mon 6.00; Tue 2.45. We The Uncivilised (12A) Wed 8.00. Song Of The Sea (PG) Sat 11.00; Sun 12.00.

LITTLEHAMPTON

Windmill Cinema (01903 715920): Blade Runner 2049 (15) Fri 3.00; Sat 8.20. Murder On The Orient Express (12A) Fri 8.20; Sat 3.45. The Death Of Stalin (15) Fri & Sat 6.10. Victoria And Abdul (PG) Mon, Wed & Thu 2.30.

NEWHAVEN

Hillcrest Centre (01273 512376): (No films this week.)

SEAFORD

Seaford Community Cinema, Barn Theatre (www.seafordcinema.org): (Next film December 1.)

UCKFIELD

The Picture House (01825 764909): Cinephile Sunday Screening: Apocalypse Now (15) Sun 7.30. Call Me By Your Name (15) Fri 2.15; Mon 2.00; Tue 11.00; Wed 11.30, 2.15, 5.45; Thu 2.15, 8.15; Parent & Baby Screening: Thu 11.00. Justice League (12A) Fri & Wed 4.00, 8.25; Sat & Sun 3.50, 8.25; Mon 4.45, 8.30; Tue 1.30, 4.00; Thu 4.00, 5.45. Paddington 2 (PG) Fri 11.30, 1.45, 4.00, 6.25, 8.35; Sat 11.15, 1.15, 1.35, 1.45, 3.30, 4.00, 6.00, 6.15; Sun 10.40, 11.15, 12.50, 1.35, 1.45, 3.00, 4.00, 5.15, 6.15; Mon 1.45, 4.00, 6.15; Tue 11.15, 1.45, 4.10, 6.20; Wed 11.00, 1.45, 4.00, 6.25, 8.35; Thu 1.45, 4.00, 6.25, 8.35; Parent & Baby Screening: Thu 11.30. Murder On The Orient Express (12A) Fri & Wed 11.15, 1.45, 6.10, 8.30; Sat 6.10, 8.30, 8.35; Sun 6.10, 8.30; Mon 2.15, 6.10, 8.30; Tue 11.30, 2.00, 4.20, 8.30; Thu 1.45, 6.10, 8.30; Parent & Baby Screening: Thu 11.15. Olaf’s Frozen Adventure & Frozen (PG) Sat & Sun 11.00. Saturday Morning Movie: The Nut Job 2 (U) Sat 10.30. Stage Russia: The Suicide (12A) Mon 7.30. Oscar Wilde Season: A Woman Of No Importance (12A) Tue 7.15.

WORTHING

Dome (01903 823112): Frozen + Olaf’s Frozen Adventure (PG) Sat 10.00; Sun 1.00. Justice League (12A) Fri & Thu 3.00, 8.15; Sat 2.00, 5.45, 8.30; Sun 2.30, 5.15, 8.00; Mon 2.40, 8.15; Tue 3.00, 8.25; Wed 12.00, 2.40, 8.15. Murder On The Orient Express (2017) (12A) Fri 1.20, 8.25; Sat & Sun 8.40; Mon & Wed 8.30; Tue 12.30, 8.15; Thu 12.30, 8.00. Paddington 2 (PG) Fri 12.40, 4.00, 5.45; Sat 12.40, 3.10, 6.20; Sun 10.00, 3.45, 6.15; Mon & Wed 11.45, 2.10, 5.30; Tue 1.30, 4.00, 5.45; Thu 1.00, 3.30, 5.45. Parent & Baby Screening: Justice League (12A) Mon 12.00. The Star (U) Fri & Tue 6.25; Sat 10.15, 12.05, 4.35; Sun 10.15, 12.20; Mon 4.30, 6.30; Wed 4.30, 6.30; Thu 6.00.

Connaught (01903 206206): Paddington 2 (PG) Fri 12.30, 5.50; Sat 1.15, 3.30; Sun 11.15, 3.30; Mon 1.20, 3.40; Tue & Thu 6.00; Wed 12.30, 6.00. Murder On The Orient Express (12A) Fri & Tue 3.00; Sat 8.15; Mon 12.45, 6.00; Wed 12.45; Thu 3.15. Battle Of The Sexes (12A) Fri 12.45, 5.45; Sat 6.00, 8.40; Sun 5.30, 8.10; Mon 5.45, 8.40; Tue 3.45, 8.30; Wed 3.00, 8.30; Thu 8.30. Film Stars Don’t Die In Liverpool (15) Fri 3.30, 8.15; Sat 3.30, 5.50; Sun 5.45, 8.20; Mon 3.15; Tue 12.30; Wed 3.15, 8.40; Thu 12.45. Call Me By Your Name (15) Fri & Mon 8.30; Tue 12.45; Wed 5.45. Saturday Morning Pictures: My Little Pony (U) Sat 10.15. Frozen & Olaf’s Adventure (PG) Sat 10.30, 12.45; Sun 10.00, 12.45. NT: Follies (12A) Sun 2.00. Silver Screen: Film Stars Don’t Die In Liverpool (15) Mon 11.00. Oscar Wilde Live: A Woman Of No Importance (12A) Tue 7.15.

Pavilion Picturehouse (01903 206206): (No films this week.)

