ENTERTAINMENT LISTINGS: Friday to Thursday, October 13-19

Concerts, stage shows, exhibitions and stand-up comedy gigs across Sussex

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 13

COMEDY

GARY DELANEY: £16, 8pm, The Royal Hippodrome, Eastbourne (01323) 802020. There’s Something About Gary.

KRATER COMEDY CLUB: Until Oct 15, 7pm/8pm/10.30pm, £5-£36.50 Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.

PHIL WANG: £12, 8pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.

STEWART LEE: £25, 8pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636.

COMMUNITY

HORSHAM FRENCH CLUB: Meeting at 8pm, Roffey Millennium Hall. Annick Lieutaud will give a presentation about La Polynésie française. Refreshments provided. Info: www.horshamfrenchclub.org.uk.

TEA DANCE: Adastra Hall, Hassocks. Ballroom, Latin, jive and sequence dancing. 2pm, £5 on the door. Sprung floor, tea, coffee and cake. Call 07767 411115, 01444 248926, email strictlydancemagic@gmail.com, visit www.strictlydancemagic.co.uk.

WALK: 2½ mile, flat circular HDC Health walk along bridleways, country lanes and Downs Link. Meet 11am in the Country Park car park (off Cripplegate Lane), Southwater RH13 7UN. Can be muddy. 1¼ hours. Dogs on a lead. Parking charge £1.50. Jill 07780 701184.

GIGS

BOB HILLARY: 7.30pm, Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes 01273 473076. Simplify album tour. Folk, reggae medicine songs.

DWEEZIL ZAPPA: £34.50-£44.50, 7.30pm De la Warr Pavilion, Bexhill (01424) 229111. 50 Years of Frank.

ELO AGAIN; £25, 7.30pm White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288. Return To The Blue Tour.

JAZZ CAFE: £9, 8pm Pavilion Cafe Bar, Marine Parade, Worthing 01903 206206. Featuring Matt Waters.

MURDOCHS CRAZY EYES: Horsham Sports Club, 7.30pm.

SHADOWLANDS: £5, 9pm Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171. A got and alternative night.

THE CARPENTERS STORY 2017: £22.50, 7.30pm Assembly Hall Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 530613.

THE SOLID GOLD ROCK ‘N’ ROLL SHOW: £29-£31, 7.30pm Winter Garden, Eastbourne (01323) 412000. Marty Wilde’s 60th Anniversary.

STAGE

COSI FAN TUTTE: £10-£70, 6.30pm (4pm Oct 17) Glyndebourne (01273) 815000 boxoffice@glyndebourne.com

HANDA’S SURPRISE: £5-£7, 10.30am/1.30pm/3.30pm and Oct 14, Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. Puppetry, live music and song.

KING LEAR: Until October 28, tickets from £20, Minerva, Chichester Festival Theatre, 01243 781312, www.cft.org.uk.

MISCHIEF’S RED: £13-£15, 7.45pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Breathing new life into the story of Little Red Riding Hood.

TAP FACTORY: £12-£22.50, 7.30pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. High energy dance show.

THE DREAMBOYS: From £21, 7.30pm Theatre Royal, Brighton 0844 871 7650. Male glamour show.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 14

COMEDY

COMEDY CLUB 4 KIDS: £8.50, 2pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.

TOM ALLEN: Absolutely. £13.50, 8pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636.

COMMUNITY

BOOK FAIR: Paws and Claws Book Fair, 10am-4pm, Lewes Town Hall (side entrance).

HEALTH INFORMATION MORNING: Mid Sussex Health Care Patients Participation Group. Adastra Hall, Hassocks, 9.30am-12pm. Many organisations will be taking part, such as Chailey Heritage Foundation, Support 4 Diabetes, Know Dementia, St Peter & St James Hospice, Age Concern and Prostate Cancer Support Group. Members of these organisations will be on hand to discuss their activities. Some members of the PPG Committee will also be in attendance. Refreshments in the morning, plus a raffle.

JUMBLE SALE: Chelwood Gate Village Hall, 2pm.

JUNKTIQUE: The next Junktique and Clutter Sale takes place at West Chiltington Village Hall on Saturday, October 14 (10.15am-12.30pm). Entry for adults is 50p and children under 16 can get in for free. No public admission before 10.15am. There will be refreshments, produce, cake and plant stalls. Sellers arrive from 9.15am. Tables cost £9 and must be booked in advance. Call 01798 813608 or 813787. Money will be donated to Macmillan Cancer Care.

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: Out to Ansty, 5.5 miles with William 01444 831098. Meet at Chownes Mead Lane, 10.30am.

QUIZ NIGHT: Storrington Dramatic Society, 7pm for 7.30pm, £10, Sullington Parish Hall, Thakeham Road, Storrington. Hosted by The Turrells, including Douglas, the dog. A fun and informal evening to test your powers of general knowledge. Home-made, two-course supper included. Pre-book table of six, or just make-up numbers on the night. Bring your own drinks and glasses. Info: Amanda on 07702 945960.

WALK: Park and meet 10.30am, opposite the Barn, Sumners Ponds Fishery and Campsite, Barns Green RH13 0PR. 4-mile HDC Health walk around a working farm, through beautiful woodland and peaceful meadows, some gates and stiles. No dogs. 2 hours. Douglas 01403 268807.

CONCERTS

LUNCHTIME CONCERT: Free with retiring collection, 1pm St Leonard’s Church, Seaford. Johan De Cock, piano.

SONGS TO LOVE: £6, 2.30pm Seaford Little Theatre, 4 Steyne Road (01273) 738773. The Concert Singers present their 2017 programme.

GIGS

ABBA MANIA: From £20.65, 7.30pm Theatre Royal, Brighton 0844 871 7650.

BLOODY MARY: The Bedford, Horsham, 9pm.

DAMIEN CLARKE: Free, 10am-noon at the regular coffee morning, Under Ground Theatre, Grove Road, Eastbourne 0845 680 1926. Damien Clarke then Jazz Dukes.

DOOMSVILLE: The Malt Shovel, Horsham, 8pm.

GATLING CAMEL: The Red Lyon, Slinfold, 9pm.

HORSHAM ROCKS PRESENTS: The Boxwood String Band, The Carfax Bandstand, Horsham, 2pm-4pm.

LEWES SATURDAY FOLK CLUB: £12, 8pm Elephant and Castle, Lewes. Jackie Oats and Tristran Seume.

LIVE FOREVER OASIS TRIBUTE: Broadbridge Heath Village Centre, 9pm.

PURPLE RAIN: £24, 8pm Pavilion Theatre, Marine Parade, Worthing 01903 206206. A celebration of Prince 2017.

THE ALMOST ELVIS BAND: Drill Hall, Horsham, 7.30pm.

THE BOHEMIANS: £17-£18, 7.30pm Chequer Mead, East Grinstead (01342) 302000. Queen tribute band.

THE SELECTER/THE BEAT: £25-£27.50, 8pm Assembly Hall Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 530613. Feat Ranking Roger.

TRAAMS: £7, 7pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.

STAGE

CODA: £10, 8pm Under Ground Theatre, Grove Road, Eastbourne 0845 680 1926. A tribute to Led Zeppelin.

IL BARBIERE DI SIVIGLIA: £10-£70, 4pm (6.30pm Oct 19) Glyndebourne (01273) 815000 boxoffice@glyndebourne.com

MUSIC THROUGH THE AGES: 7.30pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Celebrate the 70th birthday of Crawley New Town.

TROPE: £6.50, 7.30pm The Basement, Argus Lofts, 24 Kensington Street, Brighton (01273) 709709. Spoken word night.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 15

COMEDY

PAUL ZERDIN: All Mouth. Sunday, October 15, 7.30pm, £18.50, The Capitol, North Street, Horsham, 01403 750220, www.thecapitolhorsham.com.

COMMUNITY

BEACHY HEAD RAMBLERS: Lewes and Rodmell, 10 miles with Suzie T 07833 938903. Meet at Cockshut Road car park, Lewes, 10am.

Bedelands Farm Nature Reserve: 10am-2pm, meet in car park off Maple Drive. Friends of Burgess Hill Green Circle Network. Bi-monthly work parties, no experience needed, tools provided. Info: Mary Smith (secretary) 01444 242667.

CHARITY NIGHT: At Silverton Country Music Club. In aid of The Bevern Trust at Broadbridge Heath Village Centre, Wickhurst Lane, Broadbridge Heath, Near Horsham, 7.15pm-10.15pm. Tickets £7 on the door. Large dance floor, bar, refreshments, free car park, raffle. Radio Presenter Sylvie Blackmore will attend to help raise funds for this special cause. John Doherty performs. John won the award for best newcomer at the country music festival in February. Info: Robin Attwood, Musicare Productions, 01903751267.

INDOOR BOOT SALES: Laughton Parish Hall, Church Lane, Laughton, 10am-1pm. Refreshments available. To book a table or for info call 01323 811385, email jean-mary@silverhounds.co.uk.

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: Lewes and The Downs, 11 miles with Sue 01825 722135. Meet at Lewes Railway Station forecourt, 10am.

NUTLEY WINDMILL: Crowborough Road, open 10am-5.30pm. Last Sunday opening for this year. Info: 01435 873367. Admission free, donations welcome, parking at Friends car park with a ten-minute walk from rear down Forest to the Mill.

SUNDAY TEA DANCE: 2.30pm-5pm, £5 (including refreshments), Steyning Centre, Fletchers Croft, Church Street, Steyning. Ballroom, latin and some sequence. Info: Margaret or Colin on 01403 734409.

THE DARKER SHADES OF SUN STREET: Lewes Folk Festival, £3, 2pm Westgate Chapel, Lewes. True tales of 19th Century scandal and petty crime.

WALK: Meet 10.30am, Leechpool Wood car park, Harwood Road (B2195), Horsham. 2¼ mile HDC Health walk. Some inclines, tree roots, uneven ground. Can be muddy. Dogs on a lead. 1 ¼ hours. Armelle 01403 260342.

CONCERTS

ARCHAEUS STRING QUARTET: £10, 2.45pm Under Ground Theatre, Grove Road, Eastbourne 0845 680 1926. Beethoven (1).

CORELLI ENSEMBLE: £10-£12, 4pm Seaford Baptist Church, Belgrave Road, Seaford.

WURLITZER: £12-£17, 2.30pm Assembly Hall, Stoke Abbott Road, Worthing 01903 206206. Phil Kelsall.

GIGS

10CC’S GRAHAM GOULDMAN: £24-£29, 8pm Connaught Theatre, Union Place, Worthing 01903 206206. Heart Full of Songs Concert.

DR HOOK: £30-£36, 7.30pm Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne (01323) 412000. Starring Dennis Locorriere.

GO GO PENGUIN: £20-£21.50, 8pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. Koyaanisqatsi.

MORE EATS: £5 on door, 8.15pm Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171. Plus Morgan Orion and Palomica.

THE UNDERCOVER HIPPY: £8-£10, 7.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.

TOTALLY TINA: £18.50, 7.30pm Assembly Hall Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 530613. Tina Turner tribute.

STAGE

CHANCE TO DANCE: £11.25, 4.30pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. inviting local dance schools/clubs to perform at the theatre.

PITSCHI, THE KITTEN WITH DREAMS: 11am Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.

MONDAY, OCTOBER 16

COMEDY

JIMMY CARR: £28.50, 8pm Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne (01323) 412000. The Best Of, Ultimate, Gold, Greatest Hits Tour.

LUISA OMIELAN: Am I Right Ladies? £14, 8pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.

SEAN KELLY: £23, 8pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636.And the stars of Storage Hunters. Stand-up comedy and charity auction.

COMMUNITY

CRAWLEY CAMERA CLUB: Meets Mondays and Wednesdays, 7.45pm-10pm, throughout the year with activities for all photography enthusiasts from newcomer to experienced practitioners. The club has its own studio and darkroom for use by members. Join the group on a club evening (7.45pm for 8pm start) and ask for any committee member. Hut 16, Tilgate Forest Recreation Centre (near K2), Crawley. Further details and programme online at crawleycameraclub.co.uk and twitter @crawleycamera.

EVENING OF MEDIUMSHIP: With medium Ivor Holland, 7.30pm, refreshments and raffle, £5, Barnham Community Hall, Murrels Field, Yapton Road, Barnham. Yapton and Barnham SNU Spiritualist Pioneer Centre.

GIGS

GARY NUMAN: £31.50, 7pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. Plus support, Jayce Lewis.

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 17

COMEDY

THE NOISE NEXT DOOR: £7-£9, 8pm Connaught Theatre, Union Place, Worthing 01903 206206. Matt’s Comedy Club.

COMMUNITY

HORSHAM HOLISTIC HEALTH: Mind, Body and Spirit group. Talk on ‘Aura Soma’ by Claire Fearon, 7.30pm, Friends Meeting House, Worthing Road, Horsham. Cost £7. Contact Tina on tina@rainbowoasis.co.uk or 07857 545678.

HORSHAM HORTICULTURAL SOCIETY: Wimblehurst Chocolate. Lyndsey will be give a talk and demonstration on truffle making. She will explain the process of how they are made, coated and finished. A few people to have a try on the evening. Meetings held at Brighton Road Baptist Church, Brighton Road, Horsham, on alternate Tuesdays starting at 7.30pm. Everyone welcome, visitors £2 to include refreshments. Info: www.horshamhorticulturalsociety.co.uk.

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: Three Churches and a Chapel, 8.5 miles with Brian J 07985 201335. Meet at Ditchling Beacon car park, 10am.

SEAFORD LECTURE AND LITERARY CLUB: Walk Around Quirky Lewes by Kevin Gordon, 7.30pm St Leonard’s Church Hall, Seaford.

SEAFORD NATURAL HISTORY SOCIETY: The Other Mexico by Bob Self, 2.15pm St Luke’s Church, Walmer Road Seaford.

GIGS

JARROD DICKENSON: £10, 7.30pm Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171.

JOHN MAYALL IN CONCERT: £33.50, 7.30pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: George and Dragon, Horsham, 8.30pm.

THE SOUND OF BLACK UHURU (1977-1985): £16.50, 7pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Mykal Rose plus Ben Russell and The Charmers.

STAGE

RULES FOR LIVING: From £14.40, 7.45pm until Oct 21 (Thurs/Sat mat 2.30pm) Theatre Royal, Brighton 0844 871 7650. The smash hit comedy by Sam Holcroft.

TAP FACTORY: £19.50, 7.30pm Assembly Hall Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 530613. High energy dance show.

THE CRUCIBLE: £13-£15, 7.30pm until Oct 21 (Wed/Sat mat 2.30pm) Trinity Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 678678. By Arthur Miller.

THE STRANGE CASE OF DR JEKYLL AND MR HYDE: £15.50-£20, 7.45pm until Oct 19 (Wed mat 2.30pm) Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne (01323) 412000.

WORTHING SINGS LIVE 2017: £4-£5, 7pm Assembly Hall, Stoke Abbott Road, Worthing 01903 206206. West Sussex Music.

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 18

COMEDY

JO BRAND: £21.50, 8pm Connaught Theatre, Union Place, Worthing 01903 206206.

COMMUNITY

BEACHY HEAD RAMBLERS: A Forest and Cliff Walk, 11.5 miles with Linda O, 07765 834766 Meet at East Dean Village car park, 10am.

LEWES FOOTPATHS GROUP: Alfriston, a stroll with Sue W, 01323 870283. Meet at North Street car park, Lewes 10am.

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: Pub Social at Jack and Jill, Clayton, 7.30pm.

SUSSEX MILITARY HISTORY SOCIETY: Indo-Pakistan War of 1965: thunder Over Kashmir by Ed Tyhurst (SMHS), 7.30pm for 8pm Function Room, The Royal Oak, Station Street, Lewes.

TALK: National Trust Seaford Association talk, My Bike Ride Around the World by Pam Goodall, 2.30pm Seaford Constitutional Club, Crouch Road.

WALK: Park and meet 10am, Village Hall car park, Partridge Green. 6½ mile HDC Health walk, fairly flat (some stiles). Passing the 11th century Norman church in West Grinstead and back along the Downs Link. No dogs. 2 ¾ hours. Mike 01403 242564.

GIGS

ACID MOTHERS TEMPLE: £12, 7.30pm Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes 01273 473076.

HABIB KOITE: £14, 7.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Habib Koite and Bamada band plus Sura Susso.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Cock Inn, Southwater, Horsham, 8pm.

TRU THOUGHTS RECORDINGS: £20, 6.45pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. 18th Birthday Party.

STAGE

FAME THE MUSICAL: £13.50-£15.50, 7.30pm until Oct 21 (Sat mat 2.30pm) White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288. Hastleons presentation.

HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: £13-£16, 7.30pm until Oct 20 (2.30pm Oct 21) The Royal Hippodrome, Eastbourne (01323) 802020. Live on stage.

MAGNIFICENT MUSIC HALL: £12-£15, 2.30pm Chequer Mead, East Grinstead (01342) 302000.

RIP IT UP: £19.50, 7.30pm Assembly Hall Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 530613. Two Strictly champions with one Strictly professional.

STAND UP AND SLAM: £5-£8, 8pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Stand-up comedy and poetry.

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 19

COMMUNITY

FLOWER CLUB: Seaford Afternoon Flower Club demonstration, Winter Wonderland by Tracy and Kelly from Ambers Florists. Visitors welcome £5. Seaford Baptist Church, Belgrave Road, Seaford.

POLEGATE RAMBLERS: Leisurely walk, Cuckoo Trail Walk, 2 miles with John 489228. Meet Medical Centre, 9.47am bus 51 to Hellingly Village Hall. Harbour View, 5 miles with Maureen 765725. Or, East Dean Circular, 9 miles with Vicky 01424 225859. Meet at Wannock Road Recreation Ground, 9.30am.

PUBLIC TALK: By Adrian Briggs and Linda Calvert of Lewes Amnesty International Group, about their recent visit to Palestine to help rebuild a family’s home, demolished by the Israeli army; 8pm, Lecture Room, Lewes Town Hall. Free entry.

GIGS

CASSIA: £8, 7.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Plus special guests.

CUJAN ROOSTERS BIG BAND: £10 on door, 7.30pm Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes 01273 473076.

EMELI SANDE: From £50.15, 7.30pm Brighton Centre 0844 8471515. Long Live The Angel’s Tour.

FREYA RIDINGS: £7, 7.30pm Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171. Plus support.

NICK MULVEY: £17.50, 7pm De la Warr Pavilion, Bexhill (01424) 229111. Support from All We Are.

TERRY LEES AND SMOKESTACK: £5, 7pm Under Ground Theatre, Grove Road, Eastbourne 0845 680 1926. Blues Night.

THE CARPENTERS STORY: £23.50-£25, 7.30pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636.

WHAT IF I TOLD YOU: £12, 7.30pm Sallis Benney Theatre, 58-67 Grand Parade, Brighton (01273) 600900. The Mayers Ensemble.

STAGE

BE BOP A LULA: £21.50, 7.30pm Assembly Hall Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 530613. The West End hit comes to town.

JANE EYRE: An Autobiography. Thursday, October 19, £14, 7.30pm, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220.

RIP IT UP: £26.50-£36.50, 7.30pm Pavilion Theatre, Marine Parade, Worthing 01903 206206. Jay McGuiness, Natalie Lowe and Louis Smith from Strictly.

CINEMA

BRIGHTON

BRIGHTON

Duke Of York’s (0871 902 5728): Blade Runner 2049 (15) Fri 1.30, 5.00, 8.30; Sat, Sun, Mon & Tue 1.00, 4.30, 8.00; Wed 2.00, 5.30, 9.00; Thu 5.30, 9.00; Big Scream: Wed 10.30; Silver Screen: Thu 10.30, 2.00. Kids’ Club: Despicable Me 3 (U) Sat 10.30. Autism Friendly Screening: Despicable Me 3 (U) Sun 10.30. Toddler Time: Hopster Showtime – Spooky Stories (U) Mon 11.00. Silver Screen: Planes Trains And Automobiles (15) Tue 10.30.

CHICHESTER

New Park (01243 786650): Goodbye Christopher Robin (PG) Fri & Sun 1.00, 6.00; Sat 1.30, 6.15; Mon 1.00, 6.15; Tue 12.00, 2.15; Wed 1.15, 6.00; Thu 1.30, 6.15. British Prisoner Of War Films (PG) Fri 1.30. Wind River (15) Fri 3.30; Mon & Thu 8.45. American Made (15) Fri & Wed 8.30; Mon 3.30. Reading The Language Of Cinema (PG) Sat 10.00. Pecking Order (PG) Sat 4.00; Tue 4.45; Wed 3.45. Daphne (15) Sat 8.45; Thu 4.00. Jonas Kaufmann: My Italy (U) Sun 3.30. Carmen (Rome) (PG) Tue 7.15.

CRANLEIGH

Arts Centre (01483 278000): (Next film October 20.)

CRAWLEY

Crawley Cineworld (0871 200 2000): Visit www.cineworld.co.uk/cinemas/crawley.

The Hawth (01293 553636): (Next film October 30.)

EASTBOURNE

Curzon (01323 731441): Blade Runner 2049 (15) 2.15, 4.40, 7.50. The Lego Ninjago Movie (U) 2.00, 4.00, 6.00. Victoria And Abdul (PG) 2.15 (not Wed). Kingsman: The Golden Circle (15) 8.00. Goodbye Christopher Robin (PG) 5.25 (not Wed). It (15) 8.15 (not Wed). Eastbourne Film Society: A Quiet Passion (12A) Wed 2.00, 5.00, 7.45.

EAST GRINSTEAD

Scott Cinemas – The Atrium Cinema (01342 321666): Metropolitan Opera: Die Zauberflöte (12A) Sat 5.55. My Cousin Rachel (12A) Wed 10.30.

HAILSHAM

Pavilion (01323 841414): God’s Own Country (15) Fri, Mon & Tue 7.45. K4AO: Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie (U) Sat 11.00. The Time Of Their Lives (12A) Wed & Thu 2.15, 7.45.

HASSOCKS

Adastra Hall (01273 842081): (Next film November 17.)

HAYWARDS HEATH

Clair Hall (01444 455440): (No films this week.)

HORSHAM

The Capitol (01403 750220): Blade Runner 2049 (15) Fri, Mon & Wed 1.00, 4.30, 7.55; Sat 10.30, 2.00, 7.00; Sun, Tue & Thu 4.30, 7.55. The Lego Ninjago Movie (U) Fri, Mon & Wed 2.15, 4.45, 7.15; Sat 1.30, 4.00; Sun, Tue & Thu 4.45, 7.15. Blue Oasis Screening: The Lego Ninjago Movie (U) Sat 11.00. Metropolitan Opera Live: Die Zauberflöte (Mozart) (12A) Sat 5.55.

HURSTPIERPOINT

Players Theatre/Hurst Village Cinema (01273 835875): (Next film October 27.)

LEWES

Depot (01273 525354) (lewesdepot.org): Blade Runner 2049 (15) Fri, Mon & Thu 3.00, 5.30, 8.00; Sat, Tue & Wed 2.30, 5.30, 8.00; Sun 2.00, 5.30, 8.00. The Party (15) Fri & Tue 3.45, 6.15, 8.45; Sat 3.45, 5.45, 8.45; Sun 1.45, 6.00, 8.45; Wed 1.30, 3.25, 9.00; Thu 3.30, 6.15, 8.45. Tawai: A Voice from the Forest (U) Fri & Mon 2.45; Sat 3.00; Sun & Wed 5.45; Tue 1.30, 5.45; Thu 5.15. In Between (15) Fri 5.15; Sat & Mon 8.00; Sun 3.30; Tue 1.45, 4.00; Wed 1.45, 8.15; Thu 3.15. It (15) Fri, Sun & Thu 7.45; Sat & Mon 5.15; Tue 8.00; Wed 4.15. M (n/a) Sun 3.00. The Company of Wolves (18) Wed 7.00. The Cat in Paris (PG) Sat 11.00; Sun 1.00.

LITTLEHAMPTON

Windmill Cinema (01903 715920): Goodbye Christopher Robin (PG) Fri 4.0, 6.15; Sat & Mon-Thu 6.15; Sun 4.00. NT Live Encore: Hamlet (12A) Thu 7.00.

NEWHAVEN

Hillcrest Centre (01273 512376): (Next film October 21.)

SEAFORD

Seaford Community Cinema, Barn Theatre (www.seafordcinema.org): (Next film October 20.)

UCKFIELD

The Picture House (01825 764909): Cream Tea Classics: Singin’ In The Rain (U) Wed 2.00. Blade Runner 2049 (15) Fri, Tue & Wed 11.00, 2.20, 5.30, 8.00; Sat, Mon & Thu 2.20, 5.30, 8.00; Sun 5.30, 8.00; Parent & Baby Screening: Thu 11.00. The Lego Ninjago Movie (U) Fri & Mon 2.00, 4.10, 6.20; Sat 11.00, 1.00, 3.15, 5.50; Sun 11.15, 2.00, 4.10, 6.20; Tue 2.10, 4.30; Wed & Thu 2.10, 4.15, 6.20. Goodbye Christopher Robin (PG) Fri & Mon-Wed 11.30, 5.45; Sat 1.15, 3.35; Sun 1.00, 3.15; Thu 5.45; Parent & Baby Screening: 11.30. Kingsman: The Golden Circle (15) Fri 8.25; Sat 11.30; Sun 11.10, 8.25. Victoria & Abdul (PG) Fri 11.15, 8.40; Sat, Sun & Thu 8.40; Mon & Tue 11.15, 2.30, 8.40; Parent & Baby Screening: Thu 11.15. Loving Vincent (12A) Fri 2.30; Mon, Wed & Thu 8.30. Saturday Morning Movie: The Emoji Movie (U) Sat 10.30. Metropolitan Opera: Die Zauberflöte Live (12A) Sat 5.55. Glyndebourne On Tour: The Marriage Of Figaro (tbc) Sun 2.00. Opera Italia: Carmen (tbc) Tue 7.15. Royal Opera House Encore: La Bohème (12A) Tue 2.00.

WORTHING

Dome (01903 823112): Autistic Screening: The Lego Ninjago Movie (U) Sat 10.15. Blade Runner 2049 (15) Fri 1.40, 5.00, 7.45; Sat & Sun 2.30, 7.50; Mon & Thu 1.45, 5.05, 7.45; Tue 1.55, 5.15, 7.45; Wed 1.40, 5.00, 7.45. Goodbye Christopher Robin (PG) Sat 12.10; Sun 1.10. Kingsman: The Golden Circle (15) Fri, Sun & Wed 8.20; Sat 5.50; Tue 11.50; Thu 12.00.

Connaught (01903 206206): Blade Runner 2049 (15) Fri 2.30, 5.10, 8.30; Sat 12.20, 5.15, 8.30; Sun 11.45, 5.10, 8.30; Mon 5.10, 8.30; Tue 12.15, 5.10, 8.30; Wed & Thu 1.50, 5.10, 8.30. Victoria And Abdul (PG) Fri 12.00, 5.00; Sat 8.20; Mon 12.45; Tue 3.45; Wed 12.00; Thu 2.30. Goodbye Christopher Robin (PG) Fri 2.45, 8.20; Sat 3.40; Mon 3.15; Tue 2.45; Wed 2.30; Thu 12.00. Loving Vincent (12A) Fri 12.15; Sat 6.10; Sun 3.00; Mon 2.45, 5.45; Tue 12.30; Wed & Thu 11.45. The Lego Ninjago Movie (U) Sat 10.00, 12.45, 3.00; Sun 10.15, 12.45. Saturday Morning Pictures: Cars 3 (U) Sat 10.15. Silver Screen: Blade Runner 2049 (15) Mon 11.00. Worthing Film Club: 2001: A Space Odyssey (U) Mon 8.00.

Pavilion Picturehouse (01903 206206): (No films this week.)

