ENTERTAINMENT LISTINGS: June 30 to July 6

Concerts, stage shows, exhibitions and stand-up comedy gigs across Sussex.

FRIDAY, JUNE 30

COMEDY

EDINBURGH PREVIEWS: £8, 7.30pm, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. Angela Barnes and Phil Jerrod.

KRATER COMEDY CLUB: Until July 2, 7pm/8pm/10.30pm, £5-£36.50 Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.

COMMUNITY

LEWES RIVERSIDE CLUB: Cutting to Garden Centre by Graham Spencer, 2pm, St Thomas’ Church Hall, Cliffe, Lewes.

KEVIN GORDON: Leading a guided walk to Tidemills. Meet at the Buckle car park, 7.30, to hear Tidemills history by this entertaining speaker. Donations on behalf of Newhaven Conservation Trust.

WALK: Meet 11am, new car park above Village Hall, Barns Green. 2-mile HDC Health walk, mostly flat, mainly on firm ground. Well behaved dogs welcome. 1 hour. Chatter Cheema 07720 714306.

GIGS

DOM PIPKIN: Cranleigh Arts Centre, 8pm.

FROM ELLA TO ELVIS: £11-£12, 7.30pm, Under Ground Theatre, Grove Road, Eastbourne, 0845 680 1926. Jazz Night with Edana Minghella Quartet.

LACHLAN BRYAN AND THE WILDES: Railway Inn, Billingshurst, 9pm.

LEVELLERS: £22.50-£25.50, 8pm, Assembly Hall Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 530613.

LUNA BLUE Plus support, The Knight, Crawley, 8pm.

THE TRIPLE CHICKEN COMBO: Free, 8pm, Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes, 01273 473076. Blues, funk and rock trio.

TROPICANA: £8, 8.30pm, White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288. Ultimate 80’s Night. Party the night away.

STAGE

BACK TO THE 80’S: £10-£12, 7.30pm and July 1 (Sat mat 2.30pm) The Royal Hippodrome, Eastbourne (01323) 802020. A totally awesome musical.

HAMLET: £80-£165, 5.40pm (5pm July 6) Glyndebourne (01273) 815000 boxoffice@glyndebourne.com

INDIGO CLUB: £5-£8, 7.30pm, Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171. Jen Brister, Benjamin Butch and Dryadic.

SERIOUSLY DEAD: £20, 7.30pm Chequer Mead, East Grinstead (01342) 302000. A comedy play starring Crissy Rock, Frazer Hines, Billy Pearce, Leah Bell and Paul Dunn.

SATURDAY, JULY 1

COMMUNITY

BURGESS HILL DISTRICT LIONS CLUB: Grand Opening of The New Book Den, 10am, by Town Mayor Of Burgess Hill Jacqui Landriani to the sounds of Burgess Hill Marching Youth.

CATS PROTECTION: Horsham & District Branch, Broadbridge Heath Village Centre, Wickhurst Lane, Broadbridge Heath, 1.30pm-3.30pm. Home-made cakes, gifts and goodies, crafts, jewellery, books, jigsaws, LPs, CDs and DVDs, and refreshments. Info on cat care and a screen show of cats looking for homes. Free entry, donations (including cat food and litter) welcome. Info: www.cats.org.uk/horsham, cpbranch_horsham@hotmail.co.uk.

FAITHS IN SUSSEX: Summer conference. Celebrating sacred poems, music and dance, 1pm-5pm, Langley Green Community Centre, Stagelands, Langley Green.

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: Circular Walk from Ditchling Common, 4.2 miles with Pam B 01444 248717. Meet at the car park on Ditchling Common, 10.30am.

PYECOMBE CHURCH FLOWER FESTIVAL: July 1-2, Pyecombe Village. Annual celebration. This year’s theme for the floral displays is ‘New Beginnings’. The Church of the Transfiguration offers an array of stunning displays. Church open 10.30am–4.30pm. Pyecombe Village Choir perform at 11am. Teas and cakes in the tea tent, plus bar. Paintings by St Thomas More Art group on sale. Bottle stall, raffle, bring your dog and enter the fancy dress dog competition. Sunday afternoon concert by LGB Brass band. ‘Good as New’ bric-a-brac tent.

STEYNING FARMERS MARKET: Steyning High Street Car Park, 9am-1pm. Fresh, local produce including meat, yoghurt, milk, cakes, vegetables, pies, eggs, wine, beer, plants and more. Lots of parking space in Newmans Gardens Car Park off Tanyard Lane.

WALK: Meet 10am, Warnham Village Hall car park, Hollands Way. 3-mile circular HDC Health walk, some hills and stiles, past Warnham Manor and across the deer park. Dogs on a lead. 1¾ hours. Liz 01403 263920 or Simon 01403 260599.

CONCERTS

BUXTED SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA: Summer concert, St Margaret’s Church, Buxted Park, 7.30pm. Tickets £10 in advance, £12 on the door. Students and under 18s free. Reservation in advance. Linda Davis, 01435 864559. www.buxtedsmphonyorchestra.org.uk. Conductor Julian Broughton, leader Lisa Wigmore, soloist Ellie Blackshaw. Petite Symphonie (for wind) – Gounod. The Lark Ascending – Vaughan-Williams. Symphony No 1 – Beethoven.

EAST SUSSEX BACH CHOIR: £10-£15, 7.30pm, St Anne’s Church, Western Road, Lewes (01273)472545. Performing Rossini Petit Messe Solennelle.

EAST SUSSEX COMMUNITY CHOIR: £12 under 18s free, 7.30pm, Lewes Town Hall (01273) 471469. Summer Concert.

FREDDY KEMPF: £11-£33.50, 7.30pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. Freddy Kempf (piano) with the United Nations Orchestra.

HORSHAM SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA: 7.30pm, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220. The concert opens with Nicolai’s Overture to The Merry Wives of Windsor, followed by the world premiere of Suite Dialogues, written by the Brazilian-born percussion virtuoso and composer Adriano Adewale. This new work was commissioned for the Horsham Symphony Orchestra as part of the Adopt a Composer partnership scheme to support emerging composers. This world premiere performance will be recorded by the BBC for broadcast on Radio 3. The evening closes with a performance of Rachmaninov’s Symphonic Dances Op. 45. Tickets £14, £12 concessions, £5 for under 18s. Find out more at www.horshamsymphony.org.uk.

PHOENIX CHOIR OF CRAWLEY: 6.30pm, St Wilfrid’s Catholic school, Crawley. This indoor picnic concert will include some popular opera choruses – Verdi’s Anvil Chorus, Puccini’s Humming Chorus and Bizet’s Toreador March. There will also be folk songs and some lively brass pieces by guests Martineau Brass. The concert starts early in the evening so the audience can move outside (weather permitting) to enjoy their picnics, Glyndebourne style, during an extended interval. The audience can later wave flags and sing along with traditional Proms favourites like ‘Land of Hope and Glory’ and ‘Rule, Britannia’. This is a Crawley Festival event. Tickets cost £12 for adults and £6 for under 18s from 01293 515287. People can buy tickets from choir members, The Music Company, Northgate Parade, or on the door. The group’s music director is Sam Hayes. Visit www.PhoenixChoirCrawley.org.

THE COVENT GARDEN MINUET COMPANY: 3pm, St Mary’s House, Bramber. The Covent Garden Minuet Company are promising a dance spectacular. Tickets cost £27.50 (which includes afternoon tea). Call the box office at St Mary’s House on 01903 816205, email concerts@stmarysbramber.co.uk, or visit www.stmarysbramber.co.uk.

GIGS

HORSHAM ROCKS PRESENTS: Ben Dixon, The Carfax Bandstand, Horsham, starts 2pm.

INTO THE WOODS: £5-£8, 9pm, Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171.

JOHN CAVE: Then Barber and Turner. Free, 10am-noon at the regular coffee morning, Under Ground Theatre, Grove Road, Eastbourne 0845 680 1926.

JUKEBOX 6: The Bedford, Horsham, 9pm.

KISSES SWEETER THAN WINE: £17-£18, 8pm Trinity Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 678678. The 60’s sweetest sounds.

LEWES SATURDAY FOLK CLUB: £6, 8pm Elephant and Castle, Lewes. Jeff and Elaine Gillett (Discovery).

MUSA M BOOB AND XAMXAM: 8pm Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes 01273 473076. A showcase of West African music and dance.

STAGE

ANYDAY: £9.50-£12.50, 7pm, Pavilion Theatre, Marine Parade, Worthing, 01903 206206. Summer of Circus.

ARIADNE AUF NAXOS: £90-£200, 5.50pm (5pm July 4) Glyndebourne (01273) 815000 boxoffice@glyndebourne.com

MILKSHAKE LIVE: £15-£17, noon/3.30pm White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288. Journey through the world’s favourite fairy tales.

SUNDAY, JULY 2

COMEDY

BENT DOUBLE: £9-£12, 7.30pm, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. Headliner Sarah Kendall, Joe Wells, Sam Savage, MC Zoe Lyons.

EDINBURGH PREVIEWS: £8, 7.30pm, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. Donal Coonan and Cheekykita.

COMMUNITY

ABC ANIMAL SANCTUARY: Alexandra Bastedo Champions animal sanctuary, abcanimalsanctuary.co.uk. Summer opening, July 2, September 3, October 1. Meet all the animals. Pet and groom the ponies and donkeys. Tea and home-made cakes. 12.30pm-3.30pm. Entry £2 per person. Accompanied children under 14 free. Free parking, Juggs Lane, West Chiltington.

BEACHY HEAD RAMBLERS: Exploring the Rother Levels, 15 miles with Ian S 07538 916711. Meet at Rye Market car park, adjacent to railway station, 10am.

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: Two Rings, 8.3 miles with Gary and Sarah 07714 161512. Meet at Cissbury Ring car park, 10am.

NEVILL OPEN GARDENS: 2pm-5pm. Explore the secrets of more than a dozen of Nevill’s hidden gardens, community allotments and Lewes Little Gardens. Admission £3 adults (under 16s free). Free children’s treasure hunt. Programmes Nevill Newsagents or on the day from any of the open gardens. Supported by Nevill Residents Association. All proceeds to Lewes Victoria Hospital.

OLDLAND WINDMILL: Keymer. Come and see inside the oldest working windmill in Sussex and see it driven by steam engine as it was 100 years ago at this Special Event Day, 12pm-4pm. Coconut Shy, BBQ refreshments from Bartholomew’s Butchers. Memorabilia and flour on sale.

PETWORTH: Coultershaw Heritage Site and Beam Pump on A285, 1½ miles south of Petworth. Water-wheel driven pump installed 1782 to supply water to Petworth. New displays tell the story of the Coultershaw Mill, the Beam Pump, the Rother Navigation, the Petworth Turnpike and the Railway. Also recently installed Archimedes Screw water turbine generating electricity from a renewable source. Open 11am-5pm; admission £2.50 children free; 01798 865 774, www.coultershaw.co.uk.

SPONSORED WALK: reMEmber, the Mid Sussex charity for people with ME. From Clayton Windmills to Ditchling Beacon and back, starting 10.30am, finishing 1pm. Every penny raised will go to help adults and children who have this long-term illness. Bill Kent, secretary of reMEmber, will be walking and wearing the T-shirt presented by Usain Bolt. Sponsor Bill through Just Giving: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Bill-Kent. Info: 01273 831733, info@remembercfs.org.uk.

SUNDAY TEA DANCE: 2.30pm-5pm, £5 (including refreshments), Steyning Centre, Fletchers Croft, Church Street, Steyning. Ballroom, latin and some sequence. For all enquiries call Margaret or Colin on 01403 734409.

WALK: Meet 10.30am, Leechpool Wood car park, Harwood Road, Horsham. 2¼ mile HDC Health walk. Some inclines, tree roots, uneven ground. Can be muddy. Optional, easy under foot, 30 minute walk available. Dogs on a lead. 1 ¼ hours. Armelle 01403 260342.

WEIR WOOD OPEN DAY: Friends of Weir Wood, Weir Wood Nature Reserve, Legsheath Lane (main car park), Forest Row, 10am-4pm. Bird ringing (weather permitting), finish 3pm. Telescopes to view birds on the water guided walks in water meadows. Wild flowers, butterflies, dragonflies, pond-dipping, moth display. Free, everybody welcome, children must be accompanied by an adult.

CONCERTS

THE LAST NIGHT OF THE BEXHILL PROMS: £10-£20, 7.30pm, De la Warr Pavilion, Bexhill (01424) 229111. With the Sussex Concert Orchestra.

GIGS

ACT OF LOVE: £5, 7pm, Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171. Burning House, Glaciers, Halycon and Phsyco Map.

ARIEL DRAMA ACADEMY CRAWLEY 2017 SHOWCASE: Sunday, July 2, 7pm, The Hawth Theatre, Crawley, 01293 553636. The independent drama school for students aged 5 to 19 presents an evening of song, drama and dance. Ariel Drama Academy trains young actors in the core skills needed to become an actor, while maintaining a key sense of fun through learning. This show will celebrate students’ work throughout the year – from LAMDA to musical theatre, hip hop to contemporary dance. Tickets cost £12.

ELKIE BROOKS: £25-£36, 7.30pm Theatre Royal, Brighton 0844 871 7650.

FRED’S OPEN MIC: Goffs Park Social Club Ltd, Crawley, 3pm.

LIVE AT YOUR LOCAL: Heat Two, The Anchor Hotel, Horsham, 7pm.

THE SOUNDS OF MUSIC: £15-£17, 4pm The Royal Hippodrome, Eastbourne (01323) 802020. Celebrating the music of Rodgers and Hammerstein.

STAGE

A TWIST ON TRADITION: £12-£16, 7pm, Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. The Theatre Workshop. Music, dance and drama.

CRAWLEY SHOWCASE 2017: £12, 7pm, The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Ariel Drama Academy Showcase.

DEDICATION: £10-£12, 2pm Trinity Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 678678. Cerise School of Dance.

FOR ONE NIGHT ONLY: £8-£10, 6pm Chequer Mead, East Grinstead (01342) 302000. Roshe performing Arts. Youth production.

HIPERMESTRA: £100-£230, 3.55pm (5.10pm July 5) Glyndebourne (01273) 815000 boxoffice@glyndebourne.com.

PERILOUS PACTS: The Faustus theme from Marlowe to Screwtape. Examined and performed by Dr Margaret Hunt and The Actors Emeritus Company, 2.30pm and 4.30pm (two performances). Refreshments. Tickets £10 and info from janet@aidin.co.uk, 01798 872531. Presented by The Friends of St Mary the Virgin, North Stoke, in association with RADIUS, the Religious Drama Society of Great Britain.

MONDAY, JULY 3

COMEDY

EDINBURGH PREVIEWS: £8, 7.30pm, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Richard Todd and Ken Cheng.

COMMUNITY

CRAWLEY CAMERA CLUB: Meetings on Monday and Wednesday evenings, 7.45pm for 8pm start, Hut 16, Tilgate Forest Recreation Centre. The club has its own meeting room, plus a studio with lights, a darkroom and a computer lightroom. Photographers of all abilities welcome. Competitions, discussions and demonstrations.

ST MARY’S GARDENING CLUB: Gales, Greenhouses and Global Warming by Ian Currie, 7.45pm, St Mary’s Social Centre, Christie Road, Lewes.

SOUTHWATER LOCAL HISTORY GROUP: Speaker Emma White presents a talk on ‘Dogs at War’, relating to the First World War. Parish Council Chamber, Beeson House, Lintot Square, Southwater, 7.30pm, non-members £3. Info: Jeremy Senneck, 01403 731247.

WALK: Park and meet 10.30am, St George’s Parish Church, Steyning Road, West Grinstead. South from Horsham on A24 take B2135 to Partridge Green, first right at wooden bungalow. Flat, 5 mile HDC Health walk. Excellent views of the South Downs. No dogs. 2½ hours. Jean 07734 323321 or Alex 01403 273751.

GIGS

BGP: 8.30pm, Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171. Acid jazz and funk jam.

STAGE

SHIRLEY VALENTINE: £15-£22.50, 7.30pm until July 8 (Wed/Sat mat 2.30pm) Assembly Hall Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 530613. Starring Jodie Prenger.

TUESDAY, JULY 4

COMEDY

EDINBURGH PREVIEWS: £8, 7.30pm, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. Tom Lucy and Shappi Khorsandi.

RUSSELL BRAND – RE:BIRTH: £30, 8pm, The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636.

COMMUNITY

LEWES FOOTPATHS GROUP: Afternoon stroll, Hellingly Circular, with Jeannette and Margaret 812423. Meet at North Street car park, Lewes, 2pm.

LEWES: 8pm. Unattached? The Group is a club for men and women aged 50+. Meeting in a Lewes pub on the first Tuesday evening of every month. An opportunity to meet new friends – walking, eating out, theatre, golf, holidays, all arranged by members. Not a dating agency. Visit www.thegroup.org.uk and give them a call.

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: Ashdown Forest Circular from Ellison’s Pond, 10.5 miles with Anna 07899 101554. Meet at Ellison’s Pond car park, Crowborough Road, 10am.

WALK: Meet 11am, Steyning Health Centre, Tanyard Lane. 2-mile circular HDC Health walk. One stile, some small inclines. Can be muddy. please wear sensible footwear. Dogs on a lead. 1¼ hours. Ann 01903 297553 or Jacky 01903 815543.

GIGS

ACOUSTIC OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Jolly Tanners, Staplefield, 8pm.

ACOUSTIC SHOWCASES: The Surrey Oaks, Newdigate, 8pm.

BLUES WORKSHOP: Northgate Community Centre, Crawley, 8pm.

THE ROAMIN’ JASMIN: Railway Inn, Billingshurst, 9pm.

STAGE

GIOVANNI PERNICE: £21.50-£29, 7.30pm, White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288. El Ballo E Vita (Dance is Life).

PERFORM AND WEST END SHOWCASE: £5, 7pm, The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Singing and drama.

THE FIRST HIPPO ON THE MOON: £13.50-£22, various times until July 6, Theatre Royal, Brighton, 0844 871 7650. Suitable for age 3yrs plus.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 5

COMEDY

EDINBURGH PREVIEWS: £8, 7.30pm, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. Maddy Anholt and Sleeping Trees.

COMMUNITY

BEACHY HEAD RAMBLERS: Vineyards and A Clergy House, 10 miles with Mike O’S 01323 872136. Meet at High and Over car park, 10am.

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: Southease and Rodmell, 3 miles with Jill 01273 480167. Meet at Rodmell car park at bottom of village near Monk’s House, 7pm.

GIGS

LISA MILLS: £15, 7.45pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Blues Night.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Bear, Horsham, 8pm.

QUEENS HEAD ACOUSTIC SHOWCASE: Queens Head, Horsham, 7.30pm.

THE OKEE DOKEE BAND: The Jolly Tanners, Staplefield, 8pm.

STAGE

FROM FAIRLY VOCAL TO VARI-FOCAL: £10, 8pm, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. A celebratory evening of songs and comedy.

THURSDAY, JULY 6

COMEDY

EDINBURGH PREVIEWS: £8, 7.30pm, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Phil Nichol and Carey Marx.

SARA PASCOE: £7-£9, 8pm Connaught Theatre, Union Place, Worthing, 01903 206206. An Edinburgh Preview show with Sara Pascoe and Jessica Fostekew.

COMMUNITY

BEACHY HEAD RAMBLERS: Two Churches and A Barn, 4.5 miles with Bob B 07808 290538. Meet at North Road, Alfriston (near school) 6.30pm.

EVENSONG: A service of traditional choral Evensong, 6pm. Marks the completion of Cliffe church’s successful Restoration Appeal. The £55,000 project saw major renovation work to the historic church in Cliffe High Street. Led by the Rector of Lewes and St Anne’s church choir, the thanksgiving service is open to all. Info: www.st-thomas-lewes.org.uk.

POLEGATE RAMBLERS: In The Footsteps of The Bloomsbury Set, 5.9 miles with Helena and Pam 07922 473609. Or, Another Case of Plagiarism, 11 miles with Lucie T 01825 840779. Meet at Wannock Road Recreation Ground, 9.30am.

WALK: Meet 10am, Milton Heath and The Nower free car park (height restriction 2m), off Westcott Road, Dorking. 5½ mile HDC Health walk, through fields and woods. A couple of steep climbs. Some stiles. Good views. No dogs. 2¾ hours Lynne 01403 268157.

CONCERTS

LEWES VOX COMMUNITY CHOIR: 37, 7.25pm, Elephant and Castle, Lewes (01273) 473797.

GIGS

CHRISTINA MARTIN: £6-£8, 8pm, Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171. Plus Dandelion Charm.

FOLK NIGHT: The Emerald Club, Southgate, Crawley, 8pm.

GOGOL BORDELLO: £24, 7pm, Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. Plus guests.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Bull Inn, Henfield, 8pm.

PURPLE ZEPPELIN: £18.50, 7.30pm, The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Tribute show.

STAN’S OPN MIC: The Malt Shovel, Horsham, 8pm.

STAGE

NT LIVE SALOME: £10-£12, 7pm, Chequer Mead, East Grinstead (01342) 302000.

CINEMA

BRIGHTON

Duke Of York’s (0871 902 5728): Alone In Berlin (12A) Fri 9.00; Sat 4.20, 6.40; Sun & Mon 3.30, 8.30; Tue 8.30; Wed 4,00, 9.00; Thu 6.00; Silver Screen: Tue & Thu 3.30. Hampstead (12A) Fri & Wed 6.30; Sun 6.00; Mon 1.00; Silver Screen: Tue 1.00; Thu 10.30. Wonder Woman (12A) Sat 9.00; Big Scream: Wed 10.30. Smurfs: The Lost Village (U) Sat 10.30. Vintage Sundays: Beauty And The Beast (1991) (U) Sun 1.00. Silver Screen: Beauty And The Beast (1991) (U) Tue 10.30. Toddler Time: Rastamouse Wicked Moves (U) Mon 11.00. My Cousin Rachel (12A) Mon & Tue 6.00; Wed 1.30; Silver Screen: Thu 1.00.

BURGESS HILL

Orion (01444 243300): Despicable Me 3 – 3D (U) Sat & Sun 5.00. Despicable Me 3 (U) Fri, Mon & Tue 5.20, 8.15; Sat & Sun 12.00,l 1.30, 2.30, 7.30; Wed & Thu 5.20. La Bohème: Live From Taormina (12A Live) Wed 7.30. Glyndebourne Opera: Hamlet (12A Live) Thu 6.00. Transformers: The Last Knight – 3D (12A) 7.45 (not Wed). Transformers: The Last Knight (12A) Fri, Mon & Tue 5.00; Sat & Sun 4.10; Wed 5.00, 8.00.

CHICHESTER

New Park (01243 786650): My Cousin Rachel (12A) Fri 1.15, 6.15; Sat 3.45, 8.45; Sun 5.45, 8.15;

Churchill (PG) Fri 3.45, 8.45; Sat 1.15, 6.15; Sun 12.00;

Otello (PG) Sun 2.00.

CRANLEIGH

Arts Centre (01483 278000): Royal Opera House Live: Otello (PG) Sun 2.00. Hidden Figures (PG) Wed 8.00.

CRAWLEY

Crawley Cineworld (0871 200 2000): Visit www.cineworld.co.uk/cinemas/crawley.

The Hawth (01293 553636): (Next film July 7.)

EASTBOURNE

Curzon (01323 731441): Despicable Me 3 (U) Fri & Mon-Thu 2.15, 5.15, 8.15; Sat & Sun 2.00, 4.00, 6.00. Gifted (12A) 2.05, 8.05. My Cousin Rachel (12A) 5.05. Their Finest (12A) 2.10, 5.10. Wonder Woman (12A) 8.00.

EAST GRINSTEAD

Scott Cinemas – The Atrium Cinema (01342 321666): Transformers: The Last Knight (12A) 2.25, 8.05 (not Wed); Wed 3.35, 8.05. Hampstead (12A) Fri-Tue 8.30; Wed & Thu 1.10. Baby Driver (15) Fri, Mon, Tue & Thu 1.00, 5.45, 8.25; Sat & Sun 5.45, 8.25; Wed 1.00, 5.45. The Book Of Henry (12A) Fri-Tue 3.05, 5.35; Wed 3.05; Thu 5.35. Despicable Me 3 (U) Fri & Mon-Thu 3.25, 5.45; Sat & Sun 12.45, 3.15, 5.45. Kids’ Crew: The Boss Baby (U) Sat 10.20. Kids’ Crew: Beauty And The Beast (PG) Sat 10.20. Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul (U) Sat & Sun 12.40. La Bohème: Live From Taormina (12A) Wed 7.30. Spider-Man: Homecoming (12A) Wed & Thu 8.30.

HAILSHAM

Pavilion (01323 841414): Pirates Of The Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge (12A) Fri, Mon & Tue 7.45; Sat, Sun, Wed & Thu 2.15, 7.45.

HASSOCKS

Adastra Hall (01273 842081): (No films this week.)

HAYWARDS HEATH

Clair Hall (01444 455440): (Next film July 19.)

HORSHAM

The Capitol (01403 750220): Transformers: The Last Knight (12A) 1.45 (not Tue & Thu); 4.55, 8.00. blue Oasis Film Club Screening: Transformers: The Last Knight (12A) Fri 10.15. Despicable Me 3 (U) Fri & Mon 2.15, 7.45; Sat & Thu 5.15, 7.45; Sun & Tue 5.15; Wed 5.00. Despicable Me 3 – 3D (U) Fri & Mon 5.15; Sat & Wed 2.15; Sun & Tue 7.45. Family Film Fun Screening: Swallows And Amazons (PG) Sat 10.30. Blue Oasis Film Club Screening: Despicable Me 3 (U) Sat 11.00. Box Office Babies Screening: Despicable Me 3 (U) Tue 10.30. La Bohème: Live From Taormina (12A) Wed 7.30.

HURSTPIERPOINT

Players Theatre/Hurst Village Cinema (01273 835875): (Next film July 27.)

LEWES

All Saints Centre (01273 486391): 20th Century Woman (15) Sat 8.30; Sun 5.00. Beauty And The Beast (PG) Sat 3.00. Fences (12A) Sat 5.45; Sun 7.30.

LITTLEHAMPTON

Windmill Cinema (01903 715920): Hampstead (12A) Fri 10.15; Sun 4.00; Mon 6.00; Tue 8.15; Wed 2.45; Thu 1.15. My Cousin Rachel (12A) Fri 12.30; Sun 6.15; Mon 3.45, 8.15; Tue 6.00; Wed 5.00; Thu 3.30. La Bohème: Live From Taormina (12A) Wed 7.30. Glyndebourne: Hamlet (12A) Thu 6.00.

NEWHAVEN

Hillcrest Centre (01273 512376): (Next film July 15.)

SEAFORD

Seaford Community Cinema, Barn Theatre (www.seafordcinema.org): La La Land (12A) Fri 7.30; Sat 2.30.

UCKFIELD

The Picture House (01825 764909): Baby Driver (15) Fri & Mon 2.30, 6.15, 8.35; Sat, Sun & Tue 3.55, 6.15, 8.35; Wed 1.45, 4.05, 8.35; Thu 2.00, 8.35; Parent & Baby Screening: 11.30. Despicable Me 3 (U) Fri & Mon 2.10, 4.10, 6.10; Sat 11.00, 1.30, 2.10, 4.10, 6.10; Sun 11.00, 12.10, 1.30, 2.10, 4.10, 6.10; Tue 1.45, 4.30, 6.30; Wed 2.00, 5.00; Thu 4.30, 6.30; Parent & Baby Screening: Thu 11.15. Hampstead (12A) Fri & Mon 2.00, 6.20, 8.30; Sat & Sun 1.45, 6.20, 8.30; Tue 1.45, 8.30; Wed 6.25; Thu 2.15, 6.25. Transformers: The Last Knight (12A) Fri-Mon 8.05; Tue 3.45; Wed 4.10; Thu 3.35. Churchill (PG) Fri & Mon 4.15; Tue 2.15; Thu 1.30. Wonder Woman (12A) Sat & Sun 11.00, 3.35. Spider-Man: Homecoming (12A) Wed 2.15; Thu 8.25; Parent & Baby Screening: Thu 11.00. Saturday Morning Movie: Sing (U) Sat 10.30. Royal Opera House: Otello (12A) Tue 7.15. La Bohème: Live From Taormina (12A) Wed 7.30. Glyndebourne Festival: Hamlet (12A) Thu 6.00.

WORTHING

Dome (01903 823112): Despicable Me 3 (U) Fri 12.00, 3.00, 4.15, 6.25, 8.40; Sat 10.15, 12.45, 3.20, 5.45, 8.30; Sun 10.15, 12.45, 3.20, 7.00, 9.00; Mon 11.45, 4.15, 6.25, 8.40; Tue 12.00, 2.05, 4.15, 8.30; Wed 12.00, 3.55, 6.00; Thu 3.00, 6.00. Despicable Me 3 – 3D (U) Fri & Mon 2.05; Sun 5.45; Tue 6.25; Thu 3.55. Parent & Baby Screening: Despicable Me 3 (U) Mon 12.00. Spider-Man: Homecoming (12A) Wed & Thu 1.00, 8.15. Transformers: The Last Knight (12A) Fri 11.55, 5.00, 8.05; Sat 10.00, 1.30, 8.00; Sun 10.00, 3.55, 8.00; Mon 1.50, 4.55, 8.00; Tue 1.15, 4.25, 7.30; Wed 1.55, 5.00, 8.05; Thu 12.00, 5.00, 8.05. Wonder Woman (12A) Sat 5.00; Sun 1.00.

Connaught (01903 206206): Hampstead (12A) Fri 12.15, 8.15; Sat 1.00, 8.00; Sun 8.15; Mon 12.45; Tue 3.15, 8.15; Wed 12.30, 8.15; Thu 10.30. Churchill (PG) Mon, Tue & Wed 1.30. Baby Driver (15) Fri 2.45, 5.45, 8.30; Sat 3.30, 6.00, 8.30; Sun 5.45, 8.30; Mon 3.15, 5.45, 8.30; Tue 12.30, 5.45, 8.30; Wed 3.00, 5.45, 8.30; Thu 12.30, 3.00. Royal Opera House: Otello (12A) Sun 2.00. Despicable Me 3 (U) Fri 1.30, 4.00, 6.15; Sat 10.30, 12.45, 3.15, 5.45; Sun 10.30, 12.45, 3.15, 6.00; Mon-Wed 4.00, 6.15; Thu 12.45, 3.00. Saturday Morning Pictures: The Boss Baby (U) Sat 10.15. Silver Screen: Whisky Galore (PG) Mon 11.00. Worthing Film Club: Free Fire (15) Mon 8.15. Glyndebourne: Hamlet (12A) Thu 6.00.

Pavilion Picturehouse (01903 206206): (No films this week.)

