ENTERTAINMENT LISTINGS: May 4-11

Concerts, stage shows, exhibitions and stand-up comedy gigs across Sussex.

THURSDAY, MAY 4

COMEDY

ALFIE BROWN: Scissor. 8pm. The critically acclaimed Brown, known for being satirical and outrageous, brings his new show direct from the Fringe and a run at London’s Soho Theatre, to Cranleigh. He’ll be exploring alcohol, the Middle East and something hideous about our socialised collective repression. Tickets: £10, www.cranleighartscentre.org.

COMEDY NIGHT: 8pm, Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes, 01273 473076. Loe Kearse, John Meagher and Steve Gribbin.

GIGS

FOLK NIGHT: The Emerald Club, Southgate, Crawley, 8pm.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Star, Dorking, Surrey, 8.30pm.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Bull Inn, Henfield, 8pm.

STAN’S OPEN MIC: The Malt Shovel, Horsham, 8pm.

THE COUNTRY SUPERSTARS EXPERIENCE 2017: £24, 8pm The Royal Hippodrome, Eastbourne (01323) 802020. Featuring the Tennessee Allstars Band.

STAGE

I’VE HEARD THAT ONE BEFORE: £8, 7.30pm until My 6 (Sat mat 2.30pm) The Barn Theatre, Saxon Lane, Seaford. By Seaford Musical Theatre. Tickets from Seaford Information Centre, Church street or www.ticketsource.co.uk

KINGDOM: £9, 8.45pm Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171. May the Fourth Be With You.

METAMORPHOSIS: £17-£18, 7.30pm Trinity Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 678678. Theatrical Niche Ltd tour.

FRIDAY, MAY 5

COMEDY

ANDY ZALTZMAN – PLAN Z: £16.50, 8pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636.

KRATER COMEDY CLUB: Until May 7, 7pm/8pm/10.30pm, £5-£36.50 Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.

THE MAYDAYS PRESENT: £10-£12, 8.45pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. The Fringe Show.

GIGS

BRING BACK THE WOLF: Free, 8pm Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes 01273 473076. Plus the Wild.

CHAMPIONS OF ROCK: £20-£22, 7.30pm Winter Garden, Eastbourne (01323) 412000. The Supreme Queen and Meat Loaf Show.

JAZZ CAFE: £7.50, 8pm Pavilion Cafe Bar, Marine Parade, Worthing 01903 206206.

LANKUM: £15.50-£17.50, 7.30pm Connaught Theatre, Union Place, Worthing 01903 206206. Four-piece traditional folk group from Dublin.

LET’S HANG ON: 7.30pm, £24, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220. This production, endorsed by Frankie Valli himself, celebrates the music of one of pop’s most successful bands of all time.

THE KING IS BACK: £29, 7.30pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Ben Portsmouth, Elvis tribute.

ULTIMATE POWER: £4, 11pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Club Night.

STAGE

CRANLEIGH ARTS: Theatre. Every Brilliant Thing, 8pm, Cranleigh Arts Centre, High Street, Cranleigh, 01483 278000. The worldwide smash hit is back on tour. You’re six years old. Mum’s in hospital. Dad says she’s ‘done something stupid’. She finds it hard to be happy. You make a list of everything that’s brilliant about the world. Everything worth living for. 1. Ice Cream 2. Kung Fu Movies 3. Burning Things 4. Laughing so hard you shoot milk out your nose 5. Construction cranes 6. Me. Tickets: £13.20

I’VE HEARD THAT BEFORE: £8, 7.30pm (2.30pm May 6) The Barn Theatre, Saxon Lane, Seaford. Tickets available from Seaford Tourist Information Centre, Church Street.

KANKANDE WEST AFRICAN DRUMMERS: £7-£8, 8pm Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171. Fringe event.

SATURDAY, MAY 6

COMEDY

ANDY HAMILTON: £18-£20, 7.30pm Connaught Theatre, Union Place, Worthing 01903 206206. Comedy writer and performer.

TWIG THE PIXIE’S FAMILY FUNSPLOSION: £5, 4pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.

CONCERTS

HANDEL’S MESSIAH: £12-£16, 7.30pm De la Warr Pavilion, Bexhill (01424) 229111. Bexhill Choral Society.

GIGS

BROADWOOD DAY OF DANCE: The Carfax Bandstand, Horsham. All day.

CRANLEIGH ARTS: U2 Tribe, 8pm. £14 standing, £16 balcony seating, Cranleigh Arts Centre, High Street, Cranleigh, 01483 278000. U2 Tribe replicate the sound, energy, look and feel of one of the biggest and most successful bands of all time.

FURIOUS BADGERS: The Malt Shovel, Horsham, 8.30pm.

HIGH OCTANE JUNKIES: The Bedford, Horsham, 8.30pm.

HOT 8 BRASS BAND: £15-£17.50, 9.15pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. Plus Melt yourself Down.

LEWES SATURDAY FOLK CLUB: £6, 8pm Elephant and Castle, Lewes. Rosie Hodgson and Rowan Piggot.

LIVE AT THE BREWERY: Weltons Brewery, Horsham, 6pm.

MUSIC BOX: Clayton and Keymer Royal British Legion, Woodsland Road, Hassocks. Performing hits from the ’60s, 8.30pm until 11.30pm.

ON THE LIGHTER SIDE: 7.30pm, Unitarian Church, Worthing Road, Horsham. Concert in aid of Nepalese education charity Ashraya Nepal. Andrew Wickens playing at followed by refreshments.

STRAY DOGS: Free, 10am-noon at the regular coffee morning, Under Ground Theatre, Grove Road, Eastbourne 0845 680 1926. Alex Grayson and Gary Wonfor.

SUPERSONIC 70’S SHOW: £16.50-£19.50, 8pm The Royal Hippodrome, Eastbourne (01323) 802020. Six-piece live band.

THE SEARCHERS: £22, 8pm, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220. Combined with anecdotes this fully self-contained concert includes all The Searchers’ famous hits, plus a selection of other favourites.

U2 TRIBE: Cranleigh Arts Centre, Cranleigh, 7.30pm.

STAGE

EGMAF: And May 7, Chequer Mead, East Grinstead (01342) 302000. East Grinstead Music and Art Festival. Youth production.

KATE TEMPEST: £10-£15, 6.30pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. Opening Gig. Fringe event.

OFF THE TOP: £7-£9, 7.30pm Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171. Featuring MC Baba Brinkman and Dr Heather Berlin.

RICH HALL’S HOEDOWN: £18.50, 8pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Music and comedy.

ROYAL RUMBLE – ROUND 2: From £10, 8pm Assembly Hall Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 530613. An evening of boxing.

THE EULOGY OF TOBY PEACH: Fee, 6.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. An inspiring exploration of modern science and the human body.

THE SIX SIDED MAN: 7.45pm, £14, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220. Darkly comic and highly imaginative, a psychiatrist decides to make every decision by following options given by a dice.

SUNDAY, MAY 7

COMEDY

BENT DOUBLE: £9-£12, 7.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Headliner Alistair Barrie, Desiree Burch, Julie Jepson, MC Jen Brister.

CONCERTS

RTWCS: £10-£22, 3pm Assembly Hall Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 530613. Bach Mass in B Minor.

WSO PLAY STARWARS: £19-£28, 2.45pm Assembly Hall Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 530613. 1812 Overture, Warsaw Concerto with Saxophonist Jess Gillam.

GIGS

AN DHA: £9-£12, 5pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Supertigers – fiddle/cello duo.

FRED’S OPEN MIC: Goffs Park Social Club, Crawley, 3pm.

THE OKEE DOKEE BAND: The Carfax Bandstand, Horsham, 2.30pm-6pm.

STAGE

ACUTE PSYCHOTIC EPISODE III: £5-£6, 2pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. When The Change Came.

DINOSAUR WORLD: £14-£16, 11.30am/2.30pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. A new show for all the family.

NEST: £10, 10am/11.15am/12.30pm/2pm and May 8, Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. For pre-walking babies and their carers.

NU(I)T: £8-£10, 8.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.

SHAKESPEARE FOR JUNIORS: £7, 2.30pm Trinity Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 678678. Suitable for 5yrs plus.

UNDER THE SKIN: £18.50-£22, 8pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. Film screening with live orchestra.

MONDAY, MAY 8

GIGS

HOO-HAA: £8, 8pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. David Jordan and Ingrid Dahle.

PRONTO MAMA: £5-£7, 7.30pm Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171. Plus support.

STAGE

LA BOHEME: £21.50-£35, 7.30pm White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288. An Ellen Kent Production.

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG: £17.50-£29.50, 7.45pm until May 13 (Wed/Sat mat 2.30pm) Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne (01323) 412000.

TUESDAY, MAY 9

COMEDY

NEW ACT NIGHT: £5-£7, 8pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Acts from Jill Edwards Comedy Workshop.

RICKY GERVAIS: From £36.50, 7.30pm and May 10, Brighton Centre 0844 8471515. Stand-up tour, Humanity.

GIGS

ACOUSTIC OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Jolly Tanners, Staplefield, 8pm.

ACOUSTIC SHOWCASES: The Surrey Oaks, Newdigate, 8pm.

BLUES WORKSHOP: Northgate Community Centre, Crawley, 8pm.

DEAN FIELDMAN: £25, 7.30pm White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Royal Oak, Ifield, 8pm.

STAGE

GILBERT (NO SULLIVAN): £7-£9, 8pm Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171. Produced by the Foundry Group.

SWAN LAKE: £15-£25, 8pm and May 10, Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. A magical and new adaptation.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 10

GIGS

ELECTRIC JAM NIGHT: The Malt Shovel, Horsham, 8pm.

JON BODEN: £22.50, 7.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Plus support.

JULIE FELIX: £13-£15, 7.45pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636.

LIZA SINGS STREISAND: May 10, 7.30pm, £17.50, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220. The comedienne and one third of Fascinating Aida returns with a show that pays tribute to Barbra Streisand.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Bear, Horsham, 8pm.

STAGE

POETRY CAFE: Free (donations appreciated) 8pm Under Ground Theatre, Grove Road, Eastbourne 0845 680 1926.

RUBY WAX – FRAZZLED: £20, 7.30pm Assembly Hall Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 530613. A Guide to Mindfulness.

THURSDAY, MAY 11

COMEDY

KEVIN, KING OF EGYPT: £6-£8, 6.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.

LEE NELSON: £21.50, 7.30pm Assembly Hall Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 530613.

REGINALD D HUNTER: £23, 8pm Assembly Hall Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 530613. With a brand new show.

THE NOISE NEXT DOOR: £10-£12, 8pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Uproar.

EXHIBITIONS

THIS EARTH II: Free, 10am-5pm until May 13 De la Warr Pavilion, Bexhill (01424) 229111. Dr Allan Whitehead presents.

TUNBRIDGE WELLS AND NEARBY: Free until May 21, Trinity Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 678678. An exhibition by Bryan Senior.

GIGS

CARTER SAMPSON: 7.30pm, Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes 01273 473076. A Union Music Store Production. Tickets from www.wegottickets.com.

FOLK NIGHT: The Emerald Club, Southgate, Crawley, 8pm.

HUNTER MUSKETT: £7 in advance, £8 on door, 8pm Elephant and Castle, Lewes.

KATE TEMPEST: £15-£20, 7.30pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. With Mica Levi and Orchestrate.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Star, Dorking, 8.30pm.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Bull Inn, Henfield, 8pm.

SAL PARADISE: £3, 7.30pm Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171. Plus Buzzkill and Chasing Cara.

WARD THOMAS: £17.50, 7.30pm Pavilion Theatre, Marine Parade, Worthing 01903 206206. Catherine and Lizzy Ward Thomas.

STAGE

A TOUCH OF MRS ROBINSON: £10-£12, 9pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. A new musical cabaret.

DRIFTWOOD: £16.25-£21.25, 7.30pm until May 14 (Sat/Sun 2pm) Theatre Royal, Brighton 0844 871 7650. Casus Circus.

GERMAINE GREER: £14.50-£16.50, 7.30pm Connaught Theatre, Union Place, Worthing 01903 206206. Women For Life on Earth.

HORRIBLE HISTORIES: £11.50-£14.50, 1.30pm/7pm White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288. Barmy Britain.

MOZZZ!: £10, 6pm Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171. A week in the life of an undercover mosquito.

CINEMA

BRIGHTON

Duke Of York’s (0871 902 5728): Mindhorn (15) Fri, Sat, Tue, Wed 9.00; Mon 9.15; Thu 9.30. Kids’ Club: The Lego Batman Movie (U) Sat 10.30. Vintage Sundays: Chinatown (15) Sun 8.30. Silver Screen: Chinatown (15) Tue 10.30. River Of Grass (15) Sun 1.00. Tessa Ross In Conversation (n/a) Mon 6.30. Old Joy (15) Wed 6.30. National Theatre Live: Obsession (15) Thu 7.00.

BURGESS HILL

Orion (01444 243300): Their Finest (12A) Fri & Mon-Wed 8.00; Sat & Sun 8.15; Thu 5.15. Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 2 (12A) Fri & Mon-Wed 5.15; Sat & Sun 1.40, 4.50; Thu 4.00, 8.00. Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 2 – 3D (12A) Fri & Mon-Wed 8.20; Sat & Sun 8.00. National Theatre Live: Obsession (15) Thu 7.00. Peppa Pig: My First Movie Experience (U) Sat & Sun 11.45. The Boss Baby (U) Sat & Sun 12.15, 2.45. Beauty And The Beast (PG) Fri & Mon-Wed 5.00; Sat & Sun 5.15.

CHICHESTER

New Park (01243 786650): Their Finest (12A) Fri 12.00, 4.30; Sat 12.30, 5.30; Sun 3.15, 8.15; Mon 12.00, 4.45; Tue 3.00, 8.30; Wed 12.15, 4.30; Thu 12.00, 4.30. The Sense Of An Ending (15) Fri 2.15; Sat 3.00; Sun 5.45; Mon 2.30; Tue 12.30; Wed 2.30; Thu 2.15. Don Carlo (PG) Fri 7.00. The Handmaiden (18) Sat 8.15; Sun 12.15; Tue 5.30. National Theatre Live: Obsession (15) Thu 7.00.

CRANLEIGH

Arts Centre (01483 278000): National Theatre Live: Obsession (15) Thu 7.00.

CRAWLEY

Crawley Cineworld (0871 200 2000): Visit www.cineworld.co.uk/cinemas/crawley.

The Hawth (01293 553636): National Theatre Live: Obsession (15) Thu 7.00.

EASTBOURNE

Curzon (01323 731441): Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 2 (12A) 2.05, 5.00, 8.00. Lady Macbeth (15) 2.00, 5.10, 8.15. The Sense Of An Ending (15) 2.10 (not Sat, Sun & Wed); 5.05 (not Wed); 8.10 (not Wed). The Boss Baby (U) Sat & Sun 12.30. Beauty And The Beast (PG) Sat & Sun 2.15. Elle (18) Wed 2.00, 5.10, 8.05.

EAST GRINSTEAD

Scott Cinemas – The Atrium Cinema (01342 321666): Beauty And The Beast (PG) Sat & Sun 2.30. Smurfs: The Lost Village (U) Sat & Sun 12.15. Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 2 (12A) 2.00, 5.00, 8.00. The Boss Baby (U) Sat & Sun 12.50. A Dog’s Purpose (PG) 3.10, 5.45, 8.10. The Zookeeper’s Wife (12A) Fri-Wed 5.30; Thu 1.15. The Sense Of An Ending (15) Fri & Mon-Wed 2.45, 8.20; Sat & Sun 8.20; Thu 3.55. Kids’ Club: Sing (U) Sat 10.20. Kids’ Club: Ballerina (U) Sat 10.20. National Theatre Live: Obsession (15) Thu 7.00.

HAILSHAM

Pavilion (01323 841414): Their Finest (12A) Fri, Mon & Tue 7.45; Sat & Thu 2.15; Sun & Wed 2.15, 7.45. K4AQ: The Lego Batman Movie (U) Sat 11.00. National Theatre Live: Obsession (15) Thu 7.00.

HASSOCKS

Adastra Hall (01273 842081): (No films this week.)

HAYWARDS HEATH

Clair Hall (01444 455440): (Next film May 17.)

HORSHAM

The Capitol (01403 750220): Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 2 (12A) Fri, Sat, Mon & Wed 1.45, 4.45, 7.45; Sun 2.00, 5.00, 7.45, 8.00; Tue 4.45, 7.45; Thu 11.00, 1.45. A Dog’s Purpose (PG) 2.15 (not Tue & Thu); 5.15, 8.15. NT Live Encore: Rosencrantz And Guildenstern Are Dead (12A) Sun 2.30. Horsham Film Society: The Fencer (Miekkailija) (PG) Mon 8.00. Box Office Babies Screening: A Dog’s Purpose (PG) Tue 10.30. National Theatre Live: Obsession (15) Thu 7.00.

HURSTPIERPOINT

Players Theatre/Hurst Village Cinema (01273 835875): National Theatre Live: Obsession (15) Thu 7.00.

LEWES

All Saints Centre (01273 486391): Collateral Beauty (12A) Fri 5.45; Sat 8.00. The Birth Of A Nation (15) Fri 8.00; Sun 5.30. Live By Night (15) Sat 5.15; Sun 8.00. The Lego Batman Movie (U) Sat 3.00.

LITTLEHAMPTON

Windmill Cinema (01903 715920): Beauty And The Beast (PG) Sat 3.00; Sun 2.00. Another Mother’s Son (12A) Sat, Mon & Wed 5.45; Sun 4.45; Tue 8.00; Thu 2.30. The Sense Of An Ending (15) Sat & Wed 8.00; Sun 7.00; Mon 3.30, 8.00; Tue 5.45; Thu 4.40. National Theatre Live: Obsession (15) Thu 7.00.

NEWHAVEN

Hillcrest Centre (01273 512376): (Next film May 20.)

SEAFORD

Seaford Community Cinema, Barn Theatre (www.seafordcinema.org): National Theatre Live: Obsession (15) Thu 7.00.

UCKFIELD

The Picture House (01825 764909): Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 2 (12A) Fri 2.30, 5.45, 6.00, 8.30; Sat & Sun 1.00, 3.00, 3.15, 5.45, 6.00, 8.30; Mon-Wed 2.30, 5.45, 8.30; Thu 2.30, 5.45, 8.30; Parent & Baby Screening: Thu 11.30. Their Finest (12A) Fri 2.15, 6.10, 8.35; Sat & Sun 3.45, 6.10, 8.35; Mon-Wed 2.15, 6.00, 8.25; Thu 2.15, 6.00, 8.25; Parent & Baby Screening Thu 11.20. Lady Macbeth (15) Fri 2.00, 8.45; Sat & Sun 8.45; Mon & Tue 2.00, 6.30, 8.35; Wed & Thu 2.00, 4.00. Beauty And The Beast (PG) Sat & Sun 12.40; Parent & Baby Screening: Thu 11.10. The Boss Baby (U) Sat & Sun 12.50. Saturday Morning Movie: The Lego Batman Movie (U) Sat 10.30. The Salzburg Festival: Fidelio (tbc) Wed 7.30. National Theatre Live: Obsession (15) Thu 7.00.

WORTHING

Dome (01903 823112): A Dog’s Purpose (PG) Fri 3.15, 5.30; Sat 10.45, 4.45; Sun 10.45, 3.00; Mon 1.00, 3.15, 5.30; Tue-Thu 12.15, 3.30, 5.45. Beauty And The Beast (PG) Sat 3.00; Sun 5.15. Fast & Furious 8 (12A) Fri & Mon 7.45; Sat, Sun & Tue-Thu 8.00. Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 2 (12A) Fri 2.25, 5.20, 8.20; Sat & Sun 10.30, 1.45, 5.00, 8.15; Mon 2.25, 5.20, 8.20; Tue-Thu 12.30, 2.30, 5.25, 8.20. Parent & Baby Screening: A Dog’s Purpose (PG) Mon 12.00. The Boss Baby (U) Sat & Sun 12.50.

Connaught (01903 206206): The Promise (12A) Fri 12.00; Sat 3.15; Sun 8.15; Mon & Tue 3.00; Wed 2.30; Thu 12.30. Lady Macbeth (15) Fri 3.30; Sat 2.45; Sun 12.15; Mon 1.50; Tue 12.45; Wed 8.30; Thu 12.00. The Zookeeper’s Wife (12A) Fri & Sat 5.45; Sun 5.15; Mon 8.40; Tue 12.15; Wed 5.30; Thu 3.30. Saturday Morning Pictures: The Lost Village (U) Sat 10.15. Autism Friendly: The Boss Baby (U) Sun 10.15. Silver Screen: The Promise (12A) Mon 11.00. National Theatre: Obsession (15) Thu 7.00.

Pavilion Picturehouse (01903 206206): (No films this week.)

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page

3 Follow us on Twitter

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

Be part of it.