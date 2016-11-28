ENTERTAINMENT LISTINGS: November 28 to December 1

Concerts, stage shows, exhibitions and stand-up comedy gigs across Sussex.

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 28

COMEDY

KEVIN BLOODY WILSON: £32, 8pm, White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288. Second of the Final Farewell Tours...Perhaps.

LEE NELSON: £15, 7.30pm, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. Work in progress.

GIGS

JACK GARRETT: £20, 7pm, Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. With special guests Gallant and Seramic.

STAGE

BLOOD BROTHERS: £20-£23.90, 7.45pm until Dec 3 (Thurs/Sat mat 2.30pm) Theatre Royal, Brighton, 0844 871 7650.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 29

COMEDY

JIMMY CARR: £29, 8pm, Assembly Hall, Stoke Abbott Road, Worthing, 01903 206206. The Best Of, Ultimate, Gold, Greatest Hits Tour.

RUSSELL KANE: £18.50, 8pm, The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Right Man, Wrong Age.

GIGS

ACOUSTIC SHOWCASES: The Surrey Oaks, Newdigate, 8pm.

ACOUSTIC OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Jolly Tanners, Staplefield, 8pm.

BLUES WORKSHOP: Northgate Community Centre, Crawley, 8pm.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Royal Oak, Ifield, 8pm.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: George and Dragon, Horsham, 8.30pm.

ROACHFORD: £15, 7.30pm, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. Plus Gyratory Allstars.

THE SHIRES: £24-£29, 7pm, Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. With special guests Caanan Smith.

STAGE

A ROOM WITH A VIEW: November 29 to December 1, tickets from £15, Chichester Festival Theatre, www.cft.org.uk. Felicity Kendal stars in this elegant Edwardian comedy with a cast of vivid characters.

D-LIVE! CIRQUE VV: £10, 8pm, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480.

GREAT BIG CHRISTMAS SING: Bang! £3-£6, 5.30pm/7.30pm, White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288. Catastrophe at the Christmas Cracker factory.

TWODS GUYS AND DOLLS: £15.50, 7.30pm, until Dec 3 (Wed/Sat mat 2.30pm) Assembly Hall Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 530613.

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 30

COMEDY

THE HISTORY OF EVERYTHING IN 60 MINUES: (More or Less!). £11, 8pm, White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288. Ben Watson performs his one man comedy show.

CONCERTS

RAF IN CONCERT: £15-£25, 7.30pm, Congress Theatre, Eastbourne (01323) 412000.

GIGS

BLACK STONE CHERRY: £30, 7pm, Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. US southern rock band.

FELIX RIEBL: £20, 7.30pm, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. Felix Riebl (The Cat Empire) plus support.

LET’S HANG ON: £24, 7.30pm, The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. The music of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons.

STAGE

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST: £17.50-£20, 7pm, until Jan 1 (with matinee performances: 88 London Road, Brighton 01273 911313. Brighton’s professional panto returns.

BOOK LOVERS’ SUPPER CLUB: November 30, 6.45pm, The Barn, Ditchling. Tickets £25 from tabl.com (75p booking fee). Authors Jenn Ashworth and Sabine Durrant talk about their latest novels.

GREAT BIG CHRISTMAS SING: Bang! £6, 5.30pm/7.30pm, De la Warr Pavilion, Bexhill, 01424 229111. Catastrophe at the Christmas Cracker factory.

JINGLE ALL THE WAY: £15, 8.15pm, The Royal Hippodrome Theatre, Eastbourne, 01323 412000. A winter show full of Christmas songs.

JODI PICOULT BOOK TOUR: £21.50, 12.30pm, White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288. Tickets include a hardback copy of Small Great Things.

PATHWAYS TO HEALTH IS 20!: £10-£12, 7pm, Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171. Help us celebrate 20 years of low-cost community acupuncture.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 1

COMEDY

AIDAN GOATLEY: £6.50-£7.50, 7.30pm, Connaught Theatre, Union Place, Worthing, 01903 206206. 10 Films With May Dad.

PAUL FOOT: £13, 8pm, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. ‘Tis A Pity She’s A Piglet.

STEPHEN K AMOS: World Famous. £16-£17, 8pm, Trinity Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 678678.

CONCERTS

JOHN WILSON: £33-£49, 7pm, Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. John Wilson and The John Wilson Orchestra, Music from the Movies.

GIGS

CHAS AND DAVE: £29.50, 7pm, De la Warr Pavilion, Bexhill, 01424 229111. The full story live.

ISLANDS IN THE STREAM: £23, 7.30pm, White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288. The Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers Story.

SHALAMAR: £31, 7.30pm, Assembly Hall, Stoke Abbott Road, Worthing, 01903 206206. A Night To Remember – The Greatest Hits Tour.

THE MANFREDS: £30, 7.30pm, The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Maximum R‘n’B with The Manfreds. With PP Arnold and Zoot Money.

STAGE

A MIDNIGHT CRISIS: £5, 7.45pm, The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. The Hawth Youth Theatre.

DICK BARTON AND THE TANGO OF TERROR: £8-£9, 7.45pm, until Dec 10 (Sat/Sun 2.30pm) New Venture Theatre, Bedford Place, Brighton, 01273 746118.

THE NUTCRACKER: £26-£34, 7.30pm, Congress Theatre, Eastbourne (01323) 412000. Russian State Ballet and Opera House.

TWINKLE WHIP CABARET: £8-£10, 8pm, Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171. A night for the weird and the wonderful.

CINEMA

BRIGHTON

Duke Of York’s (0871 902 5728): Cinecity: It’s Only The End Of The World (tbc) Fri 6.30. Cinecity: The Birth Of A Nation (15) Sat 6.00. Cinecity: Uncle Howard (tbc) Sat 1.00. Cinecity: Toni Erdmann (tbc) Sun 6.30. Cinecity: Vampyr Plus Live Soundtrack (PG) Sun 2.30. Paterson (15) Fri 3.30, 8.45; Sat 3.15, 8.45; Sun 4.10, 9.30; Mon, Tue & Thu 3.30, 6.15; Wed 3.30, 9.00. Arrival (12A) Fri 11.15pm; Mon & Tue 12.45; Wed 10.30; Thu 1.00. 3D Culture Shock: The Creature From The Black Lagoon (PG) Sat 11.30pm. Toddler Time: Messy Goes To Okido November 2016 (U) Mon 11.00. Your Name (12A) Mon 9.00. Picturehouse Docs: Gimme Danger (15) Tue 9.00. Silver Screen: The Blood On Satan’s Claw (18) Tue 10.30. Nocturnal Animals (15) Wed 6.15. I, Daniel Blake (15) Wed 1.15; Thu 10.30. One More Time With Feeling (15) Thu 9.00.

BURGESS HILL

Orion (01444 243300): Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them – 3D (12A) Fri & Mon-Thu 8.15; Sat & Sun 1.00, 8.00. Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them (12A) Fri & Mon-Thu 5.00; Sat & Sun 12.00, 4.30, 5.25. Arrival (12A) 8.30; Golden Years Show: Wed 2.00; Parent & Baby Show: Fri 10.30. Nocturnal Animals (15) Fri & Mon-Thu 6.00. Trolls (U) Sat & Sun 3.10.

CHICHESTER

New Park (01243 786650): Queen Of Katwe (PG) Fri 12.45; Sat 12.30; Sun 6.15; Mon 3.45. A Street Cat Named Bob (12A) Fri 3.30; Sat 8.45; Sun 9.00; Mon 4.45; Tue 1.15; Wed 3.45; Thu 6.00. Rosalie Blum (15) Fri 6.00. Deepwater Horizon (12A) Fri 8.30; Sun 3.45; Wed 1.15. The Beatles: Eight Days A Week (12A) Sat 3.15. Cezanne Et Moi (15) Sat 6.00; Sun 1.00. Sour Grapes (15) Mon 12.30; Tue 6.30. Swiss Army Man (15) Mon 2.30; Tue 8.45. The Fencer (PG) Wed 6.15; Thu 3.30. Blood Father (15) Wed 8.45; Thu 1.15. One More Time With Feeling (15) Thu 8.30.

CRANLEIGH

Arts Centre (01483 278000): Elvis And Nixon (15) Tue 8.00.

CRAWLEY

The Hawth (01293 553636): (Next film December 15.)

EASTBOURNE

Curzon (01323 731441): Allied (15) 2.10, 5.05, 8.05. Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them (12A) 2.00, 5.05, 8.00. Arrival (12A) 2.15 (Sat & Sun only); 4.45; 8.10 (not Wed). A Street Car Named Bob (12A) Fri, Mon, Tue & Thu 2.05. Trolls (U) Sat & Sun 12.20. Eastbourne Film Society: Ran (12A) Wed 2.15, 7.15.

EAST GRINSTEAD

Scott Cinemas – The Atrium Cinema (01342 321666): Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them (12A) Fri, Sat & Mon 1.10, 4.40, 8.15; Sun 12.55, 4.10, 7.30. The United Kingdom (12A) 2.20, 5.10, 8.00. Allied (15) Fri & Mon-Thu 2.45, 5.40, 8.35; Sat 5.40, 8.35; Sun 5.00, 7.50. Kids’ Club: Finding Dory (U) Sat 10.20. Kids’ Club: The BFG (PG) Sat 10.20. Trolls (U) Sat 12.10, 3.30; Sun 12.10, 2.50. Storks (U) Sat 1.00; Sun 12.40. Silver Screen: Dad’s Army (PG) Wed 10.30.

HAILSHAM

Pavilion (01323 841414): A Street Cat Named Bob (12A) Fri-Tue 7.45; Wed & Thu 2.15, 7.45. Storks (U) Sat & Sun 2.15.

HASSOCKS

Adastra Hall (01273 842081): (No films this week.)

HAYWARDS HEATH

Clair Hall (01444 455440): (Next film December 14.)

HORSHAM

The Capitol (01403 750220): Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them (12A) Fri 10.20, 10.45, 1.30, 1.50, 4.45, 5.00, 8.00, 8.15; Sat 10.20, 1.30, 4.30, 7.30; Sun 1.30, 1.50, 4.45, 5.00, 8.00, 8.15; Mon-Thu 1.30, 4.45, 8.00, 8.15. Blue Oasis Screening: Allied (15) Fri 10.15. Allied (15) Fri & Sat 2.15, 5.15, 8.15; Sun 5.25, 8.15; Mon 2.15; Tue 5.15, 8.15; Wed 1.45, 4.30; Thu 5.15, 8.15. Blue Oasis Screening: Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them (12A) Sat 11.00. Andre Rieu: Christmas With Andre (12A) Sun 3.00. I Am Bolt (PG tbc) Mon 7.30. Miss Saigon: 25th Anniversary Performance – Encore Screening (15) Wed 7.30.

HURSTPIERPOINT

Players Theatre/Hurst Village Cinema (01273 835875): Zootropolis (PG) Sat 3.00. Brooklyn (12A) Sun 3.00.

LEWES

All Saints Centre (01273 486391): (Next film December 3.)

LITTLEHAMPTON

Windmill Cinema (01903 715920): Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them (12A) Fri & Sat 2.30, 5.15, 8.00; Sun 7.15; Mon 12.15, 3.00; Tue-Thu 12.45, 3.30.

NEWHAVEN

Hillcrest Centre (01273 512376): (Next film December 17.)

UCKFIELD

The Picture House (01825 764909): Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them (12A) Fri 11.45, 2.30, 5.30, 5.45, 8.15, 8.30; Sat 11.45, 1.20, 2.45, 3.00, 5.30, 5.45, 8.15, 8.30; Sun 11.45, 1.20, 2.45, 5.30, 5.45, 8.15; Mon-Wed 2.30, 5.30, 8.15; Thu 2.30, 5.30, 8.15; Parent & Baby Screening: Thu 11.15. A United Kingdom (12A) Fri & Mon-Thu 1.45, 6.20, 8.40; Sat & Sun 4.00, 6.20, 8.40; Parent & Baby Screening: Thu 11.30. Arrival (12A) Fri 1.15, 4.00; Sat 11.00; Sun 8.30; Mon 4.00; Tue 1.00, 3.20, 8.30; Wed 1.50, 4.15; Thu 2.15, 5.00. A Street Cat Named Bob (12A) Fri 11.30, 3.35; Sun 12.00; Tue, Wed & Thu 4.05; Parent & Baby Screening: Thu 11.00. Trolls (U) Sat 12.45; Sun 11.15. Saturday Morning Movie: Finding Dory (U) Sat 10.30. Christmas With Andre Rieu (12A) Sun 3.00; Mon 8.00. Kenneth Branagh Theatre Company Encore: The Entertainer (tbc) Mon 2.00, 7.15; Wed 7.15. Britain On Film: The Railways (tbc) Tue 6.30. One More Time With Feeling: Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds Encore (tbc) Thu 8.00.

WORTHING

Dome (01903 823112): Allied (15) Fri & Wed 2.30, 5.40, 8.25; Sat 5.55, 8.35; Sun 4.25, 7.15; Mon, Tue & Thu 12.00, 2.30, 5.40, 8.25. Doctor Strange (12A) Sat 3.35; Sun 1.40. Trolls (U) Sat 11.30, 1.40; Sun 11.30. Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them (12A) Fri 2.45, 8.15; Sat 11.00, 2.00, 5.05, 8.15; Sun 11.00, 2.00, 8.15; Mon & Tue 12.00, 2.50, 5.15, 8.15; Wed 2.45, 8.15; Thu 12.00, 2.50, 5.15. Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them – 3D (12A) Fri & Wed 5.15; Sun 5.05; Thu 8.15.

Connaught (01903 206206): Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them (12A) Fri & Mon 12.00, 2.50, 5.40, 8.30; Sat 12.15, 5.40, 8.30; Sun 3.00, 5.40, 8.30; Tue & Thu 2.50, 5.40, 8.30; Wed 11.30, 2.30, 5.30, 8.30. A United Kingdom (12A) Fri 12.00, 5.45; Sat 3.10, 6.00; Sun 12.15, 6.00; Mon 5.15; Tue 12.00, 8.15; Wed 12.15, 5.45; Thu 10.45, 1.10. Allied (15) Fri 2.30, 8.15; Sat 11.00, 8.45; Sun 12.00, 8.45; Mon 2.00, 8.00; Tue 12.15, 2.30; Wed 3.00, 8.15; Thu 12.00, 3.40. Saturday Morning Pictures: Trolls (U) Sat 10.15. Shivaay (15) Sat 2.00. Andre Rieu: Christmas With Andre (12A) Sun 3.00. Silver Screen: A United Kingdom (12A) Mon 11.00. Aidan Goatley: 10 Films With My Dad (tbc) Thu 7.30.

Pavilion Picturehouse (01903 206206): (No films this week.)

