ENTERTAINMENT LISTINGS: November 3-10

Concerts, stage shows, exhibitions and stand-up comedy gigs across Sussex.

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 3

GIGS

CORINNE BAILEY RAE: £22.50-£26.50, 8pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. Plus Jodie Abacus.

JOANNE SHAW TAYLOR: £20, 7pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Plus special guest, Aaron Keylock.

THE CARPENTER’S STORY: £25.50, 7.30pm White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288. Tribute band.

TORI FREESTONE TRIO: £17, 8pm Trinity Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 678678.

STAGE

THE DREAMBOYS 2016 UK TOUR: Thursday, November 3, £20.50-£27.50, 7.45pm, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220. The UK’s top male glamour show, perfect for a girls night out with all your friends.

THE NUTCRACKER: 7.30pm, The Hawth, Crawley (01293) 553636. The Russian State Ballet and Opera House. Accompanied by a large live orchestra with more than 30 musicians.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 4

COMEDY

KRATER COMEDY CLUB: Until Nov 6, 7pm/8pm/10.30pm, £5-£36.50 Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.

THE MAYDAYS: £10, 7.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Confessions and Guest Improv Superstars.

EXHIBITIONS

WILLIAM: 10am-12.30pm Fri, 10am-4pm Sat, until Nov 26 Under Ground Theatre, Grove Road, Eastbourne 0845 680 1926.

GIGS

ARE YOU EXPERIENCED?: £18.50, 7.30pm Assembly Hall Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 530613. Jimi Hendrix tribute.

ELKIE BROOKS: 7.30pm, £27.50, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220. Performing some of her classic hits, an evening with Elkie is guaranteed to leave you wanting more. Rescheduled from July.

GARDENN: £4, 11pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. A new night for dancing.

GRACE AND DANGER: £5-£6, 7.45pm Under Ground Theatre, Grove Road, Eastbourne 0845 680 1926. Local musicians showcase.

MAXIMUM R‘N’B WITH THE MANFREDS: £28-£30, 7.30pm Pavilion Theatre, Marine Parade, Worthing 01903 206206. Join The Manfreds, PP Arnold and Zoot Money.

PABLO DISCO BAR: £7, 11pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Mixing vintage sounds with modern production.

SEAFORD FOLK CLUB: 8pm The Royal British Legion, Claremont Road, Seaford. Singers and Musicians Night.

THE BILLY JOEL SONGBOOK: £21-£23.50, 7.30pm The Royal Hippodrome, Eastbourne (01323) 412000. Performed by Elio Pace and his band.

STAGE

AN EVENING WITH BARRY FRY AND RON ATKINSON: £19.50, 7.30pm Chequer Mead, East Grinstead (01342) 302000. A football fan’s great night out.

FUNNY MONEY: £7-£8, 7.45pm until Nov 12 (Sat Nov 5 mat 2.30pm) Seaford Little Theatre, Steyne Road, Seaford 01323 897517.

ONE EASTER MORN: £8.50-£11.50, 7.45pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. The story of the Easter Week Uprising.

ROMEO AND JULIET: £16-£17, 8pm Trinity Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 678678. The Pantaloons production.

THE CLEAN HOUSE: £9, 7.45pm until Nov 12 (Nov 6, 2.30pm) New Venture Theatre, Bedford Place, Brighton (01273) 476118. A play about love, death and the messiness of life.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 5

COMEDY

HAL CRUTTENDEN: Straight Outta Cruttenden. £17-£18, 8pm Trinity Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 678678.

EXHIBITIONS

WORKS OF HEART: Nov 5 and 6, Arts@theCrypt, 23 Church Street, Seaford. The works of Lynn Beck and Julia Hawker.

GIGS

BRIGHT LIGHT, BRIGHT LIGHT: £10, 7pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. With support from Chad Valley.

GEOFF MORLEY: Free, 10am-noon at the regular coffee morning, Under Ground Theatre, Grove Road, Eastbourne 0845 680 1926. Songs and monologues with a comic tinge.

STAGE

ROUND THE HORNE: £18, 2.30pm/7.30pm (4pm Nov 6) The Royal Hippodrome, Eastbourne (01323) 412000. 50th Anniversary Tour.

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 6

COMEDY

BENT DOUBLE: £12, 7.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Jen Brister, David Jordan and MC Zoe Lyons.

CONCERTS

BRIGHTON PHILHARMONIC ORCHESTRA: £12-£37, 2.45pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. With Brighton Festival Chorus.

CORELLI ENSEMBLE CONCERT: £10 in advance, £12 on door, 4pm Cross Way Church, Steyne Road, Seaford. Featuring Owen Dennis, oboe, playing Bach. Tickets available from infor@corelliensemble.co.uk

RTWSO – GEORGE VASS: £17-£27, 3pm Assembly Hall Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 530613.

GIGS

SAMUEL JACK: £6.50-£7, 8.30pm Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171.

SPLASH POINT JAZZ: £5 on door, 4pm The View, Seaford Head Golf Club.

THE SENSATIONAL 60S EXPERIENCE: £26.75-£29.65, 7.30pm Theatre Royal, Brighton 0844 871 7650. Three hours of pure 60s nostalgia.

STAGE

AN EVENING WITH GLEN MATLOCK: £20, 7.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST: £8, 2.30pm Trinity Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 678678. Suitable for 5yrs plus.

DANCE INSPIRATIONS 2016: 10am Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. The UK and Ireland’s search for the most inspirational dance act.

THANK ABBA FOR THE MUSIC: £22-£23.50, 7.30pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. A two-hour theatre spectacular.

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 7

COMEDY

RUSSELL BRAND EXPOSED: £29.50, 7.30pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636.

CONCERTS

MICHAEL WOOLDRIDGE: £8, 2.30pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. Brighton Dome Organ Showcase.

SECONDARY SCHOOLS PROM CONERT: £6, 8pm Winter Garden, Eastbourne (01323) 412000.

GIGS

BGP: 8.30pm Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171. Acid jazz and funk jam.

DAVID BOWIE- A HERO FOR MORE THAN ONE DAY: A tribute to David Bowie, raising money for a cancer charity. 7pm, Pulborough Village Hall, www.pulbvh.org.uk, 01798 874647. Stephen Foster will be performing this special concert with some great backing singers raising money for Macmillan Cancer Support in memory of both his dad and David Bowie. Tickets from the hall and Gatleys Pet Shop in Pulborough, as well as www.wegottickets.com.

STAGE

THE MOUSETRAP: £22-£32.50, 7.30pm until Nov 12 (Wed/Sat mat 2.40pm) Assembly Hall Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 530613. Agatha Christie’s The Mousetrap.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 8

GIGS

SLAVES: £16, 7pm De la Warr Pavilion, Bexhill (01424) 229111. Plus special guests.

STAGE

DEAD SHEEP: £15.50-£23.50, 7.45pm until Nov 12 (Wed/Sat mat 2.30pm) Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne (01323) 412000. Starring Steve Nallon, Graham Seed and Paul Bradley. How Margaret Thatcher fatally underestimated Geoffrey Howe.

KEEP DANCING: £21.50-£33.50, 7.30pm until Nov 12 (Thurs/Sat mat 2.30pm) Congress Theatre, Eastbourne (01323) 412000. The ballroom dance sensation.

ONLY FOOLS AND BOYCIE: £18, 7.30pm White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288. An evening with John Challis.

PLAYING WITH FIRE: £9-£10, 7.45pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. A Pitchy Breath Theatre Company production.

SHAKESPEARE SCHOOLS FESTIVAL: Nov 8-11, 7pm, £9.50, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220. A series of unique Shakespeare performances by kids from all over West Sussex. For adults and children alike.

THE BOYS IN THE BAND: £16-£18.90, 7.45pm until Nov 12 (Thurs/Sat mat 2.30pm) Theatre Royal, Brighton 0844 871 7650. Starring Ian Hallard, Mark Gatiss and James Holmes.

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 9

GIGS

DR HOOK: £27-£34.50, 7.30pm White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288. Starring Dennis Locorriere. Timeless World Tour.

(IAM)WARFACE: £6, 7pm Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171. Plus King Canute, plus Over To You.

THE LOW ANTHEM: £15, 7.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. With support from And The Kids.

STAGE

FROM IBIZA TO THE NORFOLK BROADS: £14.50, 7.30pm Connaught Theatre, Union Place, Worthing 01903 206206. Adrian Berry’s acclaimed production.

JINGLE ALL THE WAY: £15-£16.50, 8.15pm The Royal Hippodrome, Eastbourne (01323) 412000. The Trapdoor Team present their winter show.

ONLY FOOLS & BOYCIE: Nov 9, £17, 7.30pm, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220. An evening with John Challis, one of the nation’s greatest comedy actors, best known as Boycie in Only Fools and Horses.

POETRY CAFÉ: Free (donations welcome) 8pm Under Ground Theatre, Grove Road, Eastbourne 0845 680 1926. Open mic and guest poet.

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 10

COMEDY

COMEDY NIGHT: £8-£11, 8pm Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes (01273) 473076. John Hastings, James Sherwood, Jeff Innocent (Headliner), MC David Mounfield.

MITCH BENN – DON’T BELIEVE A WORD: Thursday, November 10, £13, 8pm, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220. Mitch debunks myths, exposes nonsense and grapples with the very nature of knowledge itself.

STEPHEN K AMOS: World Famous. £16-£17, 8pm Trinity Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 678678.

THE NOISE NEXT DOOR’S COMEDY LOCK-IN: £10, 8pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.

GIGS

K T TUNSTALL: £17.50-£32.50, 7pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. Plus support from Braids.

LAURENCE JONES: £12.50, 7.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.

LOS PACAMINOS: £18, 8pm Chequer Mead, East Grinstead (01342) 302000. Featuring Paul Young, Drew Barfield, Mark Pinder, Steve Greetham, Jamie Moses and Belvin Duffy.

STAGE

GANGSTA GRANNY: £11.50-£21.50, 10.30am/5.30pm (Fri 10.30am/7pm; Sat/Sun 11am/3pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. David Walliams Gangsta Granny live on stage.

CINEMA

BRIGHTON

Duke Of York’s (0871 902 5728): Nocturnal Animals (15) Fri & Wed 4.00, 9.00; Sat 3.30, 8.30; Sun 12.00, 8.00; Mon 4.00, 9.00; Tue & Thu 9.00; Silver Screen: Tue 4.00; Big Scream: Wed 10.30.I, Daniel Blake (15) Silver Screen: Fri, Mon, Tue & Wed 1.30, 6.45; Sat 1.00, 6.15; Sun 5.30; Thu 6.45. Dementia Friendly Screening: 42nd Street (U) Fri 10.30. The Invisible Man (PG) Sat 11.00pm. Kids’ Club: The Secret Life Of Pets (U) Sat 10.30. The Passion Of Remembrance (15) Sun 3.00. Toddler Time: Boj (U) Mon 11.00. The Battle Of The Somme (PG) Tue 10.30.

BURGESS HILL

Orion (01444 243300): I, Daniel Blake (15) Fri & Mon-Thu 5.40; Sat & Sun 5.15; Golden Years Show: Wed 2.00. Doctor Strange (12A) Fri & Mon-Thu 7.15; Sat & Sun 2.30, 5.40, 8.20. Trolls (U) Fri & Mon-Thu 5.00; Sat & Sun 12.45, 3.10. Jack Reacher: Never Go Back (12A) 8.00.

CHICHESTER

New Park (01243 786650): Shakespeare 400 And The Autumn Of Our Years (U) Fri 10.30. I, Daniel Blake (15) Fri 1.00, 6.00; Sat 12.15, 9.00; Sun 6.45, 9.00; Mon 12.15, 4.45; Tue 4.00, 9.00; Wed 12.15, 4.45; Thu 1.30, 9.00. Les Cowboys (12A) Fri 3.30; Tue 6.30. Inferno (12A) Fri 8.30; Sat 6.15; Sun 12.15; Mon 2.15; Tue 1.15; Wed 2.15; Thu 6.15. King Lear (2015) (PG) Sat 2.45. The Bright Stream (U) Sun 3.00. The Curious World Of Hieronymus Bosch (PG) Thu 4.00.

CRANLEIGH

Arts Centre (01483 278000): Filming War Horse The Movie: A Talk by Andy Robertshaw (tbc) Wed 8.00.

CRAWLEY

The Hawth (01293 553636): (No films this week.)

EASTBOURNE

Curzon (01323 731441): The Light Between Oceans (12A) 2.00, 5.05, 8.00. I, Daniel Blake (15) 2.15, 5.10, 8.15. Doctor Strange (12A) 2.05, 5.00, 8.05. Trolls (U) Sat & Sun 12.20.

HORSHAM

The Capitol (01403 750220): Queen Of Katwe (PG) Fri, Sat, Mon & Wed 2.15, 5.15, 8.15; Sun 11.00, 2.15, 5.15, 8.15; Tue & Thu 5.15, 8.15. Box Office Babies Screening: Storks (U) Tue 10.30. The Light Between Oceans (12A) Fri, Sat, Mon & Wed 1.45, 4.45, 7.45; Sun 10.30, 1.45, 4.45, 7.45; Tue 1.30, 4.30; Thu 4.45, 7.45. Family Film Fun: The BFG (PG) Sat 10.30. Salzburg Festival: Il Trovatore (tbc) Tue 7.30.

HAILSHAM

Pavilion (01323 841414): The Girl On The Train (15) Fri, Mon & Tue 7.45; Sat, Wed & Thu 2.15, 7.45.

HASSOCKS

Adastra Hall (01273 842081): (No films this week.)

HAYWARDS HEATH

Clair Hall (01444 455440): (Next film November 23.)

HURSTPIERPOINT

Players Theatre/Hurst Village Cinema (01273 835875): (Next film November 18.)

LEWES

All Saints Centre (01273 486391): (No films this week.)

LITTLEHAMPTON

Windmill Cinema (01903 715920): Bridget Jones’s Baby (15) Fri, Sat, Mon 5.30; Tue 8.00; Wed 3.00; Thu 3.15. The Girl On The Train (15) Fri & Sat 8.00; Mon 3.15, 8.00; Tue 5.30; Wed 8.15; Thu 5.45. The Beatles: Eight Days A Week (12A) Wed 5.30; Thu 8.00.

NEWHAVEN

Hillcrest Centre (01273 512376): (Next film November 19.)

UCKFIELD

The Picture House (01825 764909): Centenary Screening: King Of Comedy (PG) Sun 7.00. The Light Between Oceans (12A) Fri & Mon-Thu 2.15, 5.45, 8.20; Sat 3.50, 5.45, 8.20; Sun 1.30, 5.35, 8.20; Parent & Baby Screening: Thu 11.00. Doctor Strange (12A) Fri & Mon-Thu 2.30, 6.20, 8.40; Sat & Sun 1.30, 4.00, 6.20, 8.40; Parent & Baby Screening: Thu 11.15. I, Daniel Blake (15) Fri & Sat 6.30; Sun 4.30; Mon 2.00; Tue 5.30; Wed 5.00; Thu 4.15; Parent & Baby Screening: Thu 11.30. Bridget Jones’s Baby (15) Fri 2.00, 8.30; Sat 8.30; Mon 4.15. Trolls (U) Fri 4.30; Sat & Sun 11.30, 1.45, 3.45. Miss Peregrine’s Home For Peculiar Children (12A) Sat 1.15; Sun 11.00. Storks (U) Sat & Sun 11.15. Arrival (12A) Thu 2.00, 8.35. Pete’s Dragon (PG) Sat 10.30. The Stratford Festival: King Lear (tbc) Mon 7.30. Matthew Bourne’s The Car Man (tbc) Tue 8.15. The Salzburg Festival: II Trovatore (tbc) Wed 7.30.

WORTHING

Dome (01903 823112): Arrival (12A) Thu 5.40. Doctor Strange (12A) Fri & Tue-Thu 12.15, 2.50, 5.30, 8.20; Sat & Sun 10.30, 3.15, 5.50, 8.30; Mon 2.45, 5.30, 8.20; Parent & Baby Screening: Mon 12.00. Trolls (U) Sat & Sun 10.30, 1.00. Storks (Inc. Lego’s The Master Short Film) (U) Sat & Sun 12.35. The Light Between Oceans (12A) Fri, Tue & Wed 12.00, 2.45, 5.25, 8.10; Sat & Sun 2.40, 5.25, 8.10; Mon 11.45, 2.35, 5.25, 8.10; Thu 12.00, 2.45, 8.00.

Connaught (01903 206206): I, Daniel Blake (15) Sun 8.45; Mon 1.30, 3.15; Tue 4.15; Thu 12.45, 8.20. Royal Opera House: Anastasia (12A) Sun 2.00. A Street Cat Named Bob (12A) Fri & Wed 12.45, 6.10, 8.30; Sat 12.45, 6.10; Sun 1.15, 3.45, 6.10; Mon 3.45, 6.10, 8.30; Tue 1.15, 6.10; Thu 1.15, 3.15, 6.10. Doctor Strange (12A) Fri & Wed 3.15; Sat 3.15, 8.30; Sun 6.15, 8.30; Mon 12.45, 5.45; Tue 1.30, 3.40, 8.30; Thu 3.45, 5.45, 8.30. Saturday Morning Pictures: Finding Dory (U) Sat 10.15. Autism Friendly: Trolls (U) Sun 10.15. Trolls (U) Sun 11.00. Silver Screen: A Street Cat Named Bob (12A) Mon 11.00. Worthing Film Club: Mustang (15) Mon 8.15. Miss Saigon 25th Anniversary Performance (15) Tue 7.00.

Pavilion Picturehouse (01903 206206): (No films this week.)

