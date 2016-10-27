ENTERTAINMENT LISTINGS: October 27 to November 3

Concerts, stage shows, exhibitions and stand-up comedy gigs across Sussex.

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 27

COMEDY

COMEDY DOUBLE BILL: £8-£10, 8pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Adam Hess and Rhys James.

COMIC BOOM: £7-£9, 8pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Headliner Tom Allen, MC Paul McCaffrey.

GIGS

ACOUSTIC SESSIONS: Free, 7.30pm Under Ground Theatre, Grove Road, Eastbourne 0845 680 1926. With Stuart Evans.

DAMIEN DEMPSEY: 8pm Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes (01273) 473076. For tickets go to damiendempsey.com

LEE MEAD: £22, 7.30pm Assembly Hall Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 530613. Some Enchanted Evening, enjoy songs from fil and musical theatre of the 1940’s and 50’s.

MIDGE URE – SOMETHING FROM EVERYTHING: October 27, £20, 7.30pm, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220. A show that appeals to hit-conscious customers and long-term fans looking for something unusual.

SOMEONE LIKE YOU: £21, 7.30pm White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288. The Adele songbook.

THE SOLID GOLD ROCK ‘N’ ROLL SHOW 2016: £25.50-£29.50, 7.30pm Congress Theatre, Eastbourne (01323) 412000. Mary Wilde, Eden Kane, Mike Berry, and The Wildcats with special guest Mark Wynter.

STAGE

64 SQUARES: Pay what you think its worth, 7.30pm Connaught Theatre, Union Place, Worthing 01903 206206. The story of memory, free will and how the choices of our past define who we are in the present.

READ Y’SELF FITTER WITH ANDY MILLER: £7, 8pm Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171. Plus the subversive art of Joe Orton with Mark Aston.

THE NEXT STEP: £28.50-£40, 1pm/6.30pm Brighton Centre 0844 8471515. Wild Rhythm Tour (Step 2).

TOMFOOLERY PRESENTS BEANS ON TOAST THE TOUR 2016: Oct 27-28, 11am, 1.30pm, £11, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220. Special educational needs performance at 1.30pm, October 27.

ACTING OUR AGE: Lindfield Dramatic Club. Featuring Between Mouthfuls by Alan Ayckbourne, October 27-29, 8pm, King Edwards Hall, Lindfield, £8.50 (includes light refreshments) from Tufnells Home, Lindfield High Street, 01444 483483. A special show to celebrate the group’s 80th anniversary.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 28

COMEDY

ANDREW LAWRENCE – HATE SPEECH: £15, 8pm Trinity Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 678678.

KRATER COMEDY CLUB: Until Oct 30, 7pm/8pm/10.30pm, £5-£36.50 Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.

CONCERTS

LEWES CONCERT ORCHESTRA: £10 advance, £12 on door, 7.30pm Lewes Town Hall, Fisher Street, Lewes 01273 471469. Elgar, Rachmaninov and Mozart. Refreshments available. Advance tickets £10 by e-mail to info@lewesconcertorchestra.org, or at the Town Hall.

NICHOLAS YONGE SOCIETY: £15 on door, (8-25yrs free) or at www.ticketsource.com. 7.45pm Sussex Downs College, Lewes. Van Kuijk Quartet, Kurtag, Debussy, Smetana

EXHIBITION

Henfield Art Club: Annual exhibition – 34 years on. October 28-29, Henfield Hall, Coopers Way, Henfield, free. Original framed/unframed pictures in many media, limited edition prints, sculptures, woodworking. Most works available for purchase. Friday 10am-5pm, Saturday 10am-4pm. Info: henfieldartclub.co.uk.

GIGS

BEN MONTAGUE: £10, 7pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.

BUDDY HOLLY & THE CRICKETERS: Friday, October 28, £19.50, 7.30pm, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220. This breathtaking tribute show has rock ’n’ rolled audiences across the globe.

SEAFORD FOLK CLUB: 8pm The Royal British Legion, Claremont Road, Seaford. Dave Gibb, guitarist and singer.

THE BARRON KNIGHTS: £15, 8.30pm Congress Theatre, Eastbourne (01323) 412000.

THE DRAWTONES: £12, 7.30pm Under Ground Theatre, Grove Road, Eastbourne 0845 680 1926. Jazz Night.

THE SOLID GOLD SHOW: £26.50-£28.50, 7.30pm Assembly Hall Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 530613. Marty Wilde, Eden Kane, Mike Berry and The Wildcats with special gust Mark Wynter.

TOWN OF CATS: Free, 8pm Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes (01273) 473076. Funky, hip-hop, ska band.

ULTIMATE POWER: £4, 11pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Club Night.

WELCOME TO MY NIGHTMARE: £18-£20, 8pm Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171. An Actually Gay Men’s Chorus production.

YOU’VE GOT A FRIEND: £17.50-£19, 7.30pm Chequer Mead, East Grinstead (01342) 302000. The music of James Taylor and Carole King.

STAGE

THEATRE OF TERROR: £8, 7pm White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288. A spooky tour of the 90 year old building.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 29

COMEDY

FUNNY WOMEN – BRIGHTON NIGHTS: £10-£12, 8pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.

EXHIBITIONS

LEWES REMEMBERS THE FIRST WORLD WAR: Until Nov 20. Photos from the Edward Reeves archive exhibited in lightboxes around Lewes.

OSTERSUND – SUSSEX, MOTHER AND SON RELATING: Tues-Sat 10.30am-4.30pm, Sun noon-4.30pm until Nov 13, Hop Gallery, Castle Ditch Lane, Lewes. Lindy Dunbar and Joseph Davey.

GIGS

CODA: £10, 8pm Under Ground Theatre, Grove Road, Eastbourne 0845 680 1926. A tribute to Led Zeppelin.

DarkStar Rising: 9pm, The Coot Cootes Avenue, Horsham. Halloween Special. Rock and classic heavy metal covers.

EIGHTIES GOTH HALLOWEEN PARTY: £7-£8 Club Night only (Film and Club £15) 10pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. With Beetlejuice screening.

JAYNE INGLES: Free, 10am-noon at the regular coffee morning, Under Ground Theatre, Grove Road, Eastbourne 0845 680 1926. Singing covers and originals.

JACKSON LIVE IN CONCERT: Saturday, October 29, £21, 7.30pm, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220. Jackson Live in Concert sees long-time fan Ben recreate the amazing Michael Jackson experience.

KIKI DEE & CAMELO LUGGERI: £16, 7.30pm Chequer Mead, East Grinstead (01342) 302000. An Acoustic Journey.

KOKO KAYINDA: £12.50-£15, 8pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. Koko Kayinda and The Congo All Stars.

LEWES SATURDAY FOLK CLUB: 8pm Elephant and Castle, Lewes. Twagger Band.

LIFESTYLE: £5, 11pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Lifestyle Music returns for a Halloween hoedown.

LOCAL AND LIVE SESSIONS: £10, 8pm Trinity Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 678678. With The Paul Dunton Orchestra, Sophie Janes and Marie White.

LOOSE CABOOSE: 7.30pm Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes (01273) 473076. David Green, Rachelle Piper and Martin Jackson.

SENSATIONAL 60’S: £23-£27, 7.30pm White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288. The biggest 60’s line-up to tour the UK.

STAGE

HALLOWEEN SALSA NIGHT: Free, 8pm Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171. Dancing and live music.

MURDER MYSTERY DINNER: By The Light Of The Silvery Moon, Saturday, October 29, 8pm-11pm, £31.50, The Hawth, Crawley, (01293) 553636. An evening of good food, mystery and laughs.

PROFESSOR BRIAN COX LIVE: £30-£40, 7.30pm Assembly Hall Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 530613. A dazzling journey through space and time.

THE NPOWER PROJECT: Free, 10am-6pm until Nov 6 Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. Ten day exhibition and performance performed by a group of young men aged 15/16yrs.

YOUR TOYS: £9.50, 11am/2pm Connaught Studio, Union Place, Worthing 01903 206206. Bring your own toy to the theatre to join this really big adventure.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 30

GIGS

MAGIC OF MOTOWN 2016: £20.50-£25.50, 7.30pm Assembly Hall Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 530613. The Reach Out 10th Anniversary tour.

MYMINIDISCO: £8, non-walkers free, 2pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Candy Crave Halloween Special for 0-8yrs.

THE LITTLE UNSAID: £5-£6, 7.30pm Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171. Plus Cate Ferris.

THE UNIQUE KOMEDY UKULELE ORCHESTRA: £24, 7.30pm Congress Theatre, Eastbourne (01323) 412000.

WHITNEY – QUEEN OF THE NIGHT: £20-£22.90, 7.30pm Theatre Royal, Brighton 0844 871 7650. Performed by Rebecca Freckleton.

STAGE

DES O’CONNOR: £23, 3pm Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne (01323) 412000. Music, laughter and iconic moments of television gold.

FLIT: £16.50-£21.50, 8pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. Exploring themes of migration through songs and stop-motion animation.

OLYMPIC DREAM: £8, 2.30pm Trinity Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 678678. Presented by The London ballet Company.

THE DARKER SHADES OF SUN STREET: £3, 2.30pm Lewes Little Theatre, Lancaster Street, Lewes 01273 474826. Come and hear about 19th century scandal and petty crime.

WWI ACTIVITY DAY: Free but booking advised, 2pm/5pm All Staints Centre, Friars Walk, Lewes. Screening of Battle of the Somme at 2pm, with commentary and selected speakers, and at 5pm with orchestral score. To book visit the Tourist Information Centre or call 01273 483448.

MONDAY, OCTOBER 31

COMEDY

SIMON EVANS – IN THE MONEY: £15.50, 8pm White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288.

EXHIBITIONS

FOREST, MAPS, BIRDS & BEES: Until Nov 13, Trinity Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 678678. Work by Denise Fisk, Jane Brown and Jan Moffitt.

GIGS

MARTHAGUNN PLUS SUPPORT: Free, 7.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. RSVP for this free show via Dice.

RAG MAMA RAG: Oct 31, 7.45pm, £14, The Hawth, Crawley (01293) 553636. Formed in 1991, this English duo have slowly and consistently built up their reputation as one of Europe’s finest country blues acts.

SLEAFORD MODS: £16.50, 7pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. Autumn UK tour.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 1

GIGS

BEAR’S DEN: £18, 7pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. Plus special guests.

DAVE DOBBYN: £15, 7.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Supported by his full band.

PIERRE BENSUSAN: £15, 8pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. World, jazz and folk inspired music.

STAGE

42ND STREET: £19-£21, 7.30pm until Nov 5 (Wed/Sat mat 2.30pm) Connaught Theatre, Union Place, Worthing 01903 206206.

A PRINCESS UNDONE: £15.50-£23.50, 7.45pm until Nov 5 (Wed/Sat mat 2.30pm) Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne (01323) 412000. Starring Stephanie Beacham.

A TALE OF TWO CITIES: £17.50-£20.40, 7.45pm until Nov 5 (Thurs/Sat mat 2.30pm) Theatre Royal, Brighton 0844 871 7650. A Touring Consortium Theatre Company and Royal and Derngate Northampton production.

PROFESSOR ROBERT WINSTON: £17, 7.30pm Chequer Mead, East Grinstead (01342) 302000. Modifying Human – where does genetics stop?

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 2

COMEDY

GARY DELANEY: £14, 8pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. There’s Something About Gary.

GIGS

GOGO PENGUIN: £15.50, 8pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. Acoustic-electronica trio from Manchester.

LIZA PULMAN SINGS HOLLYWOOD: November 2, £21, 7.30pm, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220. Liza Pulman (Fascinating Aida) brings you a night of some of the greatest songs from the silver screen.

RED BUTLER: £10, 7.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Original blend of music drawing from rock, blues, soul and funk.

STEVE HARLEY ACOUSTIC TRIO: £22.50-£27.50, 7.30pm Assembly Hall Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 530613. Accompanied by Cockney Rebel members James Lascelles and Barry Wickens.

STAGE

JACK THE RIPPER – THE REAL TRUTH: £16.50, 7.30pm White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288. Presented by Trevor Marriott, retired Murder Squad Detective and leading Ripper expert.

JINGLE ALL THE WAY: £16.50, 8.15pm The Royal Hippodrome, Eastbourne (01323) 412000. A Christmas variety show.

WAIT UNTIL DARK: £17.50, 7.30pm until Nov 19 (Sat mat 2pm, Sun 2pm only) 88 London Road (formerly The Emporium), Brighton 01273 911313. Talking Scarlet return to the venue with their newest production.

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 3

GIGS

CARINNE BAILEY RAE: £22.50-£26.50, 8pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. Plus Jodie Abacus.

JOANNE SHAW TAYLOR: £20, 7pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Plus special guest, Aaron Keylock.

THE CARPENTER’S STORY: £25.50, 7.30pm White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288. Tribute band.

TORI FREESTONE TRIO: £17, 8pm Trinity Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 678678.

STAGE

THE DREAMBOYS 2016 UK TOUR: Thursday, November 3, £20.50-£27.50, 7.45pm, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220. The UK’s top male glamour show, perfect for a girls night out with all your friends.

CINEMA

BRIGHTON

Duke Of York’s (0871 902 5728): I, Daniel Blake (15) Fri 12.30, 3.00, 9.00; Sat 12.45, 3.15, 8.45; Sun 1.00, 6.30; Mon 12.15, 2.45, 9.00; Tue 1.00, 3.30, 9.00; Wed 1.30, 3.45, 6.15; Thu 6.15; Silver Screen: Thu 1.45, 4.00. American Honey (15) Fri, Sat, 5.30; Sun 3.15; Mon 5.30; Silver Screen: Thu 10.30. Kids’ Club: Hotel Transylvania (U) Sat 10.30. Toddler Time: Bing Programme 10 (U) Mon 11.00. The Mummy (PG) Sat 11.00pm. Vintage Sundays: The Omen (15) Sun 8.50. Departures Plus Brighton Death Forum Q&A (12A) Tue 6.00. Silver Screen: The Omen (15) Tue 10.30. Big Scream: Bridget Jones’s Baby (15) Wed 10.30. Ourscreen: Thelma & Louise (15) Thu 9.00.

BURGESS HILL

Orion (01444 243300): Doctor Strange (12A) Fri, Sat & Sun 2.30, 5.40; Mon-Thu 5.40. Doctor Strange – 3D (12A) 8.20. Jack Reacher: Never Go Back (12A) Fri, Sat & Sun 5.15, 8.00; Mon-Thu 8.00; Golden Years Show: Wed 2.00. Trolls (U) Fri, Sat & Sun 12.45, 3.10; Mon-Thu 5.15. Storks (U) Fri, Sat & Sun 12.15.

CHICHESTER

New Park (01243 786650): Finding Dory (PG) Fri 1.30. The Girl On The Train (15) Fri 4.00; Sat 12.30; Sun 8.30; Mon 12.15; Tue 6.00; Wed 12.15; Thu 1.30. Sufferin’ Succotash (U) Fri 6.30. The Girl With All The Gifts (15) Fri 6.30; Sat 6.30; Mon 2.30. The Blue Room (15) Fri 9.00; Tue 1.30; Thu 8.45. The Entertainer (PG) Sat 3.00. The First Monday In May (PG) Sat 9.00; Thu 4.00. My Scientology Movie (15) Sun 1.00; Wed 4.45. Dare To Be Wild (PG) Sun 3.30, Sun 6.00; Mon 4.45; Tue 3.30, 8.30; Wed 2.30; Thu 6.15. Anastasia (PG) Wed 7.15.

CRANLEIGH

Arts Centre (01483 278000): Robinson Crusoe (PG) Fri 2.00. Son Of Saul (15) Wed 8.00. National Theatre Live: The Threepenny Opera (tbc) Thu 7.00.

CRAWLEY

The Hawth (01293 553636): O Palhaco (12A) Sat 7.00. Exhibition On Screen: The Curious World of Hieronymous Bosch (12A) Thu 7.00.

EASTBOURNE

Curzon (01323 731441): Doctor Strange (12A) 2.05, 5.00, 8.05. Jack Reacher: Never Go Back (12A) 2.10, 5.05, 8.10 (not Wed). Trolls (U) 2.00 (Fri-Sun only); 4.10, 6.05. The Girl On The Train (15) 2.00 (Mon, Tue & Thu); 8.00 (Fri-Mon only). The Light Between Oceans (12A) Tue-Thu 8.15. Eastbourne Film Society: Locke (15) Wed 2.10, 8.15.

HAILSHAM

Pavilion (01323 841414): Miss Peregrine’s Home For Peculiar Children (12A) Fri 2.15; Sat 1.45. Kubo And The Two Strings (PG) Fri 7.45; Sat 11.00; Sun 2.15. The Magnificent Seven (12A) Sun, Mon & Tue 7.45.

HASSOCKS

Adastra Hall (01273 842081): (No films this week.)

HORSHAM

The Capitol (01403 750220): Storks (U) Fri 10.45, 1.45; Sat & Sun 1.45. Jack Reacher: Never Go Back (12A) 2.15 (not Tue); 5.15; 8.15 (not Thu). Blue Oasis Film Club Screening: Queen Of Katwe (PG) Fri 10.15. Queen Of Katwe (PG) 1.45 (Mon & Wed only); 4.45, 7.45. Family Film Fun: Ice Age: Collision Course (PG) Sat 10.30. Blue Oasis Film Club Screening: Jack Reacher: Never Go Back (12A) Sat 11.00. Box Office Babies Screening: Storks (U) Tue 10.30. Exhibition On Screen: The Curious World Of Hieronymus Bosch (12A) Thu 8.00.

HAYWARDS HEATH

Clair Hall (01444 455440): (Next film November 23.)

HURSTPIERPOINT

Players Theatre/Hurst Village Cinema (01273 835875): Nanny McPhee (U) Sat 3.00. Hail Caesar! (12A) Sun 3.00. American Splendor (15) Thu 8.00.

LEWES

All Saints Centre (01273 486391): Whiskey Tango Foxtrot (15) Fri 5.30; Sat 8.00. Money Monster (15) Fri 8.00; Sat 6.00. Alice Through The Looking Glass (PG) Sat 3.30.

LITTLEHAMPTON

Windmill Cinema (01903 715920): Trolls (U) Fri 2.00, 4.00; Sun 12.00, 2.00; Mon 4.30, 6.30; Tue 4.00; Wed 2.40. Miss Peregrine’s Home For Peculiar Children (12A) Fri 6.00; Sun 4.00; Tue 8.30. Bridget Jones’s Baby (15) Fri 8.30; Sun 6.30; Mon 2.00, 8.30; Tue 6.00; Wed 4.40. Royal Ballet: Anastasia (12A) Wed 7.15.

NEWHAVEN

Hillcrest Centre (01273 512376): (Next film November 19.)

UCKFIELD

The Picture House (01825 764909): Doctor Strange (12A) Fri & Sun 11.00, 1.30, 3.55, 6.15, 8.35; Sat, Mon & Thu 1.30, 3.55, 6.15, 8.35; Tue & Wed 2.00, 4.30, 6.15, 8.35; Parent & Baby Screening: Thu 11.00. Ethel & Ernest (PG) Fri & Sat 1.40, 6.25; Sun 4.20; Mon 2.45, 6.45; Tue & Wed 4.15, 6.45; Thu 1.45, 6.45. Trolls (U) Fri-Sun 10.25, 12.25, 2.25, 4.25; Mon 12.30, 4.45; Tue-Thu 4.45. I, Daniel Blake (15) 8.45. Miss Peregrine’s Home For Peculiar Children (12A) Fri & Sat 3.45; Sun 1.45; Mon 2.25. Storks (U) Fri-Sun 11.15; Mon 12.45. Inferno (12A) Fri-Sun 6.25; Mon 5.00; Tue & Wed 2.15; Thu 3.45. Bridget Jones’s Baby (15) Fri & Sat 8.25; Thu 2.00; Parent & Baby Screening: Thu 11.30. The Light Between Oceans (12A) Tue & Wed 1.30; Thu 8.25; Parent & Baby Screening: Thu 11.15. Saturday Morning Movie – Halloween Special: Hotel Transylvania 2 (U) Sat 10.30. Miss Saigon 25th Anniversary Concert (12A) Sun 7.00. My Scientology Movie Plus Q&A With Louis Theroux (15) Mon 8.00. National Theatre Live Encore: The Deep Blue Sea (12A) Tue 7.30. Royal Opera House: Anastasia (12A) Wed 7.15. Exhibition On Screen: The Curious World Of Hieronymus Bosch (12A) Thu 6.30.

WORTHING

Dome (01903 823112): Doctor Strange (12A) Fri 1.15, 2.40, 8.20; Sat 10.30, 12.45, 2.40, 5.30, 8.20; Sun 10.30, 1.15, 2.40, 5.30; Mon 1.15, 3.00, 5.30, 8.20; Tue 1.00, 3.30, 6.00, 8.20; Wed 12.30, 3.00, 8.20; Thu 12.15, 2.40, 5.30, 8.30. Doctor Strange – 3D (12A) Fri & Wed 5.30; Sun 8.20. Trolls (U) Fri 10.30, 12.30, 4.00, 6.15; Sat & Sun 12.25, 4.00, 6.15; Mon 12.50, 6.20; Tue 6.05; Wed & Thu 5.30. Jack Reacher: Never Go Back (12A) Fri, Sat & Sun 8.30; Mon 3.45, 8.30; Tue 12.40, 8.30; Wed 12.00, 7.45; Thu 2.50, 7.45. Storks (Including Lego’s The Master Short Film) (U) Fri 11.00; Sat & Sun 10.30. The Light Between Oceans (12A) Tue 3.15; Wed 2.40; Thu 12.00.

Connaught (01903 206206): Trolls (U) Fri & Sun 10.45, 1.00, 3.15; Sat & Mon 1.00, 3.15. Inferno (12A) Fri 12.45, 5.45; Sat 6.00; Sun 8.00; Tue 3.30, 8.30; Wed 11.30; Thu 3.30. I, Daniel Blake (15) Fri 3.30, 8.30; Sat 8.45; Sun 5.30; Mon 6.00, 8.20; Tue 1.00, 6.15; Wed 2.15, 4.30; Thu 1.15, 8.30. Saturday Morning Pictures: Hocus Pocus (PG) Sat 10.15. My Scientology Movie + Satellite Q&A (15) Sat 5.30. Hocus Pocus (PG) Sat 8.30. Silver Screen: Inferno (12A) Mon 11.00. Royal Opera House: Anastasia (12A) Wed 7.15. Art: The Curious World Of Hieronymus Bosch (12A) Thu 6.15.

Pavilion Picturehouse (01903 206206): (No films this week.)

