Ewhurst Players look into the life of Sir John Mortimer

Best known for his popular TV series, Rumpole of the Bailey, Sir John Mortimer was an eminent barrister as well as a distinguished author and playwright.

The Ewhurst Players’ autumn production of A Voyage Round My Father is an autobiography of John Mortimer’s own life and is full of eccentricity, acerbic wit and humour laced with sadness.

It focuses on John’s relationship with his father, also a barrister, divorce lawyer, fearsome domestic tyrant and earwig-obsessed gardener. He warned his son against the perils of opium (causes constipation) and sex (overrated). He was also blind, which, in that peculiarly English upper-middle-class way, nobody in the family could ever bring themselves to mention. It’s a play full of memories, suffused by nostalgia and a clever, comic evocation of another era when prep-school masters warned against offers of unsolicited cake from older boys.

Originally written in 1963 as a radio play, A Voyage Round My Father became a stage play in 1971 and has featured famous actors throughout its many revivals.

Known for their professional approach, the Ewhurst Players promise to give audiences another treat to remember from November 9-12 (7.45pm). Tickets cost £8 and can be booked online at tickets@ewhurstplayers.com or by calling Chris and Rachel Dews on 01483 272378.

Performances are at Ewhurst Village Hall. Doors and the bar open at 7pm.

