December 7 sees the launch in Bognor Regis of a new group that will encourage adults to explore drama and “discover their inner thespian”.

Run by Suzy Duxbury, Act Your Age promises a welcoming and friendly environment that eases attendees into drama by focusing on script-reading, games and activities.

As Suzy explains: “Adult drama groups are often very serious and quite daunting for those who want to try something new but are nervous about performing. Dramatis offers people the opportunity to explore acting in a relaxed atmosphere, meet new people and have fun.”

Act Your Age is part of Suzy’s wider company, Dramatis, which demonstrates the benefits of the discipline to a wide range of people: “Drama can help people develop a variety of skills that can be used to enhance all aspects of life; it can build self-esteem, improve social skills, teach empathy and increase assertiveness. As such, Dramatis incorporates various services to help people from all walks of life.”

The first Act Your Age will take place at The Regis Centre in Bognor Regis on December 7 from 7pm to 8.30pm. Sessions normally cost £7 per person but the first class is free. To find out more or register your interest, see www.dramatis.co.uk.