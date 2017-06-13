Extra Worthing date for Russell Brand

An extra Worthing date has been added to Russell Brand’s Re:Birth tour.

Worthing Theatres spokesman Stephen Sheldrake said: “After it was announced that Russell Brand would be bringing his latest show Re:Birth to the Assembly Hall in Worthing for a comedy gig on Tuesday, June 27, the performance was sold out within 24 hours. Following this it has been announced that he will be returning to Worthing for an additional date on Tuesday, July 25, with tickets expected to be sold out again very shortly.

“What is real? Who are we? Where did this baby come from? In Re:Birth, Russell Brand wrestles with these questions while unravelling the matrix of modern media, politics, sex, fatherhood and death. Join one of comedy’s fiercest talents as he tries to make sense of life having just made a new one.”

Brand said: “How do we make sense of the madness of our lives once we become parents? What am I going to tell my daughter about conformity and responsibility? What happens if she grows up to be like me or, worse, date someone like me?"

Stephen added: “Since rising to fame in 2003, Russell Brand has established himself as one of one of the world’s most celebrated stand-up comedians. His acclaimed tours include 2006’s Shame, 2007’s Only Joking, 2009’s Scandalous (which marked his US live debut) and 2013’s critically acclaimed and hugely successful Messiah Complex, which was also a best-selling DVD.

“Aside from stand-up, Russell is also a phenomenally successful broadcaster, actor, author, podcaster, columnist, political commentator as well as a mental health and drug rehabilitation activist. Re:Birth begun in April 2017 and will visit every corner of the UK and Ireland, finishing in November 2018.

“Tickets are on general sale from Worthing Theatres box office, for booking call 01903 206 206 or visit worthingtheatres.co.uk. Tickets for this event will be in extremely high demand.”

