Get into the spirit of the New Year at Horsham’s Capitol with Psychic Sally

Horsham’s Capitol has announced that Sally Morgan, aka Psychic Sally, is set to perform at the venue on Friday, January 13 (7.30pm).

The nation’s favourite psychic returns with her brand new show that promises to be her most jaw-dropping yet.

‘Call Me Psychic’ has been described as funny, entertaining, sometimes heart-breaking and often controversial.

It celebrates Sally’s eighth year on the road.

Sally said: “Every night when I’m on stage amazing things happen and it’s a privilege to be able to pass on messages of love and comfort to the people I share my gift with.”

Sally has had an outstanding career, which is largely down to her warm and down-to-earth personality.

Her no-holds-barred and matter-of-fact manner has attracted a whole new audience to the spiritual world.

She is the former medium to Diana, the Princess of Wales, and has a long list of celebrity clients. Her TV show Sally Morgan: On the Road ran for three series and continues to be shown around the world. She is also the best­selling author of several books and is a regular guest and panellist on TV shows.

Tickets for Psychic Sally’s show cost £26-£29.50 and are available online at www.thecapitolhorsham.com or via the box office on 01403 750220.

