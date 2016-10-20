Have a laugh with three top circuit acts at The Capitol

There’s a great line-up planned for Barnstormers’ next Horsham comedy show on Sunday, October 23.

Once more, three top circuit acts are set to grace the Capitol stage with freewheeling resident Barnstormers’ host Kevin Precious returning to oversee the proceedings.

This month’s performances include spontaneous Aussie rock ’n’ roll clown John Robertson, geezer-like raconteur Barry Castagnola and superb song-and-gag man Anthony King.

John Robertson has been performing comedy since 2002 and is also a TV presenter, columnist and games designer.

Over the past few years, Barry Castagnola has established himself as an extremely accomplished comic performer, writer and actor. As well as performing stand-up on the UK and international comedy circuits, he has created, appeared on and written for many TV projects.

Anthony King has a wealth of experience on the national comedy circuit with over 20 years of gigs in top UK clubs, in theatres, arts centres and at festivals. His dead-pan style was honed in the early ’90s in London before the circuit expanded to what it is today.

He’s as at home with a quiet listening audience as he is in the bustle of a rowdy club and has a set full of punchlines

The show starts at 7.30pm. Tickets cost £10 in advance or £12 on the door.

Call the box office on 01403 750220 or visit www.thecapitolhorsham.com.

