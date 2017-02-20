Help Mr Bloom get ready for royalty at Crawley’s Hawth

Popular CBeebies character Mr Bloom brings his first national tour to The Hawth, Crawley, on Tuesday, February 28 (1pm and 4pm).

Mr Bloom’s Nursery Live stars Ben Faulks as Mr Bloom and features Colin the Runner Bean, Margaret the Cabbage, Joan the Fennel, Raymond the Butternut Squash, Sebastian the Aubergine and the Wee McGregors.

Mr Bloom and his Veggies are getting ready for a very special occasion – a member of the Royal family is paying them visit.

Can you lend a hand and help them get the allotment ready in time?

Tickets cost £17.50 (kids £15.50) on 01293 553636.

