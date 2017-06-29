John Bishop talks about winging it in new show at The Hawth

Comedian John Bishop is bringing his latest live show, Winging It, to Crawley next month ahead of his new tour.

This special warm-up gig will be at The Hawth on Thursday, July 13 (8pm).

John said: “When I start this new tour, it will be three years since my last live show, Supersonic, which is the longest break I’ve ever had.

“I’m very much looking forward to getting back on the road. There really is nothing like performing stand-up in front of a live audience.

“The new show is called Winging It, and in some respects, having come to comedy relatively late, it sometimes feels like that’s what I’m doing in life! But I’m enjoying every minute of it.”

John’s last tour was watched by more than half-a-million people and received huge critical acclaim.

Rollercoaster (2012) was another sell-out and followed the successes of his Sunshine tour (2011) and Elvis Has Left The Building (2010).

John Bishop’s rise to fame has been extraordinary.

Within three years of his first-ever comedy gig, John was playing to sold-out arena audiences across the country and released the fastest selling stand-up DVD in UK history.

Tickets cost £27.

Call 01293 553636.

