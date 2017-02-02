Join a fun-filled hunt for a bear at Crawley’s Hawth

Michael Rosen’s award-winning book We’re Going On A Bear Hunt is brought vividly and noisily to life on The Hawth stage from Wednesday to Saturday, February 22-25.

The stage show promises to delight people of all ages.

Direct from a smash-hit West End and international tour, this fun-filled adaptation of the popular story has been set to a versatile and lively music score.

A spokesperson said: “Join our intrepid adventurers on their quest to find a bear, as they wade through the gigantic ‘swishy swashy’ grass, the ‘splishy splashy’ river and the thick oozy, squelchy mud. Expect catchy songs, interactive scenes and plenty of hands-on adventure! With a running time of less than an hour, this well known tale is perfect for anyone over the age of three years.

“Performances will run during half term – Wednesday, February 22, at 2pm and Thursday to Saturday at 11am and 2pm. A perfectly wonderful treat for the holidays.”

Tickets cost £12.50 (family of four and groups of 10 or more £10 each).

Call the Hawth Box Office on 01293 553636 or visit www.hawth.co.uk

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page

3 Follow us on Twitter

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

Be part of it.