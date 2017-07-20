Lee Hurst headlines Crawley comedy night

Comedy Beats are back in Crawley on August 4 for their monthly show at The Grasshopper in Tilgate, with Lee Hurst headlining.

Spokesman Mark Coxon said: “We have been putting gigs on for nearly two years now and this will be our sixth show at this venue. We wanted to do something a bit special for this one and are delighted to have Lee Hurst on the bill this time around. Readers will probably remember him from They Think It's All Over on BBC1 with Gary Lineker in the late 90s. “Lee is gearing up to do a new tour in 2018 and is doing some club gigs for us over the next few months to run in some ideas for that tour.

“He is the only really well-known comedian in the country with his own comedy club. It's in East London and he has me in to compere about half a dozen shows a year, so it's nice to return the favour. What I really respect about him, apart from the fact he is a great comedian, is that he puts a lot back into the comedy scene by giving some of the newer acts the opportunity to play a really good room. I am so pleased that he has agreed to come down to Crawley to do this show for Comedy Beats. I know the audience are in for a real treat.

“Compering the show will be the wonderful John Mann, an unsung hero of the circuit. He is a really experienced MC who has been honing his craft for more than 25 years. He has this wonderfully-laidback stage persona and always sets the audience at ease. He is gentle and honest, makes great observations and sources the most unusual subjects for material. His TV credits include The Stand Up Show on (BBC1) and the 11 O'Clock Show (Channel 4). I worked with him in a club in north London a few months ago. He was closing the show and he was an absolute joy to watch.

“The first act he will introduce is Allyson June Smith. She is Canadian and has been living in the UK for a few years now. She is based in Manchester and I have been trying to get her down to do one of our gigs since we started. This is the first time I have managed to. That is a reflection of how in demand she is. When we set Comedy Beats up she was the first act whose photo we put on our website. She is a great storyteller who creates vivid pictures of the world she comes from.

“The Canadian comics who work over here are among the best on the circuit. I remember talking with Tom Stade about it and asking why that was. He said in Canada when you start out, because it's such a big country, you can share the driving with another comic and between you drive for 20 hours to get from one gig to the next. I guess it's that level of commitment that makes them so strong.

“Closing the show will be one of my favourite acts, The Raymond and Mr Timpkins Revue. They came and did a set for us at a show in Copthorne in 2015, since then we have had more requests from of our regulars to get them back than for any other act. It's a difficult act to describe. It's unique, there is no other act out there like them. They are brilliant to watch. As a genre, I guess, they are prop based, but calling them that doesn't really do them justice. All I can say is the laughs come thick and fast. If you like laughing, they are definitely an act not to be missed.

“Our aim continues to be to bring the very best of the comedy circuit to Crawley for an affordable price. To go and see a show of this quality in London or Brighton, well it would cost you more than the price of the show just to get there.

“The show is at The Grasshopper in Tilgate, Crawley on Friday,August 4th of. Doors open at 7pm and the show starts at 8pm. Tickets can be bought in advance from the venue for £10, online by going to www.ComedyBeats.com for £11 or subject to availability £12 on the door.”

