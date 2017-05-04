Louche musings and deadpan wit from Marcel Lucont in Crawley

Winner of the Chortle Comedy Award in 2015, Marcel Lucont brings his hilarious new interactive show, Marcel Lucont’s Whine List, to The Hawth Studio, Crawley on Friday, May 19 (8pm).

A spokesperson said: “Described as France’s finest flâneur, the audience should expect louche musings, deadpan wit and Gallic superiority in a show that’s a kind of group therapy session, but one where everybody will probably leave more depressed.

“Eager to cash in on humanity’s obsessions with narcissistic self-help, Marcel offers his audiences the opportunity to air their gripes, moans and whines in front of a man who has plenty of his own.

“Precious few solutions will be offered but viewers will be rewarded with readings from Marcel’s memoirs, as well as insight into Brexit and the current plight of the British thanks to Marcel’s God-given wisdom.”

Marcel Lucont’s regular appearances on television and radio include The John Bishop Show, Comedy Central At The Comedy Store, Russell Howard’s Good News, Live At The Electric, Derek, Radio 4 Extra Stands Up and Laughter Lounge.

Marcel Lucont’s Whine List is suitable for ages 16-plus and tickets cost £15.50 (discounts £13.50).

Call the box office on 01293 553636.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page

3 Follow us on Twitter

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

Be part of it.