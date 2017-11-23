Martin Kemp talks about his life and career at The Hawth, Crawley

An Audience with Martin Kemp is at The Hawth, Crawley, on Friday, November 24 (7.30pm).

From the global success of Spandau Ballet to hitting the headlines on BBC1’s EastEnders, Martin Kemp has had an amazing career.

Now theatregoers can get up close and personal with Martin as he talks about his life and being in the business. There’s also a chance to ask him your questions.

Martin was born in 1961. By age six he was attending the Anna Scher Children’s Theatre, and by age ten he appeared regularly on TV shows like Rumpole Of The Bailey, Dixon Of Dock Green, The Tomorrow People and Jackanory.

In 1979 his older brother Gary formed the new romantic band Spandau Ballet. The group went on to tour the world and had a number of Top 20 hits in the ’80s. The single ‘True’ made the American Top 10.

He later starred alongside his brother Gary in the film The Krays, which was a huge success. He then moved to Hollywood and starred in several movies. In 1998 Martin was offered the role of Steve Owen in the BBC’s BAFTA Award winning drama EastEnders, a role he played until March 2002.

Tickets cost £25 from 01293 553636 or www.hawth.co.uk.

