Nathan Caton plays Brighton

Nathan Caton, Star of Mock the Week, plays Brighton’s Komedia on November 13 with his Straight Outta Middlesex show.

Spokeswoman Steph Pennells said: “Regarded as one of the best young comics in the UK, Nathan’s combination of personal and topical anecdotes has earned him various accolades. Nathan has previously been named Chortle’s Student Comic of the Year, Broadcast Hotshot and was a finalist in FHM’s Stand Up Hero.

“Throughout his career Nathan has built up an impressive array of Radio and TV credits, including writing and starring in a pilot for Comedy Central entitled The Nathan Caton Show and creating BBC Radio 4 series Can’t Tell Nathan Caton Nothing. Nathan has also appeared on Live at the Apollo (BBC1), Mock the Week (BBC2), Russell Howard’s Good News (BBC3), Comedy Cuts (ITV2), Now Show (BBC Radio 4), The Comedy Store (Comedy Central) and It’s Not What You Know (BBC Radio 4).”

Don't miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you'll be amongst the first to know what's going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on 'sign in' (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don't miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.