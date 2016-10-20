Nights of laughter lined up for Crawley

Crawley’s Hawth has nights of laughter all wrapped up this autumn/winter, with a succession of comedians lined up in the new season.

Spokeswoman Lorraine McGregor said: “On Thursday, October 20, funny woman Kerry Godliman will be heading to the Studio with her new offering, Stick or Twist. Kerry’s straight-talking brand of quick wit and bewilderment covers more of life’s anomalies. Why is there a Buddha at the garden centre? Why collect her children’s teeth? And even though she can’t stand aubergines, why is it her favourite emoji?

“You’ve seen him on Live at The Apollo and Have I Got News For You? You may even have seen the utterly brilliant Nish Kumar at The Hawth. He returns to the Studio with Actions Speak Louder Than Words, Unless You Shout the Words Real Loud on Wednesday, October 26. Nish will be talking history, democracy and capitalism – in a funny way.

“Al Murray the Pub Landlord: Let’s Go Backwards Together is a night you won’t want to miss on Wednesday, November 23. The nation’s critically-acclaimed bar-based-braveheart embarks on a common sense campaign to re-Great Britain in his brand-new show. We live in troubling times. Europe. The NHS. Whatever the hell is going on in the Middle East? The gathering storm of fortnightly bin collections? Who knows where it will all end? Watch the one man who will call time on tyranny even though he isn’t quite sure what it means.

“Are you 16-years-old, yet feel 21? Are you 40, but tragically faking 25? Or maybe you’re full-on 80 years, with the heart of three oxen and the sex drive of a bonobo chimp. Don’t worry: this is normal. No one is ever the ‘right’ age – it is the beauty and the curse of being a real person. Come along and hear Russell Kane unleash a new, blisteringly-funny, award-winning stand-up performance about growing up and growing down in Right Man, Wrong Age on Tuesday, November 29.

“Then Ellie Taylor, star of Mock the Week, The John Bishop Show, Radio 4’s The Now Show and 8 out of 10 Cats, brings her brand-new stand-up show, Infidelliety, to The Hawth Studio on Wednesday, November 16. Dealing with that pesky bit of marriage known as monogamy, it’s a must-see evening of comedy.

“And last but not least for this season on Friday, January 20, Lee Hurst is back on the road with his next stand-up show… Comedy Show No. 9. It’s a show, it’s the ninth one and it’s comedy.”

Visit www.hawth.co.uk.

