Office girls get revenge in Dolly Parton’s musical in Burgess Hill

Workin’ 9 to 5, what a way to make a livin’!

Dolly Parton’s famous hit song and movie is being brought to life at The Martlets Hall, Burgess Hill, next month.

Talented performers from Burgess Hill Musical Theatre Society present 9 to 5 – The Musical from Wednesday to Saturday, November 2-5.

This amateur production was written by the country and western singer herself and it reveals the adventures of three female office workers. Violet, Doralee and Judy join forces to get revenge on their sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical boss, Franklin Hart.

It’s a comedy set in the late 1970s complete with big hair, typing pools and not a computer in sight.

The production offers plenty of laughs, some lively dancing and a selection of foot-tapping songs.

Tickets for the show cost £12-£14. People can buy tickets on www.ticketsource.co.uk/bhmts or by calling 01273 890347.

Burgess Hill Musical Theatre Society is an amateur group dedicated to staging high-quality productions of popular musicals for Sussex audiences.

The society’s musical range covers Gilbert & Sullivan shows from the late 19th century (like Pirates of Penzance and The Mikado), as well as many popular Broadway shows like Fiddler on the Roof and Calamity Jane, right up to more recent hits like Chess, Hot Mikado and Jekyll & Hyde.

Visit bhmts.org.uk to find out more.

