Paul Daniels’ magic comes to The Hawth in Don’t Dribble on the Dragon

Audiences at Crawley’s Hawth will have the chance to enjoy the final magic ever conceived by the much loved and much missed Paul Daniels on February 5.

This was created for the new musical Don’t Dribble on the Dragon and will be performed by the cast.

Don’t Dribble on the Dragon is the latest show from the People’s Theatre Company, which specialises in fantastical, original drama and music for three to eight year olds – and grown-ups too.

This musical escapade tells the feel-good story of Jack and Tom. It’s about growing up and the importance of family, and it mixes fun, pathos and singalong songs with Daniels’ jaw-dropping tricks.

Tom is a teething toddler with a cool older brother, a secret dragon and a dribbling problem. His endless drooling threatens to tear the brothers’ friendship apart. Could the dragon’s magic help them put it back together again or will it just make things worse?

Daniels’ technical brilliance conjures up a fire-breathing dragon, explosions, lights that appear from thin air, a magical sponge cake and gravity-defying mangos.

Tickets cost £10.50 (family of four £38). Call 01293 553636 or visit hawth.co.uk.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page

3 Follow us on Twitter

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

Be part of it.