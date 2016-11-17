Psychic Sally: ‘I can’t wait to come to Crawley’

Psychic Sally Morgan takes to the road for an eighth consecutive year, promising amazing moments and spooky insights for audiences at The Hawth, Crawley, on Monday, November 21.

“There is psychic energy around all of us,” she claims. “Everyone has the ability to plug into it, and at the show in Crawley I will be able to use that energy to draw messages through from the other side. I never know what will come through, which means I’m often just as surprised as the audience.

“Sometimes messages are shocking, sometimes they are heart-breaking and sometimes they are just plain bizarre, but they are always entertaining and ultimately, hopefully, the audience will be uplifted and leave full of hope.”

Sally’s 2016 tour, Call Me Psychic, builds on her years of experience: “I can’t wait to come to Crawley. The psychic energy there will be fizzing before and during the show.”

Sally had her first psychic experience at the age of four when she saw her first ghost and has grown up with the ability to receive messages from spirit world, she says. She read for Princess Diana for over four years and she has given readings for numerous celebrities and public figures.

Tickets on 01293 553636 or by visiting hawth.co.uk.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page

3 Follow us on Twitter

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

Be part of it.