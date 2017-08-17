REVIEW: The Wind in the Willows comes to life

The Wind in the Willows is being brought to life at Wakehurst Place, Ardingly, from August 31 to September 3 with an outdoor production of the story. The same show is currently at Kew Gardens and eight-year-old Noah Dunford had a sneak preview. Here’s his review...

If you’re looking for something to do this summer let me tell you something I did that was totally awesome.

It was a Friday morning at Kew and a bunny rabbit started playing the guitar. He wanted us to join in his song and asked us to wiggle our ears, rub our noses, and sing Whispering Willows.

We also met Chief Weasel and they did a duet. Moley appeared dusting the audience and wanted to go on an adventure with Chief Head Rabbit, Weasel and us the audience. Ratty rowed his boat along the lake and asked Moley along for a picnic. It was clever how they used the natural surroundings as the scenery.

After we met all the other characters the action moved from the riverbank to Toad Hall. To do this we all had to follow Chief Rabbit and I hopped along with him (all the mummies and daddies walked behind). Chief Rabbit was very funny making jokes as we went along.

For the new scene I wanted to be nearer the front and see all the characters more closely, so I sat right at the front and got to high five Moley. Mr Toad was very gymnastic-like while singing about himself. There were lots of opportunities for children to be involved in act two and I got to be in Ratty’s team for a secret mission.

The mummies and daddies were left behind but they said that Rabbit and Weasel sang them some songs.

I thought it was great to be watching it outside and it allowed me to imagine all the animals in the places they live.

It was so funny and at one point I couldn’t stop giggling.

I really enjoyed it and so did my whole family. It is brilliant – see it if you can!

For tickets and more information click here.

