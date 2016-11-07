Rustington Players’ royal salute

Rustington Players’ next production, Royce Ryton’s Crown Matrimonial, has been chosen to commemorate the Queen’s 90th birthday.

And the Queen was pleased to know.

Company spokeswoman Louise Chalcraft said: “When we wrote to HM Queen Elizabeth to tell her and wish her a happy birthday, we received a very lovely reply thanking us for thinking of her on her big day. Our director Meg Bray is an enthusiastic royalist.

“Crown Matrimonial is a powerful and gripping drama set in Marlborough House, the London home of Queen Mary, between the years 1936 and 1945. King Edward VIII, known later as the Duke of Windsor, is faced with an almost impossible choice – to love and marry American divorcee Mrs Wallis Simpson, or to dutifully serve his country as king. This play focuses on the private and public drama as Queen Mary and the Royal family are faced with a major constitutional crisis leading up to the abdication of King Edward VIII.”

The production runs from Wednesday-Saturday, November 16-19 at The Woodlands Centre, Rustington. Doors and bar open at 7pm for a 7.45pm start. Tickets are £10 on www.ticketsource.co.uk or 0333 666 3366 or on the door.

Don't miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you'll be amongst the first to know what's going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on 'sign in' (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don't miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.