Stage professionals help support Henfield Haven

A West-End style concert will be staged in Henfield.

Spokesman Martin Love said: “The Henfield Hall will be playing host to very special concert staged by a group of professionals from show business, including its producer, musical director and some of the singers.

“They will be supported by members of the Henfield Theatre Company and the whole event is in aid of a wonderful local cause.

“The Henfield Haven, a centre providing entertainment, activities and a cafe for all ages, as well as advanced dementia care for the elderly, has been widely acknowledged to have been a great success in its first year.

“The concert, From Sullivan to Sondheim, is intended to celebrate that fact as well as raising funds to get the second year off to a good start.

“Professional producer and former member of the Henfield Theatre Company, Tim Anscombe, is to stage the concert, supported by musical director, Robert Orledge and the Henfield Theatre Company’s Jane Haines, who will be the musical coordinator.

“Robert Orledge was formerly the musical director of the Cambridge Footlights, working with Clive James, Julie Covington, Russell Davies and others. He later became professor of music at Liverpool University and has written several scores, to great acclaim.

“Tim and Robert will work with professional performers including: Sylvia Clarke, the Australian contralto and international performer; Ian Belsey, one of the world’s leading performers in light opera, particularly in the works of Gilbert & Sullivan; Sue Burchett, another local who has performed in many musicals around Sussex; Jan Spooner Swabey, a vocal coach and soprano; and Dylan Lindo, a talented young tenor currently receiving vocal coaching with Elizabeth Brice from Glyndebourne Opera.

“The professionals involved have all given their time free of charge, for this worthy cause.”

From Sullivan to Sondheim takes place at the Henfield Hall at 3pm on Sunday, November 27.

Tickets, priced £12, are on sale at The Henfield Haven, Full of Beans Coffee Shop and Stokes of Henfield.

