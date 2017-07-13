Stages Performing Arts celebrate 25 years in Crawley

Stages Performing Arts celebrates its 25th anniversary with the show 25 at The Hawth, Crawley, on July 19 and 20.

Spokeswoman Sally Hartley said: “Ask any student at Stages Performing Arts what their favourite time of year is and they will tell you the summer term. This is when the performing arts school presents its annual production and this year is extra special – students are in the final stages of preparation for one of the most significant events in the school’s history. This year Stages celebrates its 25th year and to recognise this achievement, the school is putting on its biggest show to date.

“Earlier in the year, Stages celebrated its anniversary with a specially-organised evening that brought past and current students together, spanning almost three decades and two generations – it is a recognition of the lasting influence that the school instils into its students, when past students are now parents of children currently attending the school.

“Teachers and students often refer to Stages as a family because of the lasting bond that students form during their time there and this sentiment will no doubt become evident to the audience when students perform at the Hawth Theatre later this month. Performers will range in ages 3 upwards and this year past students will also be featured.

“Many of these past students are now professionals in the Performing Arts industry, including Joe Atkinson (UK tour of Wicked, Cats and World tour of Wicked), James Black (Strictly Come Dancing, Got to Dance and Cunard Cruises) and Charlotte Rodrigues (Norwegian Cruise Line)

“While an evening of dance might not be to everyone’s taste, Stages students believe that this show will provide something for everyone.

“When people hear that a dancing show is on, they may not realise exactly what this is – it isn’t just ballet and tap dancing. Our shows have gained a fantastic reputation for showcasing a wide range of dance genres to a very high standard, performing everything from ballet, to jazz to freestyle, as well as musical theatre.”

Tickets from 01293 553636 or contact Stages Principal Caroline Black at stagesperformingarts@hotmail.com for further information.

