Successful second Horsham Festival ‘exceeded expectations’

The second Horsham Festival has been hailed as a great success.

More than 70 events took place last week with more than 8,000 people attending performances, shows and displays across the town.

Sun Oak Clog Dancers

The nine-day festival entertained the community through its six separate genres across the arts spectrum.

Utilising a wide variety of venues, both indoors and outside, in Horsham town, the park, and the outlying villages, the festival showcased the rich kaleidoscope of creative expression and talent that the Horsham area has to offer.

Covering an age range from young children to senior citizens, appreciative audiences were treated to troupes of colourful and energetic dancers, music ranging from classical to folk, several beautiful art exhibitions and an incredible Eco-Beast sculpture competition, dramatic plays on Horsham’s outdoor stages, a number of captivating literature events, and a day of computer-related creativity underpinning Horsham’s progress towards becoming a digital hub.

Chairman Paul Bellringer said: “This year’s festival has been fantastic and has exceeded expectations.

Collyers drama students perform The Tempest

“There have been some amazing events, the variety and richness of which is testimony to Horsham’s great community spirit and creative ability.

“It appealed to, and involved people of all ages and, as the majority of events were free, achieved a further objective of the charity in being available to everyone.

“As joint organiser of the phenomenally successful Funday Sunday we were delighted to run the community stage as a highlight of the festival week.

“A big thank you to those who have supported us, and to the many organisations that participated in the festival.”

Artistic director Andrew Bernardi added: “It has been wonderful to see such a wealth of talent across all the arts locally, representing many different genres.

“I think this year we really did have something for everyone and the standards for performance were very high.”

The Horsham Festival was established as a charity in 2014. It aims through music, dance, drama, visual arts, literature and the digital medium to provide opportunities for performers and artists to stage exhibitions and displays.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page

3 Follow us on Twitter

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

Be part of it.