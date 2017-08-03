Ten things to see in Sussex, August 3-10

Looking for ideas about what do over the next seven days? Here are ten of the best events.

1. The House They Grew Up In.

Until August 5, tickets from £20, Minerva, Chichester Festival Theatre, www.cft.org.uk. This show is set in the present day in a house in South East London. The property where reclusive siblings Peppy and Daniel were born is now stuffed with everything they have ever owned. When young Ben visits from next door he is just looking for friendship, but what happens next challenges everyone’s idea of neighbourliness. This dark and funny play by Deborah Bruce stars Samantha Spiro and Daniel Ryan. Director Jeremy Herrin, whose recent work includes This House, South Downs and Another Country, makes a welcome return to Chichester.

2. Dancing Queen – The Concert.

Friday, August 4, £23-£24, 7.30pm, The Hawth Theatre, Crawley, 01293 553636. The biggest ’70s party ever. With full costumes and plenty of glitz, this spectacular show aims to revive the golden age of pop. Dancing Queen – The Concert will feature many ABBA classics, including ‘Dancing Queen’, ‘Waterloo’, ‘Gimme Gimme Gimme’, ‘Knowing Me Knowing You’ and ‘Mamma Mia’, along with many other favourite anthems from the 1970s such as ‘Summer Nights’, ‘Car Wash’ and ‘You’re The One That I Want’. Visit dancingqueen.co to find out more.

3. Big Wow Small Wonder.

Saturday, August 5, £6.50, 11am, The Hawth studio, Crawley, 01293 553636. Suitable for 4-9yrs. Big Wow Small Wonder is a humorous tall story about the wonders of being small told by performance poet Justin Coe. Justin is the smallest boy in the whole town. So small that he can swim with goldfish. He wants to be like his giant Dad, but when he finds out his Dad is not the Big Wow, he sets off to find out who the Big Wow really is. The tale is told with huge helpings of humour, poignant poetry, original music and plenty of audience participation. “I always love to get my audiences to join in as much as possible,” said Justin. “I want to invite the audience to come with me into another world and understand what it’s like to be the smallest, or the tallest, or a little bit different in some way.”

4. The Johnny Cash Roadshow.

Saturday, August 5, £24, 7.30pm, The Hawth Theatre, Crawley, 01293 553636. The spirit of the Man in Black is still alive thanks to the outstanding Johnny Cash Roadshow. This tribute concert features Clive John as Johnny Cash, with Martin Bentley on bass, Nick Davis on guitar and Darren Bazzoni on drums. Backing vocals are by Louise Masters and Amanda Stone who add sparkle and glamour as the Carter sisters. Visit www.johnnycashroad show.com to find out more.

5. The Emperor’s New Clothes.

Saturday, August 5, £12-£15, 5.30pm, The Hawth Amphitheatre, Crawley, 01293 553636. Suitable for 5yrs plus and their families. Based on the classic Hans Christian Andersen story, Illyria first performed this show in 2000. It was Critic’s Choice at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival and received many five-star reviews on a sell-out UK tour. The Emperor isn’t the best judge of character and is often surrounded by idiots. What keeps him sane is the monthly Grand Parade at which he wears his newest outfit. When two swindlers spin a yarn and everyone is taken in, what price will he have to pay?

6. Flutterby Butterfly – prints by Julia White.

Until September 16, Horsham Museum and Art Gallery, 9 Causeway, Horsham, 01403 254959. Flutterby Butterfly – prints by Julia White promises a bewitching array of botanical etchings and digital studies of bugs, butterflies and mini-beasts (top right circular picture). Inspired by the Victorian Arthur Rackham, Julia’s work combines gentle flights of fancy with a holistic ethos, as she uses vegetable-based inks as far as possible. Her work is hand-inked and her prints are often sold as limited editions.

7. Russell Howard – Round The World.

Saturday and Sunday, August 5-6, 8pm, £21, Dome Church Street, Brighton, 01273 709709. The acclaimed comedy superstar Russell Howard is one of the best-selling acts in British stand-up and the host of the smash hit TV programme Russell Howard’s Good News. He’s back on the live stage for the first time in three years with his biggest global tour to date – Round The World. Find out more at www.russell-howard.co.uk.

8. Acting Up Workshop.

Monday to Friday, August 7-11, The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636. A week of workshops run by Sway Perform instructor Charlie, designed to develop acting and performance skills. Make new friends, learn and act in this week of specially created workshops for all ages (bottom circular picture). From characterisation to direction, voice to movement, no two days will be the same. Ages 4-6: 9.30am-10.30am. Cost for week £20. Ages 7-10: 11am-1pm. Cost for week £40. Ages 11-18: 2pm-4.30pm. Cost for week £50. Members of Hawth Youth Theatre/Sway: £4 off.

9. Hello Kitty.

Tuesday, August 8, Drusillas, Alfriston. Hello Kitty returns to her home at Drusillas. Visit her in her beautiful themed house and have a souvenir photo taken with the cutest girl herself. Meet and greet opportunities will operate at intervals throughout the day. The Hello Kitty Secret Garden at Drusillas Park is the only Hello Kitty attraction in Europe. For more information call 01323 874100 or visit www.drusillas.co.uk.

10. Boo Seeka.

Thursday, August 10, £6.60, 8pm, The Prince Albert, Trafalgar Street, Brighton, 01273 730499. Australia’s Boo Seeka boys are back in the UK. Spokesman George Hodkinson said: “After a whirlwind American tour in March, including a SXSW appearance, and busy autumn touring around Australia (twice), the Sydney duo Boo Seeka have found some time to work on their upcoming first album. Working with producer and long-time collaborator Ian Pritchett, they’ll be road-testing some of the album tracks on these upcoming shows, giving the audience a taste of what’s to come. Boo Seeka’s most recent single, ‘Does This Last’, navigates through a bed of spacey synth and string layers, a track that was crowd-sourced via Instagram live and completed within 24-hours of the live session.” Visit www.booseeka.com to find out more.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page

3 Follow us on Twitter

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

Be part of it.