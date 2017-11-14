Ten things to see in Sussex, November 16-23

Wondering what do over the next seven days? Here are ten of the best events.

1. The Witches of Eastwick (HAODS).

Until November 18, £17.50-£19.50, 7.30pm (Saturday 2pm and 7pm), The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220, www.thecapitolhorsham.com. The respectable little town of Eastwick is a place run like clockwork, where everyone knows everything about everyone. But the peaceful status quo is shattered by three housewives – Alex, Jane and Sukie – who are desperate for something (or someone) to spice up their dull lives. One night they wish for their ideal man and get a lot more than they bargained for when the suspiciously devil-like Darryl Van Horne appears in town.

2. Jim Davidson.

Friday, November 17, £22.50, 7.30pm, Chequer Mead, East Grinstead, 01342 302000. Britain’s most controversial comedian celebrates 40 years in show business with a revealing and hilarious look at his life. It’s Jim as you have never seen him before.

3. Nathan Carter.

Friday, November 17, 7.30pm, £27.50, The Hawth Theatre, Crawley, 01293 553636. Following on from a 2016 that saw him beat both Beyoncé and Drake to a number-one album in his native Ireland, country-pop crossover star Nathan brings his UK tour to Crawley. Spokeswoman Lorraine McGregor said: “As one of Ireland’s biggest live music acts, Nathan is developing into a household name, with tracks from his number-one album Stayin’ Up All Night becoming hits, such as ‘Wagon Wheel’ and ‘I Wanna Dance’. Enthralling audiences up and down the country, Nathan has become a firm favourite for music lovers of all ages. Growing up in a house where country and western music filled the air, Nathan was exposed to classic songs of Johnny Cash, Don Williams and Dolly Parton. From the tender age of four years old, he learned to play guitar, piano and accordion, all of which play a vital part in his live show.”

4. Ed Byrne – Spoiler Alert.

November 18, 8pm, £25.50, The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636. Is life that bad or do we have good reason to complain about it? Are we filled with righteous anger at a world gone wrong or are we all just spoiled? Ed takes this question, turns it upside down and shakes it until the funny falls out.

5. Barnstormers Big Sundae.

Sunday, November 19, 7.30pm, £12.50, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220, www.thecapitolhorsham.com. The Barnstormers Big Sundae is the comedy club’s annual sojourn into the main house of The Capitol to present a show of higher profile comedy stars than usual. This year the stand-ups include Tanyalee Davis, Paul Tonkinson and Geoff Norcott.

6. Wolf Alice.

Monday, November 20, 7pm, £20.50, Brighton Dome, 01273 709709. Wolf Alice (top circular picture), one of the biggest breakthrough independent bands of recent years, have released their new album Visions Of A Life. The current line-up of this four-piece alternative rock band is Ellie Rowsell (vocals, guitar), Joff Oddie (guitar, vocals), Theo Ellis (bass) and Joel Amey (drums, vocals).

7. Silent Sisters – Brothers Unhinged.

Tuesday, November 21, 7.30pm, £8 (children £5), The Hawth studio, Crawley, 01293 553636. August 15, 1947, midnight: two nations were born. Up to 15 million people crossed newly-created borders to what they hoped was safety. In the process, hundreds of thousands were abused, abducted and killed. Writer Raminder Kaur said: “Including extraordinary stories from ordinary people, the play evokes memories of partition in Punjab and Bengali whose legacies are uncannily brought together in 1980s Britain. The play is based on interviews and workshops with British Asians in London, Brighton and Crawley about India’s partition, and in general on the experience of displacement as migrants and refugees.” This is the third collaboration between Sohaya Visions and Mukul and Ghetto Tigers, both of whom are committed to telling stories from South and British Asian heritage, engaging communities and getting the wider public to understand the trauma suffered by those who lived through the period. The performance includes poetry, songs, music and movement, with a Q&A discussion afterwards. The play is supported by Arts Council England, Tower Hamlets, the University of Sussex Asia Centre, A Season of Bangla Drama and Canary Wharf Group Plc.

8. Joe Brown.

Tuesday, November 21, 7.30pm, £30, The Hawth Theatre, Crawley, 01293 553636. Joe Brown MBE (bottom circular picture) is a genuine one-off. With a history that spans music hall, skiffle, rock ’n’ roll, theatre, films, TV, radio and even circus (his Grandfather performed with Buffalo Bill), there aren’t many that can claim such an entertaining background. This musician’s musician has seen it all and his tales of life on the road are hilarious. For the first time ever Just Joe will see the entertainer talk about his early days, growing up in a pub in London’s East End, discovering skiffle, becoming a rock ’n’ roll pioneer and touring with the likes of Eddie Cochran, Billy Fury and Gene Vincent before headlining shows with The Beatles as an opening act.

9. Sleeping Beauty.

Vienna Festival Ballet. November 22, 5pm and 8pm, £12.50-£19.50, Chequer Mead, East Grinstead, 01342 302000. A classic fairytale set to Tchaikovsky’s magnificent score, stunning choreography and beautiful costumes all combine to portray the struggle between good and evil. The wicked Carbosse casts a spell on Princess Aurora proclaiming that she will one day prick her finger – and die. The Lilac Fairy changes the spell, and instead on the fateful day the Princess and the entire Palace fall into a deep sleep. A century later Prince Florimund has to revive the Princess with a kiss.

10. Nathan Caton – The Pursuit Of Happiness.

Thursday, November 23, 8pm, £13.50 (discounts £11.50), The Hawth studio, Crawley, 01293 553636. Regarded as one of the best young comics in the UK, Nathan Caton’s award-winning combination of personal and topical anecdotes has lead to appearances on BBC1’s Live at the Apollo, BBC2’s Mock The Week and Channel 4’s Comedy Gala. Visit www.nathancaton.com to find out more.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page

3 Follow us on Twitter

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

Be part of it.